Spencerville police officer resigns following fight at Lima bar

Jan. 25—LIMA — Officials with the Lima Police Department have not yet announced any arrests related to a weekend fight at a Lima bar, but the incident has led to the resignation of an off-duty Spencerville police officer.

Spencerville Police Chief Kyle Miller said Tuesday that Patrolman Jordan Wehrly submitted his resignation Saturday.

Miller confirmed that Wehrly's resignation was related to an incident the prior evening at J's American Pub in Lima. Wehrly had been with the village police force since November.

Lima police officers responded to the bar at 2307 Spencerville Road at about 1 a.m. Saturday after receiving reports of an assault. Upon their arrival officers located Bradin Fisher-Jones, 23, of Lima, in the parking lot of the establishment with injuries to his face and body.

Fisher-Jones was transported to a local hospital, and due to the nature of his injuries, was subsequently transported to a Toledo hospital for further medical attention.

Videos posted on social media and YouTube show several young males and females shouting and arguing outside J's. As the altercation continued, a man flashing a badge, believed to be Wehrly, begins to yell "I'm a police officer; you're under arrest."

The man, believed to be Wehrly, repeats that warning several times in the video to multiple people involved in the melee.

Another video shows the man who identified himself as a police officer in the parking lot throwing punches while surrounded by several combatants. As the altercation moves back closer to the front door of the bar, a young man, believed to be Fisher-Jones, is knocked to the ground and kicked repeatedly by the group of attackers before someone off camera says "that's enough, get outta here."

A spokesman for the Lima Police Department on Tuesday said the incident is still under investigation but that more information is expected to be released "in the next couple of days."

Anyone with additional information regarding this crime is asked to contact the LPD at 419 227-4444, Detective Todd Jennings at 419 221-5228 or Lima / Allen County Crime Stoppers at 419-229-STOP.