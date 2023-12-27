I spent 24 hours at Margaritaville Times Square, and I can see why it's the No. 1 resort in New York City

Margaritaville Times Square, which opened in 2021, is NYC's No. 1 resort, according to TripAdvisor.

I decided to spend a night at the hotel, eat and drink at the restaurants, and enjoy the vibes.

The atmosphere was incredible, and I left ready to become a Parrothead.

After Jimmy Buffett died in September 2023, I decided to honor the patron saint of vacationing by staying at the Margaritaville Resort in Times Square.

Margaritaville, named for the Buffett song of the same name, was just one of the brands that made Buffett a billionaire before his death, but it's certainly the most well-known.

I spent one night at Margaritaville — the No. 1 resort in New York City, according to TripAdvisor — ate at both restaurants, drank at the rooftop bar, and hung out in my room.

I witnessed diehard Parrotheads, clueless tourists, and amused locals come together to sing Buffett's songs during a light show, make friendly conversation in the elevator, and explore Times Square.

While I didn't think it was the best food I'd ever eaten, nor the most luxurious hotel, I had a great stay. The atmosphere made me understand why Buffett attracted some of the most dedicated fans: Everyone was all about having a good time.

Here's what it was like to stay at Margaritaville.

The Times Square Margaritaville has been open since 2021.

Margaritaville Resort Times Square. Brittany Chang/Business Insider

It's not actually in Times Square — it's just a few blocks removed at 7th Avenue and 40th Street.

Location of Margaritaville in Manhattan. Google Maps

On TikTok, I've seen multiple videos of people claiming it was one of the most fun places in the city. I wanted to see if it lived up to the hype.

The exterior of the Margaritaville Resort in Times Square. Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider

As a New York City local, I immediately felt self-conscious walking into a Margaritaville, one of the biggest tourist magnets in the world. But I got over that pretty quickly.

One of the signs in the windows of Margaritaville. Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider

As I soon learned, Margaritaville patrons and employees embody the laidback lifestyle espoused by its late creator, Buffett, who was always ready with a beer (or a margarita), a cheeseburger, a song, and a smile.

Jimmy Buffett. Tim Mosenfelder/ Getty

The first thing I saw when I walked in was a giant flip-flop statue decorated for Christmas — I was entering a land of perpetual summer and relaxation.

A giant flip-flop on the ground floor. Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider

The lobby is on the seventh floor, so I took the elevator while noting where all the restaurants and amenities were.

A directory of what's on each floor. Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider

The lobby was also decorated for the holiday season. I arrived early to see if my room would be ready before check-in time.

The lobby. Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider

There were nods to Margaritaville everywhere, like this piece of art with a map of Manhattan.

Some of the art at Margaritaville. Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider

While waiting to check in, I explored the License to Chill Bar and the rooftop deck and pool.

The License to Chill Bar. Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider

Here's the outdoor portion.

The outdoor portion of License to Chill. Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider

Nobody was sitting outside because it was a cold and rainy December day.

The deck on the seventh floor. Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider

I could definitely see why the pool, which overlooks the streets of NYC, would be a huge draw in the summer — but not today.

The pool deck on the sixth floor. Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider

It would be a couple of hours until my room was ready, so I got lunch at the Landshark Bar and Grill on the sixth floor.

The Landshark Bar and Grill. Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider

When I sat down at Landshark with my mom — who joined me for the fun — it was also decorated, but empty.

The decorations at Landshark. Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider

We decided to sit at the bar and order tropical drinks, befitting Buffett's laid-back attitude. I got the License to Chill margarita, and my mom got the Coco Cabana, both $12.

Our drinks. Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider

We agreed that the drinks, while very sweet, were tasty.

The Coco Cabana. Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider

We started off with an order of spinach-and-artichoke dip for $14.50. The chips were very salty, but the dip was warm and cheesy.

The spinach-and-artichoke dip. Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider

For our main meals, I got the coconut shrimp to keep the tropical vibes going. She got a tuna melt. In total, our meal was $91.43 without tip.

Coconut shrimp. Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider

By the time we finished, Landshark had filled up, and my room on the 21st floor was ready. The hotel has 34 floors in total.

Some of the Buffett references at Landshark. Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider

The hallway on the 21st floor stuck with the teal theme I'd seen throughout the hotel.

The hallway. Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider

Our room's door was even designed to look like a cabana door.

The door. Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider

I stayed in a Deluxe King room. Business Insider paid a media rate for the stay, but the room can cost up to $495 a night.

The Deluxe King Room at Margaritaville. Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider

According to the Margaritaville website, the Deluxe King rooms are located on the higher floors (like the 21st), so guests can appreciate Midtown's "stunning" views. The windows are soundproof glass so you won't hear traffic.

Some rainy views of Midtown Manhattan. Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider

The views were great when the sun was out. I could even see The Edge, an observation deck on the 100th floor of a building in Hudson Yards, a neighborhood on Manhattan's west side.

The Edge and Hudson Yards. Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider

The chaise next to the windows also gave me a good selfie spot.

A selfie in my hotel room. Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider

In the room itself, I was pleasantly surprised with its size, amenities, and thoughtful details, like this small reading light.

The light next to the bed. Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider

Here's part of the bathroom. I appreciated the phone shelf above the toilet paper.

Not even the toilet was safe from Margaritaville-inspired art. Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider

The shower had a rain showerhead.

The shower. Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider

Next to the mirror and sink, there was more storage.

The mirror. Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider

The room had a stand-alone closet with multiple hooks, drawers, hangers, and shelves, along with a safe, coffee maker, and small fridge.

More storage. Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider

There was also a desk with drawers for more storage.

The desk. Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider

Many hotels skimp on lighting, making it hard to see what you actually look like, but Margaritaville had a ceiling light in front of the full-length mirror.

The mirror was ideally placed and lit. Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider

Later, after exploring Times Square, I made my way to the two-floor Margaritaville restaurant. It's on the second floor, so you take an escalator from the ground floor.

The escalator to Margaritaville. Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider

Inside, there's an absolutely gigantic Statue of Liberty holding a margarita glass with an LED display.

Lady Liberty and I all decked out for the holidays. Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider

You could even sit inside her.

Inside the Statue of Liberty. Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider

Instead, I sat in front of the bar, which looked straight off a Caribbean island.

The bar. Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider

I was also surprised to see a miniature Lady Liberty beside us.

A smaller Lady Liberty. Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider

I ordered a watermelon margarita, which came with a little shark fin. It cost $11.75.

A watermelon margarita. Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider

With my mom and a friend, I ordered fried pickles as an app for $12.99. I thought they were a little soggy, but the ranch dressing was delicious.

Fried pickles. Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider

I ordered a "Cheeseburger in Paradise" for $19.50 to stay on theme. It came with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and a little palm tree.

Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider

I thought it was a decent cheeseburger, but nothing special. In fact, the best part of the meal was the Statue of Liberty, which broadcasts a light show every hour on the hour.

The light show. Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider

The food was comparable to any fast-casual chain, like Applebee's, TGI Fridays, or Outback. Three cocktails, an app, and three entrées cost $125.74 before tip.

The atmosphere was unbeatable. Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider

What you're really paying for is the atmosphere. Everyone was singing along to Buffett songs playing in the restaurant, and they seemed truly happy to be there.

The margarita glass turned into an aquarium at one point. Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider

After dinner, we headed to the 5 O'Clock Somewhere Rooftop Bar on the 35th floor. It was also decorated for the holidays.

The mirror at the rooftop bar. Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider

It was a rainy night, so the views weren't great. But on a clear night, it would be beautiful.

A rainy night. Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider

The interior was a little classier, with velvet booths and chairs.

The interior. Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider

The menu was also slightly elevated, with more cocktails and appetizers like truffle fries, wagyu sliders, garlic edamame, and a charcuterie board.

The menu. Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider

You could even get bottle service.

Bottle service. Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider

After a long day, it was time to turn in. Instead of paper hangers on our room's doorknob, a digital display told housekeeping not to disturb. If the light was red, that meant not to come in.

The do not disturb button. Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider

I checked out the next morning. But before I left, I grabbed coffee and a croissant at Joe Merchant’s Coffee & Provisions.

Joe Merchant's Coffee & Provisions. Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider

In addition to Starbucks coffee, sodas, juice, and various snacks were available for purchase.

Joe Merchant's Coffee & Provisions. Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider

Before I left, I wanted to make sure I checked out the fitness center in the basement.

The fitness center. Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider

It was pretty basic, with treadmills, stationary bikes, a bench, and towels.

The fitness center. Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider

But my final stop had to be the gift shop. I seriously contemplated purchasing this hat, but resisted.

The gift shop. Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider

As I prepared to step back into the non-tropical world of NYC, I left knowing one thing: Anyone who can visit Margaritaville, even just for a meal, should do it. The vibes are awesome, the food is fine, the drinks are strong, and the air smells like the ocean.

I'm moving in. Gabbi Shaw/Business Insider

Read the original article on Business Insider