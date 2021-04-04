'I spent $15,000': Man arrested at Disney resort in Florida after refusing temperature check

Doha Madani and Ali Gostanian
·1 min read

A man who was arrested after refusing a temperature screening at Disney Springs told authorities he couldn’t be told to leave because he spent $15,000 on his vacation.

Kelly Sills, a tourist from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, bypassed the Orlando attraction’s medical screening in February and refused to get his temperature checked when asked by Disney employees, according to a police report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Body camera footage recently released showed Sills refusing to leave when asked by law enforcement.

“I spent $15,000 to come here,” Sills said after a deputy told him he was officially considered to be trespassing. Deputies and a security manager at Disney Springs had approached Sills outside the Boathouse restaurant, according to the police report.

Sills allegedly argued with the security manager, yelling at him, before the manager told him he was “no longer welcome at the park today,” the report said.

A woman could be heard asking officers not to arrest Sills in the body camera footage.

“He’s not listening,” a man responded. “All he had to do was get temperature checked. That’s it.”

At another point in the video, Sills asked whether authorities could take his temperature before forcing him to leave. Someone responded that they would do so at jail, according to NBC affiliate WFLA. Sills also claimed to be a Disney stockholder at another point.

Sills pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor trespassing charge, according to court records. His attorney, Michael Zmijewski, declined to comment on the case to NBC News Sunday.

    Britain will allow care home residents in England two visitors later this month, giving some grandparents the chance to meet their grandchildren for the first time, the government said on Saturday. To stop COVID-19 being spread in care homes which were badly hit during the initial outbreak of the disease last year, the government imposed tight restrictions on access during the latest strict lockdown which began in January. "I’m particularly pleased to allow residents to have more visitors, including grandchildren, given the isolation and concern felt by so many this past year," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.