They spent $1.4M on Weymouth property. Then the mayor upended their development plan

WEYMOUTH − The mayor’s veto has erased the town council’s unanimous decision to rezone three properties south of The Landing into a special zoning district designed to encourage the redevelopment of blighted buildings. The 30-day period for the council to respond to the veto has come and gone.

The owners of one of the properties, a 1-acre parcel at Washington and Vine streets, were “extremely disappointed” by Mayor Robert Hedlund's veto, their attorney Gregory Galvin said Thursday.

Developers Christopher Bruce and Jason Kennedy sought to rezone their property, as well as the neighboring properties of Union Towers and The Bicycle Link, to the town’s Village Center Overlay District.

While the developers didn’t have detailed plans for their property, they revealed in November the possibility of building three commercial spaces and as many as 50 apartments there.

The property was part of the town’s Commercial Corridor Overlay District, which was created through a public process in 2018 with Braintree and the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission to encourage developers to develop “blighted properties.”

After unexpected success with that district, the town council a few years later decided to pare down the commercial district and remove some parcels from this type of zoning, including 238 Washington St.

The limited liability company under Bruce's and Kennedy's names bought the property for $1.4 million in January 2023. It now has a single-story shopping center with space for four businesses.

The property is zoned for business, allowing uses including a hotel, professional business office space or a trade school. A special permit under the business zoning allows uses including a service station, a parking garage or a wholesale business.

The Village Center Overlay District allows uses such as homes, mixed-use commercial with residential space, and funeral homes. Additional review or a special permit could allow a drive-thru restaurant, a bed-and-breakfast or an apartment complex with more than 20 units.

Hedlund and town planning staff accused the developers of “spot zoning,” which is when a small parcel has different rules compared to the surrounding land.

The developers argued that this was not spot zoning because two adjacent properties were also requesting rezoning, linking all three to the original district boundaries.

Hedlund also said the Village Center Overlay District allows more density and height than the commercial district would have. He also expressed concern that the proposal had not gone through an extensive enough public hearing process, as had been done for the creation of the district, and feared that this vote would set a precedent and "be exploited in the future."

Despite the pushback, the town council approved the request 11-0. Two weeks later on Dec. 18, Hedlund vetoed the vote.

The developers felt they showed good faith to the town by cleaning up the property, Galvin said.

Developers want to build commercial space and apartments at this lot at 238 Washington St. in Weymouth. The lot was strewn with debris and has since been cleaned.

It’s “too early” to know what they will do with it, he said.

“They’re just going to have to reassess to move forward,” he said.

