Spend a day with us in Mount Kisco, from shooting hoops to racing go-karts

We are rivers, woods, mountains. Skyscrapers, sidewalks. Traffic. Solitude. A vibe. Cities, towns, villages, hamlets. Here, our photographers train their craft on what makes this place our place.

Joe DiMauro waits on a customer recently at Mount Kisco Seafood on Lexington Avenue. DiMauro owns the business, which has been around for 45 years. Mt. Kisco Seafood is a gourmet food shop with a focus on customer service and sustainability. They pride themselves on their extensive knowledge of fish from all over the world. They also offer organic produce from local farms, meats that can be cut to order and unique condiments and spices.

Go-karts race along the track recently at Grand Prix New York Racing in Mount Kisco. Grand Prix New York is a large event venue with action packed fun, offering indoor go-kart racing, a state-of-the-art bowling facility, massive redemption arcade and virtual reality gaming.

Luis Eaurino cuts Ruandy Cuma’s hair Dec. 22 at Diamond Cuts Barber Shop on Main Street in Mount Kisco. Eaurino owns the barber shop, which has been on Main Street since 2017.

Frank Bueti cuts a lemon as he gets the bar ready for the dinner crowd Dec. 22 at his restaurant Locali in the historic Mount Kisco train station. The Italian-American restaurant opened in 2017, and is one of many restaurants in Mount Kisco.

The statue of Chief Kisco in the D.F. Gorham Memorial Fountain at the intersection of North Bedford Road and Main Street. In 1907, a successful, local businessman, David Fletcher Gorham, gifted to the Village of Mount Kisco its first piece of public art — a hand-crafted granite and concrete fountain, atop which stood the figure of a Native American. The Native American figure, cast in zinc alloy, was mass produced and made by J.L. Mott Iron Works in New York City. At its dedication in 1907, the artwork was named the D.F. Gorham Memorial Fountain.

Michael Hernandez shoots baskets in Leonard Park in Mount Kisco during his lunch break Dec. 22. The 120-acre park also has a pool, tennis courts and baseball fields. The park is home to Brookside Amphitheater, a popular performance venue. It was owned by Martha Leonard who wrote plays under her pen name, Martia.

Ben Meister works on a bike Dec. 22 in the rear of Bicycle World on Main Street in Mount Kisco. Bicycle World has been at it’s current location for 25 years. It sells bikes of all kinds and a host of cycling gear including helmets, apparel, shoes, car racks and all cycling accessories.

Some of the art displayed at the William Louis-Dreyfus Foundation in Mount Kisco. The mission of the Foundation is to educate the public about the importance of art and to increase public awareness of self-taught and emerging artists. Over 200 artists are featured in the Foundation's collection, all collected by its benefactor, the late William Louis-Dreyfus.

Mount Kisco firefighters proudly march down Main Street during the annual Mount Kisco Fire Department Parade. The Mount Kisco Fire Department consists of four companies: Union Hook and Ladder Company No. 1, Mutual Engine and Hose Company No. 1, Independent Fire Company and Rescue Fire Police. The Mount Kisco Fire Department is 100 percent volunteer.

A train headed to Grand Central Station pulls into the Mount Kisco MetroNorth Train Station on Dec. 22.

About Frank Becerra Jr: Frank has been a photojournalist at the Journal News for more than 40 years. Born and raised in White Plains, Frank now lives in Brewster, where he is a volunteer firefighter.

Frank Becerra Jr.

