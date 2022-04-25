I spent 7 nights in a 179-square-foot room on the world's largest cruise ship. Take a look inside my cabin.

The author spent seven nights onboard Wonder of the Seas, the largest cruise ship in the world. Joey Hadden/Insider

I booked a stateroom on Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas, the world's biggest cruise ship.

The 179-square-foot cabin came with a private bathroom, a king-sized bed, and an ocean view.

I thought I'd feel cramped in the room, but it had everything I needed and left no space unused.

I sailed on the largest cruise ship in the world, Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas.

The author in front of Wonder of the Seas. Joey Hadden/Insider

Source: Royal Caribbean

For $2,000, I spent seven nights in an ocean-view stateroom on deck eight. The cruise was on sale, as it was originally priced for $3,000.

The author in her stateroom. Joey Hadden/Insider

Insider paid for the room, per the company's reporting standards.

During my voyage, the ship sailed to Roatán, Honduras; Cozumel and Costa Playa in Mexico; as well as Royal Caribbean's own private island in the Bahamas.

Wonder of the Seas in the Bahamas. Joey Hadden/Insider

The ship has 2,867 staterooms, according to Royal Caribbean. My room was at the front of deck eight.

Wonder of the Seas in Costa Playa, Mexico. Joey Hadden/Insider

Source: Royal Caribbean

I booked a mid-tier room — a step above interior staterooms, which has no window, a step below staterooms with a balcony, and two steps below a suite.

Outside of higher-tier rooms on the ship. Joey Hadden/Insider

My cabin was on the same deck as Central Park, an outdoor space with 20,000 plants, according to Royal Caribbean. I thought it was the most relaxing area on the ship.

The author in Central Park onboard Wonder of the Seas. Joey Hadden/Insider

Source: Royal Caribbean

To get to my room, I walked down a long hallway near the elevators.

Deck eight onboard Wonder of the Seas. Joey Hadden/Insider

My room, 502, was 179 square feet with an ocean view.

The door to the author's room. Joey Hadden/Insider

When I stepped inside, I was surprised at how big it felt. I thought the stateroom made great use of a small space.

Inside the author's stateroom. Joey Hadden/Insider

On one side of the room, I had a mirror and a desk with several outlets to charge electronics with USB, American, and European ports.

The desk inside the author's stateroom. Joey Hadden/Insider

To operate most of the electricity in the room, I had to insert my room key into a slot on the wall.

Electricity in-use inside the author's stateroom. Joey Hadden/Insider

I used the shelf above the desk to display photos to make it feel more like home.

The author in her stateroom. Joey Hadden/Insider

I thought the desk was useful for eating and storing daily flyers about the day's events.

The desk surface inside the author's stateroom. Joey Hadden/Insider

Next to the desk, a set of drawers included a cabinet with a mini-fridge inside.

Drawers and a mini fridge inside the author's stateroom. Joey Hadden/Insider

The drawers were mostly empty aside from a hairdryer, which I didn't end up using.

A hairdryer inside a drawer. Joey Hadden/Insider

Across from the desk, I had a couch in between two closets.

The couch inside the author's stateroom. Joey Hadden/Insider

Inside each closet, I found a rack of hangers, shelving, and a small safe.

One of the stateroom's closets. Joey Hadden/Insider

Next to the couch and desk area, a small bathroom utilized clever storage hacks like placing the trash can and toilet paper under the counter.

The bathroom inside the author's stateroom. Joey Hadden/Insider

In the bathroom, I was provided with two glasses, a bar of soap, and a two-in-one hair-and-body wash supplied by the cruise line.

The bathroom shelving and shower. Joey Hadden/Insider

At the top of the shower, a pull-out clothing line was useful for drying my bathing suits.

Clothes hang in the shower. Joey Hadden/Insider

Each night, my stateroom attendant replenished towels and brought flyers and schedules for the next day. Sometimes, the towels were creatively folded.

A towel folded like a monkey inside the author's stateroom. Joey Hadden/Insider

My king-size bed at the back of the room was actually two twin mattresses pushed together. All Royal Caribbean rooms come with this configuration, according to their website. I often found myself waking up in the crevice.

A wide view of the room. Joey Hadden/Insider

Source: Royal Caribbean

Skinny nightstands on either side of the bed held lamps, charging ports, and a room phone on one side.

A nightstand inside the author's stateroom. Joey Hadden/Insider

A large, flat-screen TV was mounted across from the bed with storage hooks below.

A TV inside the author's stateroom. Joey Hadden/Insider

I booked an ocean view room and was able to look out over the front of the ship from a window above my bed.

A view of the bed inside the author's stateroom. Joey Hadden/Insider

An electronic shade over the window could be brought down during the day for some grand views.

Out the window of the author's stateroom. Joey Hadden/Insider

While I thought the room might have been a tight space for a couple with a lot of luggage or a family, it was just right for just me.

The author sits on the bed in her stateroom. Joey Hadden/Insider

