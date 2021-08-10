Few people will ever read the series of spending bills totaling up to $7 trillion that the Biden administration and Congressional Democrats have passed and are attempting to pass this year. But they will feel the effects.

Not necessarily in the added benefits they are supposed to provide, but in the added burden they impose on an economy that was well on its way to recovery without government intervention.

Doug McKelway has more.

Spending to the end: Biden endangers real growth