In spending on sports, how Oklahoma and Texas match up with the current SEC members

Mark Story
·1 min read
Aaron E. Martinez/American-State/USA TODAY NETWORK

Three charts that show how Oklahoma and Texas will rank within the Southeastern Conference in terms of spending on athletics.

Budget figures are from the 2021-22 school year from forms submitted by each university to the U.S. Department of Education as part of Equity in Athletics disclosure:

Football budgets

Alabama $75,005,971

Georgia $61,722,123

Florida $60,894,176

LSU $59,383,456

Oklahoma $54,176,637

Auburn $52,254,828

Texas $50,633,156

Mississippi $48,670,848

Texas A&M $46,083,048

Arkansas $45,994,950

Tennessee $39,755,021

Kentucky $37,680,136

South Carolina $37,272,774

Vanderbilt $33,582,944

Missouri $32,808,146

Mississippi State $29,101,940

Men’s basketball budgets

Kentucky $22,667,255

Texas $15,854,899

Tennessee $14,365,527

Georgia $14,127,220

Auburn $13,813,577

Vanderbilt $13,587,388

Texas A&M $13,524,047

Oklahoma $12,406,055

Arkansas $11,802,170

South Carolina $11,792,521

Mississippi $10,928,321

Alabama $10,900,723

Missouri $10,286,792

LSU $9,849,325

Florida $8,415,740

Mississippi State $8,384,572

Overall athletics budgets

LSU $192,770,400

Texas $192,754,766

Oklahoma $185,625,893

Florida $177,969,655

Alabama $174,715,501

Georgia $159,508,178

Texas A&M $157,702,310

Tennessee $152,662,163

Kentucky $151,254,460

Arkansas $148,280,378

Auburn $146,645,900

South Carolina $144,815,377

Mississippi $123,796,191

Vanderbilt $110,941,948

Missouri $107,823,990

Mississippi State $100,888,464

