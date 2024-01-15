‘I spent 10 years as a conflict negotiator. This is what Israel and Gaza should do’

Pierre Hazan pictured on the edge of Lake Geneva near the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue - Anoush Abrar

When there were glimmers of hope that Israel and Hamas would agree to a ceasefire towards the end of last November, Pierre Hazan, a softly spoken war mediator, was focused as much on where the deal was being done – inside nondescript offices among the skyscrapers of Doha – as how it might play out.

Qatar, the tiny yet insanely rich petrostate, which sits 1,000 miles from Gaza on the other side of the Arabian Peninsula, had played a vital leading role in the negotiations, which took place in its capital. They resulted in a ceasefire that would ultimately collapse after seven days in a hail of Israeli bombs.

The Qatari Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, had cancelled a planned trip to London to host meetings in Doha with David Barnea, the director of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency. Also present were Qatari negotiators and a delegation of intelligence officers from Egypt, which borders Gaza.

Mediators shuttled between rooms, including one in which Hamas officials were kept out of sight of the Israelis. Working for days and late into the night, they negotiated, among other terms, the precise ratio of Palestinian prisoners and Israeli hostages for release (three to one, as it turned out).

The deal confirmed Qatar’s role as the region’s preeminent peacebroker, and shed light on the delicate yet high-stakes process of conflict mediation. It typically takes place behind closed doors, in hotel conference rooms or offices, and is the subject of Hazan’s new book, Negotiating with the Devil.

After the Qatar mediation, Hazan, who is 67, raced to write a new preface for the English edition, which is published next month and examines the evolution of war mediation, opening the door to its high stakes and ethical dilemmas.

But the urgency was not the result of his praise for the deal, but rather his deep concerns about what it stood for. ‘It was so emblematic of our times,’ he tells me, three days after fighting resumed in Gaza. ‘Everyone is trying to go for its own deals, in its own strategic interests.

‘The question is, what is the quality of these deals? Are they just temporary, or something more sustainable? My fear is that in this multipolar world, we’re going to have more of these kinds of deals and less real peace.’

The role of a peace negotiator

After only the briefest negotiation about the timing and neutral setting for our meeting, I talk to Hazan in a grand old villa in Geneva. The house, which sits in parkland on the edge of Lake Geneva, is home to the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue, a non-profit organisation that has worked to mediate conflict since 1999.

Hazan, who wears an open white collar under a navy jacket, has worked with the centre for the past decade as a senior adviser. Before and since joining the centre, he has played a part in negotiations across the Middle East, the Sahel region of Africa and in Russia, where work to realise what reunification might involve in the occupied Donbas region of Ukraine came to an abrupt halt when Putin sent his tanks over the border in February 2022.

Pierre Hazan: 'The UN has become ‘totally impotent’ - Anoush Arbar

Hazan doesn’t have his own office, so we’re sitting on sofas in front of his boss’s desk. (David Harland, a former New Zealand diplomat, has been director of the centre since 2011, and is away. ‘You’ve staged a coup!’ a passing colleague jokes at one point.)

Hazan is quietly charming, his face scrunching up when he laughs. He is also modest, and anxious not to present the role of the Western peacebroker as any kind of saviour. Perhaps as a result, his own story is largely absent from his book, and I’m interested to know what makes a mediator.

‘For me, it’s like a door with nine different locks that all need to open at the same time,’ says Hazan, who tells me he can’t reveal precise details of the negotiations that he has been part of (when I ask him what he’s working on now, he smiles and shakes his head). ‘It’s extremely difficult but you just try and try and most of the time you don’t succeed.’

Much of his book zooms out of the negotiating room to examine the way the art of mediation has reflected and informed geopolitical tides – and the challenges of finding peace today when the rules of law, and war, are as frayed as the global institutions that once preserved them. He says, for example, that the UN has become ‘totally impotent’.

He describes a new ‘minilateralism’ – a form of ‘constantly shifting multilateralism on the cheap in which each party seeks to maximise its short-term interest’. (In the case of Qatar, he says it makes sense for a small state – and one of the world’s largest gas exporters – to make itself indispensable to the international community.)

Mediation can involve cold-hearted horse-trading. ‘In a civil war, it often comes down to who gets what and the distribution of power,’ Hazan says. ‘Who gets the Ministry of Interior or Defence? “Will my men be reintegrated into the army, and at what level?” Who gets to be a general?’ Crucially, he says, where any party is willing to engage in mediation, it’s because they have something to gain.

So while the Russia-Ukraine war has largely been a diplomatic non-starter, there was a flurry of mediation in the summer of 2022 when a blockade in the Black Sea prevented agricultural shipments including grain leaving Ukraine. As global food prices soared, the blockade was bad for Russia, too, hitting its few global allies. By engaging in mediation, Putin also saw a way to ease sanctions on Russia’s own food and fertiliser exports, which ended up forming part of a complex deal brokered over several months by Turkey and the UN.

The door with nine locks had opened but always threatened to slam shut again, as it did after a year when the deal expired. ‘Putin decided that his interest was not sufficient compared to the interests the other side was gaining in terms of revenues,’ Hazan says.

From the Balkans to Rwanda

Hazan has perhaps always been primed for high-stakes diplomacy. He was born in Egypt in 1956 just a few days before the start of the Suez Crisis. His father was a Jewish businessman and, when Egypt accused its Jewish population of spying for Israel after the crisis, the Hazans were among thousands who fled. Pierre was four when they arrived in Lausanne to join a cousin.

At school, Hazan was fascinated by history. He studied international relations in Geneva and got a masters in strategic studies at the University of Aberdeen. ‘I wanted to understand what was happening in my region of origin and the complexities of the Middle East,’ he recalls. ‘It was a way to make sense of our lives and understand all the different narratives.’

He had long wanted to be a journalist but was not well suited to his first job as a reporter on a Swiss tabloid. ‘I wanted to give everything a sociological or political angle, which was not exactly welcome,’ he says. He then joined the Journal de Genève, then a prestigious Swiss national newspaper with a big foreign desk. He specialised in diplomatic affairs there and later at Libération in Paris and Le Temps in Geneva.

Hazan began working as a mediator with the UN in the Balkans in the 2000s. In 2011, he was a member of a group of peace brokers who worked with ETA, the Basque separatist group, who were designated as terrorists, to achieve a permanent ceasefire agreement.

Members of ETA announce a permanent ceasefire in 2011, after 40 years of bloodshed - HOHO/AFP/Getty Images

His book starts with an episode that partly inspired his second career. In the autumn of 1993, Hazan was reporting from war-torn Bosnia-Herzegovina, where he had embedded with the International Committee of the Red Cross. Following huge international pressure, it had been agreed that up to 2,000 prisoners would be released from a detention camp run by Bosnian Croat forces near Mostar. Hazan was with a delegation when it was ordered to decide which third of the inmates should be released.

The team set about identifying the weakest men, many of whom had lost up to 30kg. ‘We brought in scales and measuring tapes and began calculating each prisoner’s body mass index,’ writes Hazan, who says he was compelled to participate. ‘One of us took the detainees’ measurements; a second weighed them; a third, seated at a small wooden table, wrote down the numbers.’

The official in charge, who was later convicted of war crimes, seemed to enjoy watching the discomfort on the faces of the Red Cross team. He then insisted instead that the least valuable rather than weakest prisoners should be released; he wanted to keep those with successful careers and wealthy families in case of future trades or ransom payments. Such a calculation was abhorrent but presented a dilemma. ‘If we stuck to our principles and insisted on evacuating the weakest, we risked jeopardising the negotiations and preventing any release at all,’ Hazan says.

Before the mediators could decide what to do, the release was suddenly called off. The experience was a lesson for Hazan in what he calls the ‘fog of peace’, and the ethical grey areas that threaten to confound well-meaning mediators, blurring the lines between compromise and complicity. ‘I knew I was doing something that was for the greater good, but nevertheless it was very morally difficult.’

Beyond the Balkans conflict, Hazan, who has four grown-up children from two marriages, remembers an air of optimism hanging over international relations in the 1990s. It was the era of Pax Americana, the period of US hegemony and relative peace that rose from the ruins of the Second World War, peaking after the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989.

A string of peace agreements, including in Ireland and in the Balkans, helped place mediation at the heart of this new international order.

‘Liberalism was the ultimate goal for societies whose transition to peace and democracy was being negotiated,’ Hazan writes. ‘Mediation was thus part of the broader vision of peace.’

He remembers feeling seduced by the sense of stability, but at the same time he was reporting from Bosnia and then Rwanda, where the future felt anything but secure in the midst of bloody ethnic cleansing. ‘I was listening to this beautiful song but I was seeing at the same time very different realities that made me less optimistic,’ he tells me.

Then 9/11 shattered any kind of peace or American hegemony and the art of mediation entered a moral minefield. As part of the US-led response to the rise of militant extremism, a UN Security Council resolution, passed days after 9/11, encouraged states to blacklist ‘terrorist’ groups without offering much of a definition. This helped usher in the global ‘war on terror’, which included a blanket policy of non-negotiation.

Hazan finds peace in the mountains and by spending time by the lake outside his office - Anoush Abrar

Hazan argues that this approach has made peace far harder to achieve and only emboldened such groups. ‘A black-and-white view of conflicts took hold, in which no one but the “terrorists” was responsible for the violence, and which ignored the complex nature of conflicts and undermined more effective peace-building strategies,’ he insists. America and its allies began to view mediation not as an expression of peace and order, but as an ‘admission of weakness’.

As a result, mediation was effectively outsourced to other bodies, be they opportunist states without such qualms (such as Qatar) or private organisations such as the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue, which is funded by governments and donors including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Negotiators like Hazan won a bigger platform, but he sees this as a regret. In his mind, the emergence of private diplomacy is an admission of the failure of the war on terror.

Dealing with the ‘really bad guys’

Beyond attempting to achieve lasting peace, he says mediation is most vital when its goal is to aid those caught up in conflict regardless of how the belligerents might be designated. ‘We do it when we need to access victims and to do that you need to deal with everyone, including the really bad guys,’ he says.

Longer-term mediation, meanwhile, is about much more than shuttling between rooms at crunch talks. In Niger, Hazan was part of a team from the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue brought in by the government, and funded by the European Union, to find a solution to broiling tensions in the Diffa region bordering Nigeria. Across the Sahel region of northern Africa, Hazan says the failed, post-9/11 anti-terrorist policy allowed jihadist groups including Boko Haram to flourish, causing mass displacement and knock-on battles for scarce water and fertile land.

The team of mainly local mediators interviewed more than 800 people to try and better understand what was going on. The subsequent agreement, signed in 2018, covered everything from herding rights, livestock theft and water access to the proper functioning of the local judicial system. ‘It took two years to do all that,’ Hazan says.

He takes issue with the immediate and growing thirst for justice before peace has been achieved, which he says was making resolution harder even before the war on terror. ‘The rules of the game used to be that at the end of a war you declared a general amnesty,’ he says. ‘And because of what happened in Bosnia-Herzegovina and the genocide in Rwanda, there was a feeling that some people cannot be interlocutors and need to go straight to jail.

‘From a moral point of view, that is perfectly understandable, but it created a tension between achieving peace and justice. And from the perspective of a mediator, if you can achieve justice that’s great but let’s first try to limit the bloodshed.’

Immersion in human conflict and misery has occasionally taken a toll. Hazan skis in winter and remembers a weekend in the mountains not long after reporting from the scene of a massacre in the Balkans in the 1990s. ‘I saw some people lying on the ski slope enjoying the sun and I was just seeing them as dead bodies,’ he remembers.

He still finds peace in the mountains and, more recently, in the lake outside his office, where – only the day before we meet in a snowstorm – he took a cold-water dip during his lunch break.

The week after our meeting, attempts to mediate the war in Gaza failed again when the US wielded its veto to block a move by the UN Security Council to push for a humanitarian ceasefire. While vowing to persevere, the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, echoed Hazan’s pessimistic view of world affairs, warning that world institutions ‘are weak and outdated, caught in a time warp reflecting a reality of 80 years ago’.

Progress continued to elude peacemongers in the new year, when Saleh al-Arouri, a senior Hamas figure and the group’s link to Iran, was killed in Beirut – Lebanon’s state-run news agency said the blast was due to an Israeli drone attack. Meanwhile, attacks on cargo ships in the Red Sea by Iran-backed Houthi rebels from Yemen stoked fears of a wider regional escalation.

Saleh al-Arouri signs a reconciliation deal in Cairo, Egypt, October 2017 - Getty Images

Yet Hazan is optimistic by nature and, at the time of writing, tells me by email that he thinks ‘the discourse has evolved’ after weeks of mounting international pressure on Israel to stop the bloodshed in Gaza. ‘I think we have seen the worst and there are lots of ways it could escalate, but paradoxically there might be room for optimism because everyone understands that the situation is so serious that it can’t be sustainable for any party not to find a solution,’ he says.

If he had a part to play in any mediation, he says he would start by trying to open confidential lines of communication between actors including Hezbollah, Iran and the US to reduce the chances of major escalation should some unforeseen event heighten tensions further. Separate talks would then include a plan to rebuild Gaza and establish a ‘transitional international neo-trusteeship’ to govern it while an inclusive Palestinian authority is formed, as part of a quest for a two-state solution.

‘There are obviously serious obstacles to this approach,’ he says. ‘To start with, neither the current Israeli government nor Hamas are ready for it. But it’s important to plant the seeds for peace before the political equation becomes more favourable… A realisation by both sides that no military victory is achievable, might be a game-changer.

‘There are so many different steps that could be envisaged,’ he adds, ‘but we are not there yet and too many people are dying.’

Negotiating with the Devil: Inside the World of Armed Conflict Mediation, by Pierre Hazan is out on 1 February (Hurst, £18.99); pre-order a copy at books.telegraph.co.uk