Do you spend more than the average IL resident on utilities? Here’s where to find help

Illinois ranked 16th in the nation for the highest total monthly bill cost in an August report from online bill-paying service doxoINSIGHTS.

Land of Lincoln residents spend an average of $2,121 per month on expenses like rent or mortgage, utilities, health insurance and other necessities, according to the report.

Utility bills can be relatively unpredictable for many households, especially with the onset of colder weather recently. The average Illinois household spends $340 per month on their utility bill, doxoINSIGHTS reports.

Here’s how the top 20 most expensive states for household bills compare, from doxoINSIGHTS:

Hawaii ($3,070 average monthly bill cost per household) California ($2,838) New Jersey ($2,727) Massachusetts ($2,656) Maryland ($2,569) Connecticut ($2,504) New York ($2,495) Washington State ($2,468) Colorado ($2,413) Alaska ($2,335) Rhode Island ($2,324) New Hampshire ($2,323) Virginia ($2,321) Oregon ($2,239) Nevada ($2,124) Illinois ($2,121) Florida ($2,112) Texas ($2,110) Utah ($2,097) Minnesota ($2,079)

Residents of Belleville, St. Clair County and the St. Louis region who are struggling to make their utility payments can apply for help. Here’s what to know about accessing resources locally.

Need help with utility bills? LIHEAP applications are now open for all income-eligible families.



Visit https://t.co/BtMuUeFP6l for eligibility information OR

Call 1-833-711-0374 for support in multiple languages pic.twitter.com/03dpiGsAcg — Illinois Dept. of Commerce & Economic Opportunity (@IllinoisDCEO) December 1, 2023

Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program

Illinois residents who meet income eligibility requirements can apply for this federal utility bill assistance program. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program staggers application opening dates, but as of Dec. 1, all income-eligible households may apply.

A family can earn no more than 200% of the federal poverty level in gross income to qualify for the program. People who rent their homes and have heat included in their rent must spend more than 30% of their income on rent to qualify. Your income must qualify for the past 30 days.

Income eligibility:

One-person household: $2,430 per 30 days or $29,160 per year maximum income to qualify

Two-person household: $3,287 per 30 days or $39,440 yearly

Three-person household: $4,143 every 30 days or $49,720 per year

Four-person household: $5,000 per 30 days or $60,000 per year

Information about income eligibility for larger families is available online.

Eligible households can apply for LIHEAP assistance online. Depending on your eligibility, you may also be able to apply for food and housing assistance.

There is no cost to apply for the program. If you need help with applying, you can call 1-833-711-0374.

After applying, you should receive an email or phone call from your county agency to confirm eligibility and determine assistance amounts. If you haven’t received communication within three weeks, state officials recommend you contact your county agency directly.

The St. Clair County Community Action Agency can be reached at 618-277-6790.

Ameren Illinois

Ameren Illinois partners with the Energy Assistance Foundation, which offers a program called Warm Neighbors Cool Friends.

You can fill out an online form to see if you might be eligible for assistance; income requirements vary based on the number of people in your household.

Residents can also apply to Ameren Illinois’ Income-Eligible Status program, which waives deposits for new service and late payment charges. If you receive LIHEAP or Percent of Income Payment Plan benefits, you automatically qualify for this and do not need to apply.

If you don’t receive LIHEAP or PIPP benefits, you can fill out an application for a waiver of deposits and late fees and submit it by email, mail or fax.

United Way of Greater St. Louis

The United Way of Greater St. Louis offers warming sites during excessively cold weather, as well as assistance with utility bills, food, shelter, rent and mortgage payments. The organization provides help to residents in the St. Louis metro area in Illinois and Missouri.

You can learn more about accessing assistance from the United Way by calling 211 or 1-800-427-4626. You can also chat with someone with the United Way online about getting connected with resources.

Other options for heating bill help this winter

Another way to seek help with your utility bill is to contact Keep Warm Illinois at 877-411-9276. This is a government resource that can help connect you with assistance through a variety of programs, including LIHEAP and others.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development also offers information about getting help with utility bills in Illinois.

Belleville residents can apply for assistance with utility bills and other expenses online, and you can schedule an intake appointment by calling 618-212-4379. The city’s website advises applicants to fill out the form before their intake appointment.