I spent 24 hours at Margaritaville Times Square, and I can see why it's the No. 1 resort in New York City
Margaritaville Times Square, which opened in 2021, is NYC's No. 1 resort, according to TripAdvisor.
I decided to spend a night at the hotel, eat and drink at the restaurants, and enjoy the vibes.
The atmosphere was incredible, and I left ready to become a Parrothead.
After Jimmy Buffett died in September 2023, I decided to honor the patron saint of vacationing by staying at the Margaritaville Resort in Times Square.
Margaritaville, named for the Buffett song of the same name, was just one of the brands that made Buffett a billionaire before his death, but it's certainly the most well-known.
I spent one night at Margaritaville — the No. 1 resort in New York City, according to TripAdvisor — ate at both restaurants, drank at the rooftop bar, and hung out in my room.
I witnessed diehard Parrotheads, clueless tourists, and amused locals come together to sing Buffett's songs during a light show, make friendly conversation in the elevator, and explore Times Square.
While I didn't think it was the best food I'd ever eaten, nor the most luxurious hotel, I had a great stay. The atmosphere made me understand why Buffett attracted some of the most dedicated fans: Everyone was all about having a good time.
Here's what it was like to stay at Margaritaville.
The Times Square Margaritaville has been open since 2021.
It's not actually in Times Square — it's just a few blocks removed at 7th Avenue and 40th Street.
On TikTok, I've seen multiple videos of people claiming it was one of the most fun places in the city. I wanted to see if it lived up to the hype.
As a New York City local, I immediately felt self-conscious walking into a Margaritaville, one of the biggest tourist magnets in the world. But I got over that pretty quickly.
As I soon learned, Margaritaville patrons and employees embody the laidback lifestyle espoused by its late creator, Buffett, who was always ready with a beer (or a margarita), a cheeseburger, a song, and a smile.
The first thing I saw when I walked in was a giant flip-flop statue decorated for Christmas — I was entering a land of perpetual summer and relaxation.
The lobby is on the seventh floor, so I took the elevator while noting where all the restaurants and amenities were.
The lobby was also decorated for the holiday season. I arrived early to see if my room would be ready before check-in time.
There were nods to Margaritaville everywhere, like this piece of art with a map of Manhattan.
While waiting to check in, I explored the License to Chill Bar and the rooftop deck and pool.
Here's the outdoor portion.
Nobody was sitting outside because it was a cold and rainy December day.
I could definitely see why the pool, which overlooks the streets of NYC, would be a huge draw in the summer — but not today.
It would be a couple of hours until my room was ready, so I got lunch at the Landshark Bar and Grill on the sixth floor.
When I sat down at Landshark with my mom — who joined me for the fun — it was also decorated, but empty.
We decided to sit at the bar and order tropical drinks, befitting Buffett's laid-back attitude. I got the License to Chill margarita, and my mom got the Coco Cabana, both $12.
We agreed that the drinks, while very sweet, were tasty.
We started off with an order of spinach-and-artichoke dip for $14.50. The chips were very salty, but the dip was warm and cheesy.
For our main meals, I got the coconut shrimp to keep the tropical vibes going. She got a tuna melt. In total, our meal was $91.43 without tip.
By the time we finished, Landshark had filled up, and my room on the 21st floor was ready. The hotel has 34 floors in total.
The hallway on the 21st floor stuck with the teal theme I'd seen throughout the hotel.
Our room's door was even designed to look like a cabana door.
I stayed in a Deluxe King room. Business Insider paid a media rate for the stay, but the room can cost up to $495 a night.
According to the Margaritaville website, the Deluxe King rooms are located on the higher floors (like the 21st), so guests can appreciate Midtown's "stunning" views. The windows are soundproof glass so you won't hear traffic.
The views were great when the sun was out. I could even see The Edge, an observation deck on the 100th floor of a building in Hudson Yards, a neighborhood on Manhattan's west side.
The chaise next to the windows also gave me a good selfie spot.
In the room itself, I was pleasantly surprised with its size, amenities, and thoughtful details, like this small reading light.
Here's part of the bathroom. I appreciated the phone shelf above the toilet paper.
The shower had a rain showerhead.
Next to the mirror and sink, there was more storage.
The room had a stand-alone closet with multiple hooks, drawers, hangers, and shelves, along with a safe, coffee maker, and small fridge.
There was also a desk with drawers for more storage.
Many hotels skimp on lighting, making it hard to see what you actually look like, but Margaritaville had a ceiling light in front of the full-length mirror.
Later, after exploring Times Square, I made my way to the two-floor Margaritaville restaurant. It's on the second floor, so you take an escalator from the ground floor.
Inside, there's an absolutely gigantic Statue of Liberty holding a margarita glass with an LED display.
You could even sit inside her.
Instead, I sat in front of the bar, which looked straight off a Caribbean island.
I was also surprised to see a miniature Lady Liberty beside us.
I ordered a watermelon margarita, which came with a little shark fin. It cost $11.75.
With my mom and a friend, I ordered fried pickles as an app for $12.99. I thought they were a little soggy, but the ranch dressing was delicious.
I ordered a "Cheeseburger in Paradise" for $19.50 to stay on theme. It came with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and a little palm tree.
I thought it was a decent cheeseburger, but nothing special. In fact, the best part of the meal was the Statue of Liberty, which broadcasts a light show every hour on the hour.
The food was comparable to any fast-casual chain, like Applebee's, TGI Fridays, or Outback. Three cocktails, an app, and three entrées cost $125.74 before tip.
What you're really paying for is the atmosphere. Everyone was singing along to Buffett songs playing in the restaurant, and they seemed truly happy to be there.
After dinner, we headed to the 5 O'Clock Somewhere Rooftop Bar on the 35th floor. It was also decorated for the holidays.
It was a rainy night, so the views weren't great. But on a clear night, it would be beautiful.
The interior was a little classier, with velvet booths and chairs.
The menu was also slightly elevated, with more cocktails and appetizers like truffle fries, wagyu sliders, garlic edamame, and a charcuterie board.
You could even get bottle service.
After a long day, it was time to turn in. Instead of paper hangers on our room's doorknob, a digital display told housekeeping not to disturb. If the light was red, that meant not to come in.
I checked out the next morning. But before I left, I grabbed coffee and a croissant at Joe Merchant’s Coffee & Provisions.
In addition to Starbucks coffee, sodas, juice, and various snacks were available for purchase.
Before I left, I wanted to make sure I checked out the fitness center in the basement.
It was pretty basic, with treadmills, stationary bikes, a bench, and towels.
But my final stop had to be the gift shop. I seriously contemplated purchasing this hat, but resisted.
As I prepared to step back into the non-tropical world of NYC, I left knowing one thing: Anyone who can visit Margaritaville, even just for a meal, should do it. The vibes are awesome, the food is fine, the drinks are strong, and the air smells like the ocean.
