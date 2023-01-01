I spent $14,000 to fly Qatar Airways' Qsuites business class and saw why it's called the 'best in the world'
I spent 12 hours flying from New York City to Doha in Qatar Airways Qsuites business class.
My $13,955 ticket was worth it for the top-notch service, comfortable seats, and other perks.
It was one of the best business class experiences I've ever had.
I recently spent $13,955 to fly Qatar Airways' Qsuites, which is known as one of the best business classes in the world.
Qsuites was first introduced into the airline's fleet in June 2017 on a flight route from Doha to London.
Since then, the airline has expanded to include the model onto many of its long-haul routes, including its New York (JFK) and Paris (CDG) flights.
The Qsuites model appears on four different aircraft types: all of Qatar Airways' A350-1000s, Airbus A350-900s, and select Boeing 777-200LRs and 777-300ERs.
Each Qsuites-equipped aircraft features between 36 and 46 suites in a 1-2-1 configuration with ample space, full privacy, and a seat that turns into a lie-flat bed.
This was my first time flying business on Qatar Airways, and although it's not a route I'll typically take, it was truly the best business class I've ever experienced.
My journey started at John F. Kennedy International Airport, where I waited in the American Airlines lounge until our early boarding time.
The overall aesthetic in the business-class cabin is luxe, and each seat was decorated with two pillows, a Diptyque amenity kit, noise-canceling headphones, and a plush blanket.
After boarding, we were offered a drink of our choice and a warm towelette to freshen up ahead of the long flight.
I was also given a super comfortable set of unisex pajamas from The White Company to change into for the flight.
The cabin looked brand new and featured top-of-the-line technology, like a panel to control the seats with a "do not disturb" button …
… a 22-inch TV screen …
… and a universal TV remote.
Each Qsuite seat felt like a personalized room, and I had the option to close the door completely for total privacy during the flight.
I was impressed by the roominess of the seats. I had plenty of room to stretch out and was easily able to maneuver around the cabin to the bathroom without disturbing others.
There was also a hidden compartment under the second cushion, which had a water bottle and noise-canceling headphones for the flight.
After takeoff, I got a light snack before bed and only opted to have an appetizer.
The tray table was tucked under the TV and had plenty of space to eat and drink comfortably.
The dinner and breakfast menu were super extensive and featured options like Asian-style sea bass, greek yogurt with berries and crunchy granola, and much, much more.
The drink menu was equally as impressive and featured vintage champagnes, like the Bollinger Rosé 2006, along with spirits, beers, and cocktails.
After dinner, I headed to the bathroom to change into my pajamas. In addition to the spacious seats, there are also larger lavatories in the business-class cabin.
Each bathroom is equipped with Diptyque soaps and lotions ...
… and other basic toiletries like toothbrush sets.
When I arrived back at my seat, the flight attendant offered to turn my seat into a bed.
The seat had the ability to lie all the way flat, allowing me to comfortably sleep for the duration of the flight. I woke up with an hour and a half left before landing.
I took into account the two large windows in my Qsuite when I woke up. I hadn't truly noticed them since we took off at night.
The flight attendant graciously offered me breakfast, but I turned it down due to my upset stomach. Instead I opted to watch the flight map, which was super detailed, until we landed.
Before landing, we were given fancy Swiss chocolates.
And I stretched out comfortably while we touched down in Doha.
On the way back to New York, my flying experience was relatively the same, so I'll spare you the details.
However, the airport experience in Doha was vastly different than in New York. When I arrived for my flight home, I was greeted by people who took my bags on a bellhop and then brought me to a private check-in, which included a separate entrance with its own security checkpoint.
The lounge in the Doha airport was also exceptional and took up two floors in the terminal.
Overall, Qatar Airways business class was the best I've ever flown.
The flight went by super speedily and I arrived home to John F. Kennedy airport (and vice versa to Doha) in no time. As a whole, I was impressed with the design, space, and service on the Qatar Airways Qsuites model and I'd absolutely fly it again for long-haul flights.
