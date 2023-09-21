In spending on sports, how Oklahoma and Texas match up with the current SEC members
Three charts that show how Oklahoma and Texas will rank within the Southeastern Conference in terms of spending on athletics.
Budget figures are from the 2021-22 school year from forms submitted by each university to the U.S. Department of Education as part of Equity in Athletics disclosure:
Football budgets
▪ Alabama $75,005,971
▪ Georgia $61,722,123
▪ Florida $60,894,176
▪ LSU $59,383,456
▪ Oklahoma $54,176,637
▪ Auburn $52,254,828
▪ Texas $50,633,156
▪ Mississippi $48,670,848
▪ Texas A&M $46,083,048
▪ Arkansas $45,994,950
▪ Tennessee $39,755,021
▪ Kentucky $37,680,136
▪ South Carolina $37,272,774
▪ Vanderbilt $33,582,944
▪ Missouri $32,808,146
▪ Mississippi State $29,101,940
Men’s basketball budgets
▪ Kentucky $22,667,255
▪ Texas $15,854,899
▪ Tennessee $14,365,527
▪ Georgia $14,127,220
▪ Auburn $13,813,577
▪ Vanderbilt $13,587,388
▪ Texas A&M $13,524,047
▪ Oklahoma $12,406,055
▪ Arkansas $11,802,170
▪ South Carolina $11,792,521
▪ Mississippi $10,928,321
▪ Alabama $10,900,723
▪ Missouri $10,286,792
▪ LSU $9,849,325
▪ Florida $8,415,740
▪ Mississippi State $8,384,572
Overall athletics budgets
▪ LSU $192,770,400
▪ Texas $192,754,766
▪ Oklahoma $185,625,893
▪ Florida $177,969,655
▪ Alabama $174,715,501
▪ Georgia $159,508,178
▪ Texas A&M $157,702,310
▪ Tennessee $152,662,163
▪ Kentucky $151,254,460
▪ Arkansas $148,280,378
▪ Auburn $146,645,900
▪ South Carolina $144,815,377
▪ Mississippi $123,796,191
▪ Vanderbilt $110,941,948
▪ Missouri $107,823,990
▪ Mississippi State $100,888,464