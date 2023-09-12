Spend a night in the slammer? Old county jail to be converted to condos by next summer

Decades ago, telling someone they saying spent the night in the white jailhouse on King Street would have probably been shameful, but soon, people will paying to spend every night inside the same walls.

Wheeler and Wheeler, a Columbia-based developer, announced their plans for “Justice Place,” a renovation of the old county jail in downtown Beaufort into residential condominiums.

The Art Deco / Moderne style architecture of the jail was first built in 1939 and a large addition on the west side was added in the early 1960’s. The now vacant building at 1409 King St., will soon house nine condos including six one-bedroom one-bath ranging from 650 to 735 sqft. and three two-bedroom one-and-a-half-bath condos ranging from 900 to 1,050 sqft. Four condos will be on the first floor and five on the second.

Because the building is on the National Register of Historic Places as contributing to the district, much of its existing architecture will be preserved. As a result, notable features will be retained and incorporated into the condominium design, Wheeler and Wheeler said in a press release.

For example, old jail bars used as a rack for pots and pans, the old visitation center being turned into a breakfast bar and the preservation of a hand-crank machine for opening and closing cells.

“There are so many elements to that jail that you want to preserve,” said Jeff Wheeler, President of Wheeler and Wheeler. “It came from a different time in our history.”

The units are planned to be available by next late summer, assuming no delays, Wheeler said. The condos will be leased for at least five years as per a condition with using historical tax credits.

A bigger idea

But the developers don’t want to just stop at renovating the jail. They envision what they’re calling “Justice Square,“ a two-block residential community that “will bring new life to an undeserved area.”

“The Justice Square development will meet a range of housing needs and is envisioned as a catalyst to spur further revitalization in the heart of that historic area,” Wheeler said.

Two possible additions to Justice Square are 12 to 14 single-family homes dubbed “The Cottages at Justice Square” and a workforce housing development, “Justice Park.”

“Just imagine taking those two blocks that look not particularly appealing today, in an economically disadvantaged area and transforming it into owner occupied residential property and affordable housing for teachers, nurses, firemen, policemen,” Wheeler said. “Imagine what that would do.”