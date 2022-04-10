How would you spend $1 million? Here's what Augusta Commission candidates had to say

Three men running for District 6 on the Augusta Commission, seen here at a Dec. 7 meeting, spoke of the need for economic development at an April 9 forum.

Asked how they’d spend $1 million in District 6, all Augusta Commission candidates pointed to one thing – economic development.

Crisscrossed by Peach Orchard and Tobacco roads, District 6 is full of established subdivisions whose residents have long wondered when west Augusta-style retail would reach them.

Three men are now running to replace District 6 Commissioner Ben Hasan, who is term-limited, in the May 24 election. They joined the contest after Hasan’s brother, school system trustee A.K. Hasan, decided to run for mayor and was drawn out of the district by state politicians.

Jeremy Johnson is running for District 6 on the Augusta Commission.

Candidate Jeremy Johnson is a retired combat veteran who owns a real estate management firm he said focuses exclusively on Augusta, and not Columbia or Aiken counties.

“South Augusta in particular has a lot of commercial property that is undeveloped, so we see things that are in other parts of Augusta – upper-end hotels, restaurants, that type of thing – that are not in south Augusta, and it’s not because of the lack of land, it’s because of the lack of businesses,” Johnson said.

Johnson, who answered the question first at a Saturday forum, said his approach would be to use the $1 million to create business incentive programs, particularly for existing “side-hustles,” to grow their businesses. But the program would have a condition, he said.

“The only caveat is that I would add to those business incentive programs is that the upper management and/or ownership has to reside in Augusta,” he said. “One of the unspoken problems we have in Augusta is a one-sided relationship, that being where Augusta is good enough for you to come to Augusta, but you live and you spend your money in Columbia County or in Aiken County.”

Mario D. Taylor Sr. is one of three men running for Augusta Commission District 6.

Candidate Mario D. Taylor Sr. is a former local government employee who owns a small business, a trucking and logistics company. Taylor said he’d use the money to help smaller entrepreneurs get bigger.

“In the last two years we’ve seen numerous LLCs and tax IDs pop up, since the pandemic started. But that part they don’t tell you is 90% of small businesses go under in the first three to five years, and that comes from lack of resources, lack of comprehensive business plans,” Taylor said.

“The key is every business starts off as a small business,” he said. “Just imagine if John Schnatter of Jeffersonville, Ind., was told his pizza place is too small to be here. It’s Papa John’s now. My thing is to let’s take care of home first, and then we can take care of others,” he said.

Tony Lewis is unopposed to represent Augusta Commission District 6 in the May 24 election.

Candidate Tony Lewis, a Savannah River Site retiree, is making his third bid for the seat.

“There’s a lack of retail in particular. There’s not one dining facility, a good dining facility, in south Augusta. With everything you’ve got go to a Washington Road or Robert C. Daniel (Augusta Exchange shopping center,) in that area,” Lewis said.

“So having that $1 million, what I would do is use that to attract not only retail development and retail businesses, but also to retain those businesses,” he said. ‘We’ve got to do a better job of tracking those restaurant tiers and those retail markets to south Augusta.”

The $1 million question has some basis in reality. Included in the 2022 budget is an extra $1 million each for the 10 commissioners and the mayor to spend in their districts on projects of their choosing.

The candidates spoke at an unusual forum hosted by Augusta mayoral candidate Lori Myles that included modeling of ladies' clothing and lemonade in Myles' signature campaign color of pink. All 15 candidates were invited but only seven attended.

