I spent 7 nights in a 179-square-foot room on the world's largest cruise ship. Take a look inside my cabin.

Joey Hadden
The author stays in a stateroom on the largest cruise ship in the world
The author spent seven nights onboard Wonder of the Seas, the largest cruise ship in the world.Joey Hadden/Insider

  • I booked a stateroom on Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas, the world's biggest cruise ship.

  • The 179-square-foot cabin came with a private bathroom, a king-sized bed, and an ocean view.

  • I thought I'd feel cramped in the room, but it had everything I needed and left no space unused.

I sailed on the largest cruise ship in the world, Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas.

The author in front of the largest cruise ship in the world
The author in front of Wonder of the Seas.Joey Hadden/Insider

For $2,000, I spent seven nights in an ocean-view stateroom on deck eight. The cruise was on sale, as it was originally priced for $3,000.

Inside a stateroom on the world&#39;s largest cruise ship
The author in her stateroom.Joey Hadden/Insider

Insider paid for the room, per the company's reporting standards.

During my voyage, the ship sailed to Roatán, Honduras; Cozumel and Costa Playa in Mexico; as well as Royal Caribbean's own private island in the Bahamas.

The back of Wonder of the seas cruise ship docked
Wonder of the Seas in the Bahamas.Joey Hadden/Insider

The ship has 2,867 staterooms, according to Royal Caribbean. My room was at the front of deck eight.

An arrow points to the author&#39;s room on wonder of the seas
Wonder of the Seas in Costa Playa, Mexico.Joey Hadden/Insider

I booked a mid-tier room — a step above interior staterooms, which has no window, a step below staterooms with a balcony, and two steps below a suite.

Arrows point to rooms with balconies (top) and rooms with suites (bottom) on the world&#39;s largest cruise ship
Outside of higher-tier rooms on the ship.Joey Hadden/Insider

My cabin was on the same deck as Central Park, an outdoor space with 20,000 plants, according to Royal Caribbean. I thought it was the most relaxing area on the ship.

Inside a stateroom on the world&#39;s largest cruise ship
The author in Central Park onboard Wonder of the Seas.Joey Hadden/Insider

To get to my room, I walked down a long hallway near the elevators.

Inside a stateroom on the world&#39;s largest cruise ship
Deck eight onboard Wonder of the Seas.Joey Hadden/Insider

My room, 502, was 179 square feet with an ocean view.

Inside a stateroom on the world&#39;s largest cruise ship
The door to the author's room.Joey Hadden/Insider

When I stepped inside, I was surprised at how big it felt. I thought the stateroom made great use of a small space.

Inside a stateroom on the world&#39;s largest cruise ship
Inside the author's stateroom.Joey Hadden/Insider

On one side of the room, I had a mirror and a desk with several outlets to charge electronics with USB, American, and European ports.

Inside a stateroom on the world&#39;s largest cruise ship
The desk inside the author's stateroom.Joey Hadden/Insider

To operate most of the electricity in the room, I had to insert my room key into a slot on the wall.

Inside a stateroom on the world&#39;s largest cruise ship
Electricity in-use inside the author's stateroom.Joey Hadden/Insider

I used the shelf above the desk to display photos to make it feel more like home.

Inside a stateroom on the world&#39;s largest cruise ship
The author in her stateroom.Joey Hadden/Insider

I thought the desk was useful for eating and storing daily flyers about the day's events.

Inside a stateroom on the world&#39;s largest cruise ship
The desk surface inside the author's stateroom.Joey Hadden/Insider

Next to the desk, a set of drawers included a cabinet with a mini-fridge inside.

The mini fridge in a stateroom on the world&#39;s largest cruise ship
Drawers and a mini fridge inside the author's stateroom.Joey Hadden/Insider

The drawers were mostly empty aside from a hairdryer, which I didn't end up using.

Inside a stateroom on the world&#39;s largest cruise ship
A hairdryer inside a drawer.Joey Hadden/Insider

Across from the desk, I had a couch in between two closets.

Inside a stateroom on the world&#39;s largest cruise ship
The couch inside the author's stateroom.Joey Hadden/Insider

Inside each closet, I found a rack of hangers, shelving, and a small safe.

Inside a stateroom on the world&#39;s largest cruise ship
One of the stateroom's closets.Joey Hadden/Insider

Next to the couch and desk area, a small bathroom utilized clever storage hacks like placing the trash can and toilet paper under the counter.

bathroom in stateroom on world&#39;s largest cruise ship
The bathroom inside the author's stateroom.Joey Hadden/Insider

In the bathroom, I was provided with two glasses, a bar of soap, and a two-in-one hair-and-body wash supplied by the cruise line.

Inside a stateroom on the world&#39;s largest cruise ship
The bathroom shelving and shower.Joey Hadden/Insider

At the top of the shower, a pull-out clothing line was useful for drying my bathing suits.

Inside a stateroom on the world&#39;s largest cruise ship
Clothes hang in the shower.Joey Hadden/Insider

Each night, my stateroom attendant replenished towels and brought flyers and schedules for the next day. Sometimes, the towels were creatively folded.

A towel folded like a monkey in the author&#39;s room
A towel folded like a monkey inside the author's stateroom.Joey Hadden/Insider

My king-size bed at the back of the room was actually two twin mattresses pushed together. All Royal Caribbean rooms come with this configuration, according to their website. I often found myself waking up in the crevice.

Inside a stateroom on the world&#39;s largest cruise ship
A wide view of the room.Joey Hadden/Insider

Skinny nightstands on either side of the bed held lamps, charging ports, and a room phone on one side.

Inside a stateroom on the world&#39;s largest cruise ship
A nightstand inside the author's stateroom.Joey Hadden/Insider

A large, flat-screen TV was mounted across from the bed with storage hooks below.

Inside a stateroom on the world&#39;s largest cruise ship
A TV inside the author's stateroom.Joey Hadden/Insider

I booked an ocean view room and was able to look out over the front of the ship from a window above my bed.

Inside a stateroom on the world&#39;s largest cruise ship
A view of the bed inside the author's stateroom.Joey Hadden/Insider

An electronic shade over the window could be brought down during the day for some grand views.

window on cruise ship
Out the window of the author's stateroom.Joey Hadden/Insider

While I thought the room might have been a tight space for a couple with a lot of luggage or a family, it was just right for just me.

the author site on the bed on the world&#39;s largest cruiseship
The author sits on the bed in her stateroom.Joey Hadden/Insider

