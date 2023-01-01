I spent $14,000 to fly Qatar Airways' Qsuites business class and saw why it's called the 'best in the world'

I spent 12 hours flying from New York City to Doha in Qatar Airways Qsuites business class.

My $13,955 ticket was worth it for the top-notch service, comfortable seats, and other perks.

It was one of the best business class experiences I've ever had.

I recently spent $13,955 to fly Qatar Airways' Qsuites, which is known as one of the best business classes in the world.

An overview of the Qsuites cabin. Qatar Airways

Qsuites was first introduced into the airline's fleet in June 2017 on a flight route from Doha to London.

A Qatar Airways plane in the Doha Airport. Rachel Dube/Insider

Since then, the airline has expanded to include the model onto many of its long-haul routes, including its New York (JFK) and Paris (CDG) flights.

A Qsuite Quad. Qatar Airways

The Qsuites model appears on four different aircraft types: all of Qatar Airways' A350-1000s, Airbus A350-900s, and select Boeing 777-200LRs and 777-300ERs.

A Qatar Airways A350-900 aircraft taking off. Qatar Airways

Each Qsuites-equipped aircraft features between 36 and 46 suites in a 1-2-1 configuration with ample space, full privacy, and a seat that turns into a lie-flat bed.

The aisle view from my seat on the plane. Rachel Dube/Insider

This was my first time flying business on Qatar Airways, and although it's not a route I'll typically take, it was truly the best business class I've ever experienced.

The Qsuites seat on the plane. Rachel Dube/Insider

My journey started at John F. Kennedy International Airport, where I waited in the American Airlines lounge until our early boarding time.

The American Express Lounge in JFK. Rachel Dube/Insider

The overall aesthetic in the business-class cabin is luxe, and each seat was decorated with two pillows, a Diptyque amenity kit, noise-canceling headphones, and a plush blanket.

The seat had an amenity kit, noise-canceling headphones, a plush blanket, and two pillows. Rachel Dube/Insider

After boarding, we were offered a drink of our choice and a warm towelette to freshen up ahead of the long flight.

A beverage and warm toilette were given before taking off. Rachel Dube/Insider

I was also given a super comfortable set of unisex pajamas from The White Company to change into for the flight.

The pajamas given on the flight are from The White Company. Rachel Dube/Insider

The cabin looked brand new and featured top-of-the-line technology, like a panel to control the seats with a "do not disturb" button …

Each suite featured top of the line technology. Rachel Dube/Insider

… a 22-inch TV screen …

The TV screen within the Qsuites. Rachel Dube/Insider

… and a universal TV remote.

The universal remote control and panel. Rachel Dube/Insider

Each Qsuite seat felt like a personalized room, and I had the option to close the door completely for total privacy during the flight.

The door closed completely for each Qsuite. Rachel Dube/Insider

I was impressed by the roominess of the seats. I had plenty of room to stretch out and was easily able to maneuver around the cabin to the bathroom without disturbing others.

Each seat had plenty of room to stretch out. Rachel Dube/Insider

There was also a hidden compartment under the second cushion, which had a water bottle and noise-canceling headphones for the flight.

The hidden compartment had a water bottle and headphones in it. Rachel Dube/Insider

After takeoff, I got a light snack before bed and only opted to have an appetizer.

One of the appetizers offered on board. Rachel Dube/Insider

The tray table was tucked under the TV and had plenty of space to eat and drink comfortably.

The tray table offered plenty of space to eat and drink. Rachel Dube/Insider

The dinner and breakfast menu were super extensive and featured options like Asian-style sea bass, greek yogurt with berries and crunchy granola, and much, much more.

The food menu options were extensive. Rachel Dube/Insider

The drink menu was equally as impressive and featured vintage champagnes, like the Bollinger Rosé 2006, along with spirits, beers, and cocktails.

The drink menu options including top-shelf alcohol. Rachel Dube/Insider

After dinner, I headed to the bathroom to change into my pajamas. In addition to the spacious seats, there are also larger lavatories in the business-class cabin.

The bathroom on the plane was easily double the size of economy. Rachel Dube/Insider

Each bathroom is equipped with Diptyque soaps and lotions ...

The Diptyque amenities in the bathroom. Rachel Dube/Insider

… and other basic toiletries like toothbrush sets.

Other amenities like toothbrush sets were also offered. Rachel Dube/Insider

When I arrived back at my seat, the flight attendant offered to turn my seat into a bed.

The seat was converted into a bed after takeoff. Rachel Dube/Insider

The seat had the ability to lie all the way flat, allowing me to comfortably sleep for the duration of the flight. I woke up with an hour and a half left before landing.

The seats had the ability to completely lie flat to allow passengers to sleep for the duration of the flight. Rachel Dube/Insider

I took into account the two large windows in my Qsuite when I woke up. I hadn't truly noticed them since we took off at night.

The flight attendant graciously offered me breakfast, but I turned it down due to my upset stomach. Instead I opted to watch the flight map, which was super detailed, until we landed.

Onboard, the flight map was very detailed. Rachel Dube/Insider

Before landing, we were given fancy Swiss chocolates.

Before landing, Laderach chocolates were given. Rachel Dube/Insider

And I stretched out comfortably while we touched down in Doha.

The seat had tons of space to stretch out. Rachel Dube/Insider

On the way back to New York, my flying experience was relatively the same, so I'll spare you the details.

The entrance to the lounge in the Doha Airport. Rachel Dube/Insider

However, the airport experience in Doha was vastly different than in New York. When I arrived for my flight home, I was greeted by people who took my bags on a bellhop and then brought me to a private check-in, which included a separate entrance with its own security checkpoint.

The airport had a private check-in, separate entrance, private security checkpoint, and more for business- and first-class passengers. Rachel Dube/Insider

The lounge in the Doha airport was also exceptional and took up two floors in the terminal.

The fountain at the Qatar Airways lounge in Doha. Rachel Dube/Insider

Overall, Qatar Airways business class was the best I've ever flown.

A Qsuites seat on the flight home. Rachel Dube/Insider

The flight went by super speedily and I arrived home to John F. Kennedy airport (and vice versa to Doha) in no time. As a whole, I was impressed with the design, space, and service on the Qatar Airways Qsuites model and I'd absolutely fly it again for long-haul flights.

