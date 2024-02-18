How to spend just £750 to get £1,500 of financial guidance

Pension freedoms may be almost nine years old, but while people have taken to the new flexibilities with enthusiasm, many are still doing so without the support of guidance or advice – which can have dire consequences.

If you’re looking for help with pension decision-making, there’s a whole host of tools and resources to help you find out more about your options. The problem is, some remain vastly under-used.

This includes the Pensions Advice Allowance, a tax break specifically designed to encourage people to seek independent financial advice about saving for retirement.

On paper, this sounds like a really helpful resource – especially as it recognises that accessing advice can be prohibitively expensive – yet despite being in place since 2017, many savers don’t know this service exists, let alone how to access it.

Here, Telegraph Money explains how to use it to your advantage.

Who can use Pensions Advice Allowance?

Under the current rules, those saving with an eligible pension scheme can apply to withdraw £500 from your scheme tax-free to put towards independent advice.

Withdrawing money early will usually incur an unauthorised payment charge, usually 55pc – but not when it’s taken out via the allowance.

You can take the allowance just once in any given tax year, and only up to three times in total in your lifetime. While many people will only start to seriously think about their pension savings when they’re older, it may make sense to access it at various stages in your life as your priorities inevitably change.

Becky O’Connor, director of public affairs at PensionBee, said: “Getting financial advice can be worthwhile as you approach the age when you can access your pension – or as you near retirement. This is particularly true if your pension circumstances are a little complicated.”

To make use of the allowance, you apply to your pension scheme administrator.

Ms O’Connor added: “Not all schemes offer it, but if yours does, anyone with a pension can use it. This is true even of those younger than 55. If you want financial advice, it’s worth checking if your scheme offers this allowance.”

Payments are usually made directly to your chosen financial adviser. The adviser must be authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Note that the allowance is not available via defined benefit schemes, such as final salary pensions.

How does the allowance work in practice?

When you claim the advice allowance, the money is taken out of your pension, meaning you pay for it in a kind of “roundabout” way.

That said, thanks to employer contributions and tax relief, the £1,500 you spend on three advice sessions may actually cost you far less than you realise. Indeed, it could turn out to be a very affordable way to access this kind of advice.

We asked Ms O’Connor to explain how it might work in practice.

She said: “For example, for a basic-rate taxpayer, an 8pc workplace pension contribution that is equal to £1,500 would have cost that individual £750, with a further £562.50 (3pc) coming from their employer, and £187.50 coming from basic-rate tax relief. So that £1,500 of financial advice would have effectively cost just £750.”

For a higher-rate taxpayer, the deal is even better.

Ms O’Connor added: “The £1,500 would personally cost them £562.50, with £375 from tax relief, and £562.50 from their employer.”

How taking money early affects your pension

While this may sound appealing, you need to bear in mind that opting not to use this allowance means you have more money left in your pension to grow.

Ms O’Connor said: “If Mr Black, who has paid in £2,000 a year and receives 2.5pc growth annually takes out £1,500 for advice over three years – from age 55 to 57 – he would have £141,327 at age 68. If, on the other hand, Mr White didn’t take out the advice allowance maximum, he’d have £143,215 at age 68.”

Overall, Mr Black would end up with £1,888 less than Mr White, with £388 less growth.

The key here is to weigh up what benefit you might get from that financial advice, to see if this is a price worth paying. It’s a tricky thing to do, since studies have shown that sound financial advice can substantially increase your pension pot.

Why might you want to take advice on your pension?

Pensions are complicated, and hugely important for funding your retirement – and there may be numerous reasons why you may be seeking guidance.

For one thing, you might want some help in assessing your pension investments and whether they’re suited to your preferences, and stage in life.

Jason Witcombe, chartered financial planner at Empower Partners, said: “You might wish to appraise the performance of the funds you are invested in, and make sure the level of risk and reward you are targeting is aligned with your emotional and financial ability to take risk.”

You might also want to look into consolidating multiple pension funds in a bid to simplify your finances and, possibly, to benefit from a better charging structure.

Alternatively, you may require some help in working out the best way to draw money from your pension once you reach retirement

Mr Witcombe added: “If there is a tax-efficient way to pay for that advice, it can be more appealing than paying for it out of post-tax income.”

Is there a better alternative?

Some pensions experts are of the view that the Pensions Advice Allowance has failed to deliver what policymakers had hoped for.

Rachel Vahey, head of public policy at AJ Bell, said: “This is an example of a policy with good intentions, but which doesn’t work in practice. The fact of the matter is that most people who want to take advice are able to afford it – without drawing straight from their pension.

“For those who don’t need advice – or feel it is too expensive – being able to fund the cost in this way isn’t a sufficient incentive to change their mind.”

She feels that a better approach to helping individuals make sense of their pension choices is to allow providers to offer more tailored guidance, without stepping into the realm of financial advice – which comes with extra cost and complexity.

Ms Vahey added: “Full financial advice would still represent the gold standard. But for those who just want a little help making sense of their options, some more targeted pointers from pension companies would go a long way.

“We hope the ongoing Advice Guidance review will help to achieve this.”

Where else can I turn for help with my pension?

If you are over 50, you can book a free appointment with Pension Wise, the government guidance service. It offers impartial advice on defined contribution pensions, and you’ll get personalised advice based on your situation.

If you want to go a different route for financial advice, but aren’t sure how to find an adviser, it’s worth making use of sites such as Unbiased.co.uk and VouchedFor, the latter of which relies on reviews.

You can also read Telegraph Money’s own article on ‘How to find a good financial adviser’.

Note that fees for financial advice can vary significantly, not least because everyone’s financial situation and advice requirements are unique. As a guide, Moneyhelper.co.uk suggests that £150 per hour is an average rate.

