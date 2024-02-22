Spend a day in Westwood, curated by this art studio owner

Anything goes at Yellow Door Art Studio, as long as you're holding a paintbrush. "It is a colorful, messy, free-spirited studio where kids can explore their creativity," Lauren Mandal says.

The studio — which celebrated its first anniversary in January — offers workshops, camps, parties and private events for both kids and adults.

Yellow Door Art Studio also spearheads school beautification projects throughout Bergen. "I look to bring color, creativity and interactivity to all surfaces," Mandal says. "I want kids to be inspired and find joy in their everyday surroundings."

Here are a few of Mandal's favorite things to do around town.

9 a.m. — Coffee at Le Carré Café & Pâtisserie

Almond croissant at Le Carré Café & Pâtisserie, Hillsdale

After the morning rush of getting my second-grade twins Hendrix and Simone off to school, a perfect morning would start with a coffee and an almond croissant (they are pure heaven — I cried the first time I ate one — no lie!) at Le Carré Café & Pâtisserie (94 Broadway, Hillsdale). Even better is when I multitask and share it as my weekly connect with my Westwood ArtsHub co-chair Heather O'Hara, where we brainstorm and plan different arts-focused activities and improvements for downtown Westwood and our community.

10 a.m. — Getting inspired on Westwood Avenue

Westwood Gallery

On my way to my art studio, a detour down Westwood Avenue browsing the colorful and artistic window displays of stores like Westwood Gallery, Hartly, The Good Life and Five Dimes Brewery gives me a motivating boost and inspiration. It's a good reminder that we can find inspiration and forms of art anywhere — from colors, fabrics and fonts, to vintage dispensers. And I am so impressed and proud of my evolving and growing town, and fellow business owners.

11 a.m. — Shopping at ReStore

My next stop is my weekly pop-in to the studio's neighbor, Habitat For Humanity of Bergen County ReStore (121 Carver Ave., Westwood). You can find the most incredible pieces of gently used vintage furniture, glassware and decor. And for me, I am always scouting for unique art supplies and mediums, and more inspiration or treasures for my ever-changing studio and home. For me, more is more. It doesn't overwhelm me, but rather energizes me. Nothing in my world is permanent. I love rearranging, redecorating and adding.

Noon — Midday boost courtesy of Rockin' Roots

Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos at Rockin’ Roots, Hillsdale

For lunch, I often head back to Hillsdale for some Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos at Rockin' Roots (434 Hillsdale Ave., Hillsdale). Lucky for me, chef and restaurateur Michael Merida is opening a Westwood outpost, Craft Taco Co., soon. I know I'll be there often!

8 p.m. — Dinner at Lolita's Mexican Cantina

Food from Lolita’s Mexican Cantina, Westwood

If my favorite babysitter (my mom, aka GiGi) is available, I will always jump at the chance for a date night with my husband and business partner, Ray Mandal, to end my perfect day. Between our businesses (we also own Tenafly's Lighthouse Tattoo Parlor as well as another soon-to-be-announced Westwood venture), our artwork, and of course the twins' busy sports schedule, a date night is a rare and welcomed treat. Our favorite in town is Lolita's Mexican Cantina (65 Old Hook Road, Westwood). The tacos, drinks and bright, edgy decor are the perfect combination for this creative duo.

Yellow Door Art Studio, 24 Booker Street, Westwood; (201) 620-9030; yellowdoorartstudio.com; @yellowdoorartstudionj on Instagram

Get To Know Westwood

Lauren Mandal’s daughter, Simone, in front of Yellow Door Art Studio.

ESTABLISHED: 1894

TOTAL AREA: 2.30 square miles

POPULATION: 11,267 people, 4,438 households and 2,858 families

MEDIAN HOUSEHOLD INCOME: $136,603

MEDIAN PROPERTY VALUE: $467,600

BORDERS: Emerson, Hillsdale, River Vale and Washington Township

(Source: United States Census and datausa.io)

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Things to do in Westwood NJ: Coffee, shopping, and art studios