How about spending more on preventing crime? | Editorial

Crime prevention seems mundane when compared to crime fighting. There’s a reason TV police shows spend a lot of time depicting cops pursuing bad guys, and very little explaining why keeping kids in school can lower the crime rate. But what makes for good television can make for expensive public policy. The latest example: Pasco County’s new jail.

Pasco’s population is growing rapidly. With growth comes all sorts of infrastructure needs, including better roads and more stormwater systems. Pasco, officials say, also needs a new jail that can house 608 inmates. The cost: more than $200 million, or about $330,000 per bed. That’s about what it costs to buy the average home in New Port Richey (or Pinellas Park or Temple Terrace). Has the affordable housing crisis now hit our jails?

This isn’t an argument against building the jail. In 2018, Pasco voters approved spending $145 million on the 386,477-square-foot addition. Rising building costs have pushed the total above $200 million. Pasco currently pays other counties to house their overflow of inmates. The sheriff says the county needs more jail space. So do other county officials. But the $200 million price tag is a good reminder of what it costs to battle crime on the back end, once someone is already accused of committing a crime.

Would Pasco — and other counties — need so much jail space if we spent more time and resources preventing crime? Could we focus on early childhood education so that more kids are ready for kindergarten and don’t fall so far behind that they drop out of school? What about other programs to ensure at-risk kids graduate from high school with hope of a better future, instead of dropping out with no diploma and few job prospects? How about doubling down on programs that target mental illness, a leading factor behind why so many people end up in jail? What about putting aside convenient political posturing and taking a hard look at whether we are putting too many people behind bars who don’t belong there?

History tells us we will always need jails and prisons to house criminals, especially the worst of the worst. But that doesn’t mean we are resigned to building more and more jail space. Focusing more on preventing crime can keep us from having to write so many $200 million checks.

Editorials are the institutional voice of the Tampa Bay Times. The members of the Editorial Board are Editor of Editorials Graham Brink, Sherri Day, Sebastian Dortch, John Hill, Jim Verhulst and Chairman and CEO Conan Gallaty. Follow @TBTimes_Opinion on Twitter for more opinion news.