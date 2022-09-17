‘We spent £5,000 to help us stop spending’

Josh Mason Dan Doyle Financial Coaching - Jeff Gilbert

When Monica McLellan talks about her spending habits, she compares herself to an addict. Two years ago she could not resist the temptation of a spontan­eous trip abroad and kept buying more and more handbags.

As a high earner, making more than £100,000 as an assistant head teacher and a buy-to-let landlord with five properties, she told herself she deserved these treats.

But then Ms McLellan, who spoke using a pseudonym, found herself in £72,000 of debt and managed to get out only by remortgaging her home. The experience made her realise she was going to need help to keep herself from falling into a similar hole again.

“People eat too much and they become overweight; they know that they shouldn’t eat cream cakes or drink too much alcohol but they do it anyway,” she said. “It is the same with money; I just don’t think people ­realise that.”

To change her impulsive spending habits, Ms McLellan, 37, turned to a financial coach.

She is not the only one to pay for this kind of help. In the past few years the business of coaching – of all types, not just financial – has grown to an estimated $20bn (£17bn) a year, according to the International Coaching Federation, an industry group.

Unlike a financial adviser, coaches cannot provide investment advice. Instead, they help people reach their goals by getting to the root of their spending patterns and guiding them through financial decisions. Anyone can call themselves a coach – the profession is unregulated – but some complete training programmes.

When Ms McLellan started to work with Emma Maslin, founder of The Money Whisperer, she realised her mindset was the problem. She began to understand how the way she was brought up had shaped her attitude to money: her parents were generous spenders, but not particularly careful.

Ms McLellan, from London, described the experience with a financial coach as “two years of financial therapy” to “un‑learn” the habits she had picked up.

She spent £850 for six sessions and now has an “accountability partner” – another former client of Ms Maslin’s – who keeps her spending in check. She has since saved £36,000 using a variety of tactics, including putting her credit card in her freezer to keep herself from using it.

She also sold handbags, furniture and possessions to create an emergency fund and now has savings pots that she uses to pay for travelling and other luxuries.

‘We were spending money on the silliest things’

Josh Mason, 28, and his partner, Dan Doyle, 33, hired a money coach after his mother told him that they were “terrible” with their money and they needed to do something about it.

“More than enough money was coming in, but then as soon as it came in it just went straight back out,” said Mr Mason, a hair stylist. “We tried to knuckle down and be a little bit more disciplined, but nothing really seemed to stick. We were making more money each month but were still in the same position, with no savings. We needed professional help.”

financial coach spending habits saving money - Jeff Gilbert

Their financial coach, Fanny Snaith, asked them to complete a personality test to discover their money “archetype” – a common tool in money coaching – and used that as a starting point to delve into how their backgrounds had shaped their attitudes to money.

Mr Mason came from a working-class family and was used to spending money immediately, while Mr Doyle grew up expecting that there would always be an abundance of it.

When the couple, who live in south-west London, started to look at their expenses they discovered that they were frittering away £1,000 a month on takeaways from Deliveroo.

“We were wondering how we could save enough to buy a house – we were eating our deposit,” said Mr Mason.

Mr Doyle, a hair colourist, used to spend £45 on a candle for their coffee table every month. He did not think much of it until Ms Snaith pointed out that it was costing them £540 a year.

“There are times when I miss the candle, I’m not going to lie, but we’ve downgraded to a much cheaper candle and it does do the job,” he said.

“We were spending our money on the silliest things, and now we’d never do that,” Mr Mason added.

The couple have just finished 12 sessions at a cost of £5,000, and during that time they have saved the same amount. They have a catch-up session every month at a cost of £200.

Money is no longer a “scary topic” for them, said Mr Mason. “The stigma is gone. Money isn’t this emotional thing; we can look at it more objectively.”

‘I’ll be debt-free next year’

Michelle Dalziel, 34, from Preston in Lancashire, hired Ms Maslin after accumulating £13,000 of debt. For years she relied on a mix of payday loans, overdrafts and credit cards.

“The thought of being able to pay everything off just seemed completely unachievable,” Ms Dalziel said.

She used to think of budgeting as “boring”. “I spend to feel good,” she said. “I spend if I have a good day, I spend if I have a bad day. I’m quite generous with money. I have the attitude of ‘You’re only here now, you only live once, so why save?’”

Michelle Dalziel - Asadour Guzelian

Having someone to help her go through all her expenses and create savings pots kept her accountable. She stopped spending as much money on clothes and going out, which used to be at the top of her priority list.

Ms Dalziel, an operations manager at a food wholesale business, spent £760 for six sessions of coaching two years ago and has since reduced her debt to £6,000. She paid £550 for more sessions in January when she started to find it harder to stick to her spending plan.

She expects to be debt-free for the first time in her adult life next year.

“If you want to improve your fitness, you go and get a fitness coach,” she said. “But when it comes to other aspects of our lives – our mental health, our money – no one seems to think that you need to have any help to do it.”