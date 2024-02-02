Spend a day exploring the sights in Spring Valley

We are rivers, woods, mountains. Skyscrapers, sidewalks. Traffic. Solitude. A vibe. Cities, towns, villages, hamlets. Here, our photographers train their craft on what makes this place our place.

In Spring Valley, this mural is visible outside Konbit Neg Lakay. The Haitian/American nonprofit organization was established in Rockland County in 1987 with the goal of raising awareness and appreciation of the Haitian culture within Rockland County and to promote understanding among all communities.

The chapel at the Church of St. Joseph and St. Boniface in Spring Valley. The chapel is 130 years old and is still in use servicing the community for Mass, weddings and choir performances.

Busy storefronts dot Main Street in Spring Valley.

Food is prepared outside Las Aguilas restaurant in Spring Valley. Several small restaurants along Main Street prepare their food on grills outside.

The Finkelstein Library in Spring Valley has been serving residents of the village and the county since 1917, providing a quiet place to read, study, work on projects or participate in community events.

A family walks along the platform Jan. 27 of the Spring Valley Metro-North station. Spring Valley station is the first station along the Pascack Valley line ending in Hoboken. The New York and Erie Railroad opened its first station in the village of Spring Valley in 1841. The railroad station was an important landmark for the region and helped to connect Spring Valley, Sparkill, Piermont, Jersey City, N.J. to other parts of the country.

A mural on the wall outside the Town of Ramapo Cultural Arts Center on Main Street in Spring Valley. Opened as the Spring Valley Cinema in July 1962 and closed in 1988. Around 2002, it was reopened as the Town of Ramapo Cultural Arts Center.

A train rolls into the Spring Valley Metro-North Station on Jan. 27, which is the start of the Pascack Valley Line. Spring Valley station is the first station along the Pascack Valley line ending in Hoboken. The New York and Erie Railroad opened its first station in the village of Spring Valley in 1841. The railroad station was an important landmark for the region and helped to connect Spring Valley, Sparkill, Piermont, Jersey City, N.J. to other parts of the country.

A look north on a busy Main Street in Spring Valley.

A customer enters Rosita's Grocery, one of the many small grocery stores along Main Street that cater to the diverse community in Spring Valley.

About John Meore: A former Navy photographer, photo-industry professional and Rockland resident, John is an avid golfer and father of three daughters. He has been working for The Journal News/lohud.com for 8 years. He's also a pilot in the USA Today drone program.

Journal New staff photographer John Meore shooting an ice hockey game at Brewster Ice Arena in Brewster on Saturday, December 4, 2021.

