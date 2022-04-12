I spent $150 at Guy Fieri's newest restaurant in Boston, and it was exactly what I expected from the Flavortown chef

I visited Guy Fieri's Kitchen and Bar in Boston, the celebrity chef's newest restaurant.

The eatery's vibe was that of a nice Applebee's and the place clearly felt like it was Fieri's.

The food was forgettable but tasty and well-priced — this is a great spot to go with friends.

Guy Fieri is one of the Food Network's most recognizable figures.

Guy Fieri. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

His frosted tips and goatee are regular features on the channel with shows like "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," and "Guy's Grocery Games."

In between filming, he's found time to open restaurants around the globe. There are dozens of eateries with his name on them, ranging from pizza parlors and sandwich shops to burger joints and taco spots.

His newest restaurant opened in Boston in December.

Guy Fieri's Kitchen and Bar is a series of the chef's restaurants. Shaan Merchant

His newest restaurant is a Guy Fieri's Kitchen and Bar.

There are 14 other Guy's Kitchen + Bar locations around the globe in spots like Dubai and Pittsburgh.

This particular chain of restaurants, per the chef's website, is a trip to Flavortown and "casual dining experience" that features "Real Deal" signature recipes from Fieri.

I was really excited to be able to taste some of his signature dishes.

You won't forget your welcome to Flavortown.

The seating was a mix of high tops and low tables. Shaan Merchant

This Guy's Kitchen and Bar sits in the minimal bustle of downtown Boston.

It is across from the historic Boston Commons (and, notably, kitty-corner from the coffee shop in which Zendaya and Tom Holland had a date while in the area).

The windows are big and feature the crest of the restaurant, which seems to be a flaming bald eagle and shield.

As soon as I saw the logo, I knew I was in for a one-of-a-kind experience. Shaan Merchant

When I entered the restaurant we were greeted warmly by the host as Fountains of Wayne sang about their desire for Stacy's Mom in the background.

We had a reservation for three, which wasn't too hard to get. I booked it the day before for a prime-time dinner on a Friday night.

I would suggest making a reservation if you want to dine here — the restaurant was bustling.

The vibe is like the nicest Applebees you've ever been in.

There were TVs playing sports along the walls. Shaan Merchant

There's a big bar in the front of the restaurant and the walls are lined with TVs playing sports.

Were it not for the "Flavortown" plastered across the back wall or Fieri's recognizable signature tattooed on the cups and booths, it might feel like you were in a pub or a nice sports bar.

When we sat at our own high-top booth, the energy seemed high — I saw heads nodding to the beat while The Outfield belted out, "I don't wanna lose your love, toniiight" over the speakers.

Overall, the atmosphere was fun but laid-back, with a slight edge, a promise of outrageousness — much like Fieri's on-screen persona.

The menu featured Fieri's takes on classic American bar food.

The margarita I ordered was rimmed with a sweet and spicy sauce. Shaan Merchant

Per our server's suggestion, I started with the Caliente Margarita ($15). The pour was generous and the margarita was good.

It came with an intensely tangy and sweet chili-salted rim that certainly woke my taste buds up — welcome to Flavortown.

I knew I needed to order some of Fieri's signature dishes.

The Trash Can Nachos didn't disappoint. Shaan Merchant

I started off by getting the famous Trash Can Nachos ($16), which were released from the small "trash can" right at our table.

They were topped with cheese, black beans, cilantro, pickled red onions, sour cream, and jalapenos.

This method of nacho construction meant each chip was covered in cheese and sour cream, but still stayed crispy for a while.

The burger and fries I got were also impressive-looking.

My burger came with three different cuts of fries. Shaan Merchant

I got the bacon mac and cheeseburger ($18), which Fieri won an award for at the 2013 New York Food and Wine Festival.

The burger was loaded with bacon, the chef's signature Donkey Sauce (an aioli), macaroni and cheese, SMC ("super melty cheese"), lettuce, onion, pickles, and tomato.

It came with three different types of fries —"Why have one when you can have three?" seems like an on-brand question for the establishment.

Each cut of fry was crispy and perfectly seasoned.

The food was fun and flavorful.

We got all of this food and more for about $150. Shaan Merchant

The bourbon-brown-sugar BBQ wings ($18) were one of my favorite things I ordered.

They were tossed in Fieri's bourbon-and-brown-sugar barbecue sauce and topped with crispy fried onions. The wings punched with sweet and salty flavor and were perfectly cooked.

Overall, the portions were generous and reasonably priced. I shared all of these dishes with two friends and we couldn't finish.

When it was time for dessert, I was stuffed, but excited.

I got a drink and a slice of cake for dessert. Shaan Merchant

By the time our server brought the dessert menus, aided by the fun ambience (and probably the margarita), I was singing along to ABBA's "Dancing Queen" playing from the speakers.

I got the chocolate whiskey cake ($12) and an espresso martini ($16). The martini was excellent, not too sweet and simply presented.

The cake tasted like a doctored version of a Betty Crocker mix, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. It was topped with a delicious whiskey crème anglaise, a crumbled toffee bar, and a salted whiskey caramel sauce.

The experience was exactly what I'd want out of a visit to a Guy Fieri restaurant, and a good reminder that perfection doesn't always have to be the goal.

The place reminded me of Guy Fieri's persona. Shaan Merchant

Fieri often styles himself as more of a showman than a chef, and a show is certainly what I got. The environment was fun and festive, even if the food wasn't necessarily memorable.

If perfectly made food was the goal, I might mention the burger was overcooked — and lost in the chaos of ingredients added to it — or that the nachos felt a little heavy and needed more of the pico de gallo or pickled onions to brighten them. Or maybe I'd note that the cake was sweet and basic.

But given Fieri's style, I didn't expect the food to be mind-blowing.

Instead, I got, and thoroughly enjoyed, exactly what I would expect: a fun atmosphere buzzing with angsty classic rock, decent food with exaggerated flavors and presentations, and kind and casual service.

At the end of the day, we paid about $150 (before tip) for three people to leave stuffed, having enjoyed multiple dishes and rounds of drinks.

Guy Fieri's Kitchen and Bar might not be where I come on a first date, or if I'm trying to impress visiting family with Boston's food scene, but it was a perfect location for what the occasion was: a silly night out with friends.

Read the original article on Insider