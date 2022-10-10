UPDATE Spent bullet found in Danville classroom; students dismissed early

Oct. 10—A spent bullet found lying in a classroom at Danville's Liberty Valley School District led to the dismissal of students this morning according to a release from acting superintendent Harry Mathias.

Students were sent home by 10:15 a.m. according to an alert sent out earlier today.

According to a release from Mathias, a paraprofessional entered their classroom after 7:30 a.m. and found broken glass on the floor and a hole in the double-paned glass windows.

Principal Lee Gump inspected the room and found a mark in a door across the classroom and "a spent bullet laying on the classroom floor. The hole in the window indicated it was a bullet hole," Mathias said. "Mr. Gump notified district police officer Matt Hunter and the Superintendent. Additionally, as students and staff were now arriving at the building, all persons were kept inside and away from exterior doors and windows."

Mathias said school officials did not know if there was an external threat so the building was locked down and state police were called to the school.

The A State Police were called as was the other school police officer Larue Brion. The State Police arrived and investigated, including performing an exterior sweep to ensure there was no external threat. Additionally, school buses were alerted to be available to dismiss students but were staged off-site."

Within two hours of the initial reporting of the incident, about 9:45 a.m., police determined there was not an external threat to the school or students and they were dismissed 30 minutes later.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we decided to dismiss students at 10:15," Mathias said. "This communication went out at approximately 9:45 a.m. We wanted to give some advanced notice, but did not want parents coming for pick-up to be on campus prior to getting State Police OK that the perimeter was clear."

Mathias said the State Police brought in an evidence team that continues to investigate as does the School District police force.