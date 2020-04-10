Should we spend billions on clean energy? It worked during the last crisis

Sunlight sparkled off the gleaming sea of solar panels as dignitaries from government and private industry gathered to flip a giant ceremonial light switch. At 550 megawatts, this sprawling solar farm a few hours east of Los Angeles would be the world's largest — and federal dollars made it possible.

When it came online in 2015, Desert Sunlight was only the fifth large-scale solar energy facility in the United States. All five projects received federal loan guarantees, totaling $4.6 billion, prior to construction. Today they are a small part of a thriving U.S. solar industry that supports an estimated 250,000 jobs and has helped reduce planet-warming emissions.

Much of that funding came from the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, the more than $800-billion economic stimulus bill passed by Congress and signed by President Obama during the depths of the Great Recession.

A decade later, as the country enters a pandemic-driven economic downturn that could rival or exceed the Great Recession, the Recovery Act provides a template for how lawmakers might drive further growth in clean energy — particularly nascent industries such as energy storage or electric vehicles.

In crafting the Obama-era stimulus, "we looked at initiatives that could in the short term put people back to work, but simultaneously would build for the long term, particularly in the context of energy, improving health and communities,” said Carol Browner, who served as Obama's top energy and climate advisor and today is board chair of the League of Conservation Voters.

“If we hadn’t done what we did for the wind and solar industry, they probably would not have made it," she added.

Then-NextEra Energy Resources Chief Executive Armando Pimentel and then-U.S. Interior Secretary Sally Jewell flip a ceremonial power switch during a dedication ceremony for the 550-megawatt Desert Sunlight solar farm in Riverside County on Feb. 9, 2015. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times) More

Clean energy wasn't included in the $2.2-trillion relief package signed by President Trump last month, and it's not clear if House Democrats will make climate change a priority in the "phase four" stimulus package being discussed now.

But depending on how long the novel coronavirus keeps much of daily life shut down, the economy may need additional support. Some kind of clean energy stimulus would be especially likely if Democrats take control of the federal government in November, with former Vice President Joe Biden winning the White House and Republicans losing their majority in the Senate.

The Obama-era stimulus bill included $90 billion for clean energy, according to a 2016 White House report.

A big chunk of the money went to renewable power projects, including $25 billion in cash grants to developers who couldn't take advantage of federal tax credits because the market for tax equity financing dried up.

The production tax credit for wind energy was also extended by several years. Another $1.5 billion was allocated to the Department of Energy's loan guarantee program, which helped to launch the large-scale solar industry.

The bill set aside nearly $5 billion for a weatherization program to help low-income homes use less energy and reduce their utility bills, and $500 million for state agencies and nonprofits to train workers for energy efficiency and clean energy jobs.

The Recovery Act also made available $2.3 billion in tax credits for clean energy manufacturing, including wind turbines. According to the 2016 White House report, the share of domestically produced wind turbines installed in the United States grew from 25% before the stimulus bill to 72% afterward.

"There are certain things you can do in an economic stimulus that address the near-term need to create jobs and demand for manufacturing, demand for construction. But you can also have this very positive longer-term dynamic by creating markets for clean energy technologies, enabling producers to drive down those costs," said Joseph Aldy, a professor at Harvard's Kennedy School of Government who served in the Obama administration and worked with Browner to help craft the stimulus bill.