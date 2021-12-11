I spent $1,000 for a 45-square-foot bedroom with its own bathroom on a 30-hour Amtrak ride. Take a look inside.

Left: The author takes a selfie in front of an Amtrak. Right: the author sits on the bed in the sleeper car
Insider's reporter spent 30 hours in an Amtrak bedroom while traveling from Miami to New York.Joey Hadden/Insider

  • I recently spent 30 hours in a sleeper car on an Amtrak train traveling from Miami to New York City.

  • For $1,000, I booked a bedroom, which is about the size of a King-sized bed with a full bathroom.

  • At around 45 square feet, my cabin made impressive use of a tiny space without feeling cramped.

In October, I booked an Amtrak bedroom sleeper car on a 30-hour train ride for $1,000. If you plan a ride in January, the suite costs around half the price, according to a recent search on Amtrak's site.

The author takes a selfie as she arrives in Miami
The author takes a selfie in front of an Amtrak in Miami.Joey Hadden/Insider

For full disclosure, Insider paid for the train ticket, in accordance with our reporting standards.

The bedroom was about 45 square feet and came with two beds and a full bathroom. I thought it left no space unused.

The author is seen laying down in a train sleeper car
The author relaxes during a 30-hour train ride home.Joey Hadden/Insider

My Amtrak bedroom had a sofa that folded out into a bed, a bed that pulled down from the ceiling, and a chair that folded up out of the way.

Inside an Amtrak bedroom with blue seats and a big window showing nature outside
The room had a couch and a chair.Joey Hadden/Insider

A bedroom is a step up from Amtrak's roomette, which I previously tried. It had half the space for half the price.

Inside an Amtrak bedroom with blue seats and a big window on the left showing nature outside
The bedroom is bigger than the roomette.Joey Hadden/Insider

Read more: I spent $500 for a 20-square-foot room on a 30-hour Amtrak ride, where no space was left unused. Take a look inside.

To the left of the sofa in my room was a sink underneath a mirror with a handful of small towels next to it.

The mirror and bathroom sink
Beneath the sink was storage for tissues and trash.Joey Hadden/Insider

To the right of the mirror was a cabinet where I could store toiletries and other personal items.

Side by side photos show the bathroom cabinet opened and closed
The cabinet is open (R) and closed (L).Joey Hadden/Insider

There was also a private bathroom inside the bedroom with a door, shower, and toilet.

Side by side photos show the bathroom door opened and closed
The bathroom door is open (R) and closed (L).Joey Hadden/Insider

If a private, full bathroom is a necessity for you, the bedroom is your best option.

The author sits on the train toilet with her thumbs up
The author sits on the toilet.Joey Hadden/Insider

All Amtrak bedrooms come with a private bathroom. It's the cheapest option for one, according to Amtrak's website. Here's my full review of what it's like.

The bedroom had a table with two fold-out leaves that pulled out from the wall between the seats.

An aerial view of a laptop on the bedroom&#39;s pullout table
The author's laptop rests on the table.Joey Hadden/Insider

Next to the seating area was a small closet with three hangers for clothing you'd want to keep looking sharp.

Side by side photos show the bathroom closet opened and closed
The closet is open (R) and closed (L).Joey Hadden/Insider

One thing that surprised me was the variety of lighting options, which seemed to be more than what you'd get in economy on a flight.

The author brushes her teeth in front of the sink
The author takes a selfie with multiple lights on after brushing her teeth.Joey Hadden/Insider

Other features included temperature controls and a button to call an attendant, who was always prompt and nice.

A close up of the thermometer, air conditioning, and attendant call button
Controls for bedroom guests.Joey Hadden/Insider

The sofa folded into a bed on the bottom level, and another bunk-style bed came down from the ceiling.

The author lies on the bed looking up with the table on the left in the foreground. The curtains are clossed.
The author lies on the bottom bunk when it's time for bed.Joey Hadden/Insider

If you're wondering what it's like to sleep in a bedroom suite on an Amtrak train, I shared my full thoughts on it here.

On the top bunk was more controls for air conditioning and lights, as well as a small storage pouch.

Air conditioning, a pocket for personal items, and light adjustment controls on the wall of the bedroom
The wall amenities on the top bunk.Joey Hadden/Insider

My ticket came with meals ordered from a separate menu for passengers staying in a bedroom, which I ate in the dining car.

Left: oatmeal served on Amtrak Right: sausage egg cheese served on Amtrak
The author's meal came oatmeal (L) and a breakfast sandwich (R).Joey Hadden/Insider

I thought the meals weren't too bad. My favorite was breakfast as it had the most variety of flavors.

I also liked the braised short ribs meal with mashed potatoes and a roll. I made a little sandwich out of the ingredients to make it taste better.

The author sits in the dining car with her meal
The author and her favorite meal besides breakfast.Joey Hadden/Insider

After trying both a bedroom and a roomette, I thought the bedroom was the best choice for packing many amenities into a small space while still providing enough room to stretch out.

The author sits on the train and plays her Nintendo with the sun peering through the window on the left
The author plays video games on the train home to New York.Joey Hadden/Insider

I previously detailed the key differences between the two rooms that made me decide the bedroom was worth the $500 upgrade.

Both are good choices but I'm booking a bedroom next time.

side by side photos show amtrak bedroom and roomette selfies
The author is seen in the bedroom and roomette.Joey Hadden/Insider

