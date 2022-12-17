We spent 225 cumulative hours on trains around the world, and these disappointing photos show what rail travel is really like

You might expect plenty of room to spread out in a cabin, but there's often less space than you'd imagine. helivideo/Getty Images, Joey Hadden/Insider

Insider reporters have traveled on trains across the US, Canada, and Europe.

They spent 225 hours combined enjoying stunning views on long-haul train rides across nearly 8,000 miles.

From delays to overpriced accommodations, reporters thought there were some disappointing aspects along the way.

From riding luxury trains across US and Canadian mountain ranges to crossing the rolling hills of the English countryside, Insider's reporters have spent a cumulative 225 hours seeing the world by train.

Authors Joey Hadden (top left), Monica Humphries (top right), Rachel Askinasi (bottom left), and Mikhaila Friel (bottom right). Joey Hadden/Insider, Monica Humphries/Insider, Rachel Askinasi/Insider, and Mikhaila Friel/Insider

Insider's UK-based reporter Mikhaila Friel and US-based reporters Joey Hadden, Monica Humphries, and Rachel Askinasi have traveled on trains worldwide over the last few years.

Insider's reporters have traveled a cumulative 225 hours across nearly 8,000 miles on trains around the US, Canada, and Europe.

They found that train travel came with several benefits, like seeing stunning scenery and making lasting connections with fellow travelers.

Views from the Rocky Mountaineer's ride from Colorado to Utah. Monica Humphries/Insider

All four reporters agreed that train travel has its benefits. It allowed the travelers to soak in impressive landscapes without having to be behind the wheel of a car. They also learned that you're bound to make a friend or two when spending hours inside train cars.

But while our reporters expected scheduled stops, a variety of eats, and sizable amenities …

A general photo of a train passenger looking out a train bedroom window. helivideo/Getty Images

No matter the train, each reporter boarded with expectations: Time charts indicated their expected arrival time. Menus outlined what tasty treats travelers could indulge in during the ride. And some expected the upgrade to first class to mean a comfier, more luxe train journey.

… they were disappointed by train delays, and mediocre food, and underwhelming upgrades.

Hadden lays in the train bed looking out the window on the left side. Joey Hadden/Insider

Our reporters learned that, while you may have plenty of pleasant experiences onboard long-haul trains, the experience isn't without its let-downs.

Take a look at what Insider's staff dubbed some of the more disappointing parts of riding a long-haul train.

In general, train delays were frequent and put a cramp in their vacations. Joey Hadden experienced delays on nearly all 10 train trips she took in 2022.

A timetable shows an estimated schedule for Askinasi's journey along Via Rail's The Canadian. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

Hadden is a frequent train traveler who has taken trips around the US, Canada, and Europe in various accommodations, from first-class train cars to private bedrooms.

She reports that in 2022, nearly every train she's been on has arrived at the destination at least an hour later than scheduled.

On an August 2022 train trip to Niagara Falls, Hadden arrived at her destination two hours later than planned, giving her less time to explore the falls during daylight hours.

Amtrak passengers board a bus in New York in August 2022. Joey Hadden/Insider

During a delay she experienced on a 10-hour trip from NYC to Niagara Falls, New York, the train attendant alerted the riders that an abandoned building was at risk of falling near train tracks on the way to the destination.

So the train had to stop at a station in the middle of the journey to transfer riders to a bus that drove riders to the next train station, where they then got back on the train.

On Monica Humphries' Rocky Mountaineer ride in May 2022, freight trains caused three delays and cut short her stop in one of Colorado's historic mountain towns.

The Rocky Mountaineer waits for a freight train to pass by causing a delay in May 2022. Monica Humphries/Insider

Humphries was on a tight schedule: Her train was scheduled to leave Denver at 9 a.m. and arrive in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, around 5 p.m. This itinerary would give Humphries enough time to stop at her hotel, explore the historic town, and take a dip in its famous hot springs before departing the following day.

But thanks to a freight train that needed to use the rails to pass through town, Humphries' train journey didn't begin until 9:30 a.m. There were two more delays throughout the day, and she didn't arrive at the station until a little after 6 p.m.

Her time exploring the mountain town was cut short, and Humphries spent fewer hours soaking in the hot springs.

She was relieved, at least, that she didn't miss out on the bulk of the trip, as she felt the train journey was the real vacation.

Similarly, Rachel Askinasi's trip on Via Rail's The Canadian in October 2019 was meant to include some lengthy stops along the way, but many were shortened.

Via Rail's The Canadian stopped in Jasper, Alberta, in October 2019. Rachel Askinasi/Business Insider

Freight trains that share tracks with Via Rail's The Canadian caused several delays on her trip. To reach its final destination of Vancouver, British Columbia, on time, the train shortened the major stops on her 96-hour journey.

Askinasi thought she'd rather have pulled in an hour late if it meant she got to spend more time in Jasper, Alberta.

Askinasi's scheduled four-hour stop in the wintery wonderland of Jasper, Alberta, was cut short to just 45 minutes thanks to train delays.

A view of the Rockies in Jasper, Alberta, from aboard The Canadian. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

She was excited to explore Jasper, Alberta, which was supposed to be a four-hour stop on her way from Toronto to Vancouver. But due to delays caused by freight trains and other stoppages, Askinasi felt she couldn't fully explore the alpine town.

Delays also caused problems when Askinasi wanted to make practical purchases at other stops, and the train arrived outside regular retail hours.

Inside the Forks Market in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Rachel Askinasi/Business Insider

There are a few things Askinasi wished she had brought with her on board The Canadian, one of which was a reusable water bottle.

She was planning to purchase one and stock up on snacks when the train stopped in Winnipeg, Manitoba. But by the time the train pulled in, the only stores open at the Forks Market were a wine shop and an arcade.

While she could keep herself sustained along the scenic ride by eating large meals throughout the day prepared in the train's impressive kitchen, Askinasi thought the small water cups were less than ideal and would have preferred to stock up on essentials as planned.

Some of Insider's reporters found that there was limited space, no matter how much they paid for their coach tickets.

A bathroom aboard the Rocky Mountaineer train. Monica Humphries/Insider

Some reporters found they didn't get much more than a seat in coach since trains are inherently tight quarters.

Humphries learned that the hard way during her first train ride on the Rocky Mountaineer.

An arrow points to the only bag Humphries brought onboard the Rocky Mountaineer due to tight space in May 2022. Monica Humphries/Insider

The train, branded as a luxury vacation that costs $1,500 for the cheapest seat on a two-day trip, was roomier than some of the commuter trains she's seen her colleagues take.

But even with reclining leather seats, she still felt cramped by the end of the first day, which involved nine nonstop hours on the train.

She couldn't imagine how she would've felt if she had a seatmate for the entirety of the journey.

When traveling on a standard train ticket in July 2022, Mikhaila Friel noticed that there wasn't enough luggage space for passengers with large suitcases and no one to help.

The luggage shelves on a Lumo train in July 2022. Mikhaila Friel/Insider

When returning home from a work trip in July, Friel opted for Lumo's high-speed electric service from London to Edinburgh, Scotland. The journey took just over four hours and cost around $64.

Friel enjoyed the journey, especially since she thought it was a fast and affordable option.

But she felt there needed to be more luggage space for the number of customers on board. While Friel's small carry-on suitcase fit on the overhead shelf, she noticed other passengers struggled to find larger luggage racks to accommodate their needs.

Later, an employee announced that passengers would have to travel further down the train to find luggage racks, but she didn't see any attendants helping passengers find space for their bags then.

But the upgrade to business or first class may not be worth the cost, either.

Hadden sits on an Amtrak train in first class. Joey Hadden/Insider

In Hadden's experience, business and first-class bookings on Amtrak trains are not comfortable enough to merit the upgrade. She expected cushier seats, better meals, and more attendant service than she got.

Hadden didn't feel the perks of Amtrak's first class — including lounge access, meal service, and more space — were worth the additional $152 she paid in February 2022.

Hadden's breakfast on a first-class Amtrak Acela ride in August 2022. Joey Hadden/Insider

Hadden rode first-class on an Amtrak train from NYC to Baltimore in February of 2022. Two weeks before her trip, she booked a standard Amtrak Acela ticket for $121 and spent an extra $152 to upgrade to first class.

While Hadden thought the chairs in first class were big, they were stiffer than she expected.

She didn't think her meal, a fruit plate with a croissant, in addition to lounge access and a larger seat, was worth the ticket price.

"Much like our airline peers, Amtrak pricing strategy is influenced by several factors — demand, departure, seasonality, route, city pair, class of service, and other market conditions," a representative for Amtrak told Insider.

Friel similarly didn't think Avanti's first-class carriage was different enough from coach, which seemed to have the same seats and bathrooms, to warrant the hefty price.

The first-class section of Avanti West Coast's train from Glasgow to London. Mikhaila Friel/Insider

Friel traveled on Avanti West Coast's service from Glasgow, Scotland, to London in June. The journey took just over five hours.

She purchased a one-way, first-class ticket that cost £209, or around $257. In comparison, standard tickets start at £32.80, about $40, depending on the timing.

While she enjoyed the journey, Friel didn't feel that the first-class carriage was that different from the standard carriage she had traveled on in the past.

There were more tables and space in first class, but the seats and bathroom appeared to be the same in both carriages.

Avanti West Coast did not respond to Insider's request for comment.

Friel felt that the only significant difference was that first-class passengers received lunch and had access to the first-class lounge, which she didn't think was worth the additional cost.

Both the coffee machine (left) and the fridge (right) were broken. Mikhaila Friel/Insider

The first-class lounge at Glasgow Central Station Friel visited before her departure wasn't as luxurious as she had expected.

The lounge had cozy armchairs, tables, and a kitchen where passengers could help themselves to snacks like fruit and muffins and hot or cold beverages.

But Friel thought the kitchen looked a little worse for wear.

There were two mini refrigerators, and the door wouldn't close on one of them. There were also two coffee machines, one of which had an "out of use" sign attached to it.

It didn't make sense to Friel that the broken appliances hadn't been removed, as it took away from the luxury aesthetic often associated with first-class lounges.

When riding in Amtrak's business class in February 2022, Hadden expected in-seat service, but during her 10-hour ride, she didn't see attendants checking in with passengers in the business-class car.

Seats in a business-class Amtrak car. Joey Hadden/Insider

Hadden spent 10 hours in business class on an Amtrak train from NYC to Niagara Falls for $168. The coach fare would have cost around $68.

The ticket included a bigger seat, more legroom, and a complimentary soft drink.

To Hadden, the perks weren't worth the extra $100, especially since there was no in-seat service. Aside from asking for tickets, Hadden doesn't recall seeing any attendants serving passengers, a perk she expected of business class.

Amtrak issued the following statement in response to Hadden's experience: "We are constantly evaluating ways to improve the customer experience, including further differentiating the classes of service across the network. Customers will begin to see some of the changes this year."

Reporters also thought rooms felt smaller and less private and came with fewer amenities than advertised.

Hadden sits in a bunk in an Amtrak roomette in October 2021. Joey Hadden/Insider

On overnight train rides across the US and Europe, Hadden expected to be able to move around more freely in her sleeper accommodations.

She felt her private cabins were too small and filled with bunks to do much more than sit and stand. And in shared cabins, the author expected some privacy from guests in other bunks but found none.

Hadden felt cramped when she booked a private roomette aboard a 30-hour Amtrak train from NYC to Miami in October 2021.

Hadden sits in an Amtrak roomette in October 2021. Joey Hadden/Insider

Inside the 20-square-foot private space, which is the cheapest way to travel by Amtrak if you want a bed, Hadden found a door, window blinds, a fold-out table, two seats that pull out into a bed, and a bed above the seats that pulls down.

Although the roomette can sleep up to two people, Hadden thought it felt cramped even as a solo traveler.

While she was impressed that the room was filled with small space hacks that made the most of the small space, she didn't think there was enough room to move around and stretch her legs. This made Hadden's journey feel even longer.

During an overnight train trip through Europe in October 2022, Hadden spent 11 hours in a shared cabin and found the journey too bumpy to sleep. It wasn't the first trip she felt this way, either.

Hadden rides an ÖBB Nightjet in Europe in October 2022. Joey Hadden/Insider

Hadden recently spent 11 hours in an ÖBB Nightjet cabin on an overnight journey from Austria to Italy, thinking it would be the most efficient way to travel through Europe and explore more during the day.

But the bumpy ride made it hard for her to sleep, so she didn't feel rested enough to fully enjoy Venice, Italy, when she got there.

She shared the enclosed, 74-square-foot room with three other travelers and thought there wasn't enough space for everyone.

Hadden's shared cabin on a Nightjet train in October 2022. Joey Hadden/Insider

For less than $100, Hadden shared a bunk in a six-bed room with three other people.

Hadden thought the room felt like a tight space for four people, especially with everyone's luggage. There was space for bags above the beds, but not enough for everyone. She couldn't imagine six people squeezing into the room.

Hadden was also surprised by the lack of privacy the room provided.

Hadden's shared cabin on a Nightjet train in October 2022. Joey Hadden/Insider

Hadden thought each bunk would have a curtain for privacy, but the beds were completely exposed.

Hadden also had to wake up another traveler to use the public bathroom outside the cabin in the middle of the night since the room's lock was only accessible from one of the top bunks.

After that experience, Hadden doesn't think she'll ever bunk with strangers on an overnight train again.

"Offering our passengers a high level of travel comfort is an important concern for us," a representative for ÖBB Nightjet told Insider. "We are constantly working on improvements to our product and also take into account the requirements of our customers."

Even in her own private bedroom, Askinasi also worried about privacy, as her door didn't lock from the outside.

Askinasi's door that only locked from the inside with a small lock. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

Askinasi had her own two-person cabin for one while on her cross-Canada trip. Since she was traveling alone, she was always on high alert regarding safety.

She felt uneasy when she discovered that she couldn't lock her cabin door when she wanted to leave her room to explore. When it was time to sleep, she had difficulty trusting the small interior door lock, which looked a little flimsy to her.

While their respective journeys might not have been everything they expected, Insider's reporters are grateful to have experienced the ups and downs of long-haul train travel and feel they're more experienced travelers because of it.

People boarding an Amtrak train. Joey Hadden/Insider

Trains offer a surprising way to explore unfamiliar destinations, and each reporter disembarked with lasting memories.

For future train journeys, they plan to pack lighter, anticipate delays, and, in some cases, save their money on upgrades.

