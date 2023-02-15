Would you spend over £10 on a tin of British fish?

Selection of tinned fish - The Tinned Fish Market

In January, oysterman Chris Ranger hit his £10,000 Crowdfunding target and took one step closer to his dream: to launch the first fish canning operation in Cornwall since the 1940s. Having fished along the Cornish coast for 15 years, Ranger has seen his key markets evaporate. Brexit killed exports, he says, and Covid wiped out hospitality sales. He believes canning his low-yield product of native oysters to preserve them is the answer – and he has a nation that’s dying to devour them from the tin.

For tinned fish is decidedly in.

You can’t move for it on social media. The hashtag #tinfishdatenight has 23 million views on TikTok, with users posting wooden boards strewn with fancy tins. On Instagram the @sardinfluencer posts cooking tips. It helps that the packaging is beautiful and colourful: tins bear labels featuring Greek goddesses, whimsical fishing boats and hand-drawn crustaceans.

The trend comes hot off the heels of the US, where tinned seafood shortages have been predicted such is the demand. Even Vogue is talking about it. In a cost of living crisis, when fresh fish is out of reach for many people, tinned stuff can be the budget choice – but there's a new, pricier breed now adding a touch of glamour to dinner (see the taste test below).

On the menu

It’s not just a social-media phenomenon. Restaurants such as Prawn on the Farm in Cornwall major on tinned seafood, while Elliot’s and Crispin in London have featured it prominently. No self-respecting natural wine bar omits anchovies on sourdough bread, and tinned fish is seen as a perfect way to offer something delicious if you don’t have a kitchen or have had to cut staff hours.

In November 2022 another American import, the restaurant Saltie Girl, hit these shores. On the menu at the opulent Mayfair establishment? Tinned fish. It has proven a big draw. “My love of tinned fish was inspired by a trip to Barcelona about nine years ago,” says founder Kathy Sidell. “I had a mind-blowing lunch at Quimet & Quimet, where everything was served cold as there was no proper kitchen.”

At Saltie Girl’s original Boston site, 250 tins are sold weekly; London is catching up, with over 100 flogged per week since opening. There are 106 different options on a separate “tin list”, the most popular being the Spanish brand Güeyu Mar’s wood-grilled clams in olive oil – a 130g tin can be yours for £29.

According to Future Market Insights, the global tinned seafood market is predicted to be worth $33.6 bn (£27 bn) in 2023, jumping to $48.2bn by 2033. Waitrose says its tinned fish sales are growing, especially mackerel and sardine, and it has recently expanded the range, bringing in a host of products from Ortiz, the northern Spanish grande dame of tinned fish. Spanish deli and importer Brindisa saw sales of tinned tuna and anchovies jump 14 per cent from 2021 to 2022, and at the Tinned Fish Market, a Manchester-based retailer with stalls in London, sales have doubled since 2020.

Patrick Martinez started the Tinned Fish Market in 2018 after bringing back £300 worth of tinned seafood from Portugal. Today he imports 10,000 units a month, mostly from Spain and Portugal, two key players in the “conservas” world.

At first he was met with scepticism. “They said, ‘I can get this for 50p in Morrisons’. I had to tell people why it was more expensive, the stories behind the canneries, the quality of the product. It’s very different from tinned fish in supermarkets.”

Cheerful but not cheap

In Britain we have long viewed tinned fish as poor quality, a last resort at the back of the cupboard. But Martinez says the “novelty factor” of his imports quickly reeled in customers, who flocked to buy the cans costing anything upwards of £5. Social media has helped too, the beautiful tins presenting fertile ground for likes. When lockdown hit and food supplies floundered, preserved food was suddenly highly prized. Martinez reckons convenience is playing a vital role: people want something premium that takes seconds to put together. “Many customers have bought a tin of mackerel and tell me they’ve never tried anything like this before.”

Our tastes are changing, too; with a vibrant range of cans, from the likes of Ortiz or Portuguese stalwarts Nuri, Martinez says customers are beginning to venture beyond the traditional big hitters of sardines, anchovies, mackerel and tuna. Razor clams and mussels are now flying off the shelves.

“It’s a common misconception that [tinned fish] is poor quality and cheap,” says Jack Stein, son of Rick and chef director of Rick Stein Restaurants. “As a family and at the restaurants, we’ve been using really good, high-quality tinned fish for certain dishes forever. Rick will be saying right now, ‘I told you so’.” Stein points to niçoise, the fishy provençal salad that should be made with good preserved tuna. “When you see one made with fresh tuna, your heart sinks.”

The Stein restaurants have long served anchovies and sardines as bar snacks or appetisers. “Served straight out of a tin, a bit of olive oil, some bread and butter, that’s one of the nicest things you can eat,” says Stein.

Continental roots

Southern Europe has known this all along, of course. Fish canning has its roots in 18th-century France, primarily as a way to provide healthy, durable, cheap sustenance for soldiers. Thanks to innovations in thermal processing by inventor Nicolas Appert, the shelf life of all sorts of food was dramatically extended. There was fish canning in Britain, but the method was particularly appealing in Spain and Portugal, where the hot weather required immediate preservation.

Today many of their premium brands cost several times more than industrial versions but, for Martinez, the labour-intensive process makes it well worth it. Often fish is bought fresh in the morning, cooked – whether over charcoal, baked or steamed – and packaged within 24 hours. Fillets are laid into cans by hand to keep them intact. The fish is bought in season when it isn’t spawning and its flesh is firm.

In Britain, smoking has remained the primary method of preserving fish, but one of our foremost smokers, Lance Forman of Forman & Son in London, is a fan of tins. “It’s a great, traditional, sustainable, recyclable and robust way to preserve fish,” he says

Local lines

Britain may not have a deep-rooted history of artisanal fish canning but things are changing. Mitch Tonks, the founder of Rockfish, has dedicated his career to getting Britons eating more – and better quality – seafood. He had always wanted to can seafood but in 2020, with restaurants forced to shut, Tonks finally had time to experiment.

What emerged was Rockfish’s tinned seafood, which launched in November 2021. Sustainable catches off the south coast – fat, oily batons of mackerel and sardine, plump mussels and ink-stained cuttlefish – are packed in beautifully designed boxes and Tonks believe there’s a host of benefits for the fishing industry.

“It’s a great way of supporting sustainable, seasonal catches,” he explains. “You waste less, as it preserves the shelf life beyond a few days. We might buy three or four tonnes of sardine, take them through the canning process over a week or 10 days, and it preserves it for the winter, when sardines aren’t available.”

There’s just one, err, catch. With no fish-canning industry to speak of his fish has to be sent to a factory in Galicia, where it is meticulously prepared to Tonks’ recipes. “The way the ladies prepare the fish is fantastic, they have huge skills in processing fish. They’re all dressed in tabards, with hats on, all looking very smart, and preparing the fish by hand.”

What returns is a truly magnificent product: the chunky, meaty, not-too-fishy mackerel is a particular standout, and restaurants including Saltie Girl are rushing to stock it. Tonks hopes to move the canning process to the UK within six months.

The future of canning in Britain

With Ranger’s Cornish Canning Co. in the making, there is one other brand keeping production fully on these shores, though on a much smaller scale. Like Rockfish, Sea Sisters emerged during the pandemic when chef Angus Cowen and his partner, Charlotte Dawe, decided to turn their love for tinned fish – a love born of visits to Spain – into a business. During the pandemic, when food was in short supply, the pair realised preserved goods were the way to go.

“We quickly found out we were the only people; there was no one else canning fish in England,” says Dawe. So they set about launching their company, initially called East London Canning.

Starting a small-scale cannery is no mean feat. Equipment is expensive and there are incredibly stringent safety regulations to sterilise the product. One industry bigwig told them they were “bonkers”. But it can be done and in 2021 their first range went on sale, produced from a small unit in Clapton, east London.

In the UK, we mostly eat five types of fish: cod, haddock, prawns, tuna and salmon, and a huge amount of what we fish is sent overseas. Much of what we actually eat is imported. “It’s just crazy,” says Dawe. “We wanted to bring out things that had a very true sustainable message about them.”

Working with suppliers Cowen had met when working at London institutions Rochelle Canteen and Trullo, the pair sourced less widely eaten species. They began with mussels, which sequester carbon, then pollock, thought to be more plentiful than cod. “We used salt cod a lot in the restaurants. Everyone was buying it in via Portugal, but that would be coming from Norway,” Cowen explains. They wanted to make a product that was just as good but caught via line and rod in Cornwall. “That’s what we did, and it’s been really well-received.”

The tins conform to tradition with a colourful sailboat design and cost between £10 and £12. There was plenty of “eyebrow raising” at the price, says Cowen, but once people heard the story, that they can track every boat and taste the quality of the fish, they came around. The couple recently moved to Bridport, Dorset, with their two young children, where they are building their own cannery and hope to eventually source seafood directly from fishermen, rather than via markets.

An ethical choice?

One of the key arguments for tinning seafood is sustainability. There’s a far longer shelf life (several years, in fact), which helps reduce waste and streamline transportation and storage. Many high-end manufacturers source from dayboats rather than trawlers. But price is no guarantee, and both the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) and Marine Conservation Society (MCS) point out that tinning seafood is no shortcut to environmentalism.

“Whether fresh, frozen or tinned, the sustainability of fish always depends on where it was caught and by which method,” says Charlotte Coombes, Good Fish Guide manager at the MCS. For George Clark, MSC’s UK & Ireland programme director, “just because the product is more premium or a higher price, doesn’t necessarily mean it’s from a sustainable fishery”. He points out that Atlantic mackerel, a commonly eaten tinned fish, lost its MSC certification in 2019, and recommends seeking the blue MSC ecolabel.

If the tinned seafood trend can get people eating more fish, that can only be a good thing, according to nutritionist Rhiannon Lambert. The NHS recommends adults eat two portions of fish per week, including one oily fish (such as mackerel, sardines or salmon, all commonly tinned fish). One portion is 140g, similar to a tin of fish. The omega-3 fatty acids found within are vital for heart health and sardines are a brilliant source of vitamin D and calcium (the bones are softened during processing, making us more likely to eat them). Tinned fish can be just as nutritious as fresh, says Lambert, but she recommends those canned in water, as brine is high in sodium.

“If we could get a canning industry in the UK again that’d be great,” says Stein. “Whatever side of the Brexit debate you sit on, customers eating more fish landed in Britain, whether tinned or fresh, is a really good thing. It’s brilliant for consumers, fishermen and chefs alike. It helps the fishing industry, which is struggling, to extend its season, to have a market to sell products when it has a glut, when it might have sardines coming out of its earholes.”

Britons love for tinned fish isn’t going anywhere – and that can only be a good thing.

The tinned fish taste test

Rockfish bay mackerel in olive oil (England)

£5.95 for 120g, therockfish.co.uk

The mackerel is incredibly meaty, plump, and drowning in good olive oil. It’s a far cry from your average can: not dry, not overly fishy, no skin; delicate, firm, and they taste like the fresh stuff. Eat simply on its own or with good bread.

Cântara barbecue cod in olive oil (Portugal)

£6.20 for 150g, thetinnedfishmarket.com

Fleshy, oily grilled cod from Portugal that’s perfect eaten on its own. A tougher texture than mackerel, there is plenty of flavour, especially from the charred flesh and a hint of garlic. Would be lovely in a fresh salad.

Yurrita anchovies in olive oil (Spain)

£4.80 for 50g, thetinnedfishmarket.com

These Cantabrian anchovies are bought from dayboats and cured for 20 months, leading to an intensely fishy, salty, oily product. All you need is a slice of bread, though they’re brilliant on pizza or in tomato sauce, too.

Mount’s Bay sardines in olive oil (England)

£4.95 for 115g, therockfish.co.uk

A brace of chunky sardines in light oil. I enjoyed this on plain bread with a sprinkling of salt, but a smear of mayonnaise and some pickles would go down a treat. It added a meaty kick to a pasta sauce.

Ortiz tuna in olive oil (Spain)

£8 for 250g, souschef.co.uk

So mellow it’s hard to believe it belongs in the same family as John West. Not at all fishy or salty, but sweet and tender and it melts in the mouth. Makes a top-notch niçoise, though frankly eating straight from the tin is unavoidable.

Minerva mackerel fillets in olive oil (Portugal)

£11.99 for 3x120g, Amazon

Glistening pink and in good oil, this almost tastes like Ortiz tuna. It’s incredibly meaty with unbroken fillets, and potentially better than fresh mackerel. A delight with Rockfish’s dill and gherkin relish.

Catrineta sardines escabeche (Spain)

£2.85 for 81g, brindisa.com

These pleasantly vinegary, paprika-laden mini sardines are one for the oil-and-spice heads. The fish, being small, avoids the issue of visible innards found in some larger tinned fish, which some may find gruesome.

Sea Sisters salt pollock with garlic and bay in extra virgin olive oil (England)

£12 for 125g, thecornishfishmonger.co.uk

If you’re after a homegrown version of bacalhau this tin is for you. Chunky, fleshy, salty pollock is doused in liberal amounts of oil, which you shouldn’t throw away: it’s garlicky, aromatic with bay and would work wonders in a salad or on bread.

Pepus mussels in marinade (Spain)

£4.25 for 115g, thespanishshop.net

These plump and juicy mussels come in a piquant oily, vinegary escabeche marinade, and it’s reassuring to avoid the open-or-not mussel dilemma. Adds a punchy kick to a risotto or seafood pasta.