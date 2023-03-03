I spent the day at Virgin Voyages' exclusive, adults-only beach club in the Bahamas. Take a look around.

The author spent a day at Virgin Voyages' beach club in the Bahamas. Lori A. May

I went on a 5-night cruise from Miami to the Caribbean on adults-only Virgin Voyages.

Virgin cruises from Miami include private access to The Beach Club at Bimini in the Bahamas.

My day at the beach retreat was one of my favorite parts of my cruise. Here's a closer look around.

I've sailed on most mainstream cruises to the Caribbean, which typically includes a private island stop in the Bahamas. Virgin Voyages docked at an exclusive beach club instead, and I thought it blew the private islands away.

The author went on her first adults-only cruise with Virgin Voyages and loved having free access to The Beach Club at Bimini. Lori A. May

As a seasoned cruiser with more than 100 weeks spent on ships, I've visited several private islands in the Bahamas managed by cruise lines like Carnival, Holland America, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

These private islands feel like a remote paradise, but in my experience, they're typically just a beach to hang out at for the day. I've only seen pools at these private port stops at Royal Caribbean's Perfect Day at CocoCay.

So when I booked my first ever adults-only cruise on Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady, I was excited to learn that for one port stop, guests would have free access for the day to The Beach Club at Bimini, a sleek beachfront club with two sprawling resort pools.

Visiting this exclusive beach club was a highlight of my roundtrip Miami sailing onboard Virgin's Scarlet Lady. I loved the relaxed vibe, beachfront amenities, and the welcoming warm water of two huge resort pools flanked by a beautiful beach.

Here's a closer look around The Beach Club at Bimini, including why it impressed me so much, it inspired me to book back-to-back sailings with Virgin Voyages.

The Beach Club at Bimini in the Bahamas is a private resort that provides exclusive access to a limited group of guests.

The Beach Club at Bimini is on most Caribbean itineraries with Virgin Voyages. Lori A. May

Unlike Royal Caribbean's CocoCay and other private cruise line islands, the island of Bimini is not owned or operated by Virgin Voyages.

It's an inhabited Bahamian island with its own residents, businesses, and guest accommodations. This also excited me because it meant I'd have the option to explore the local community in addition to relaxing by the pool or beach, if I wanted.

Story continues

The Beach Club at Bimini is a port stop on many Virgin Voyages Caribbean sailings, and it's actually a standalone private resort property that covers 4.5 acres of land and is only open to select guests.

The Beach Club at Bimini is managed through a partnership between Virgin Voyages cruise line and a Bahamian hotel, Resorts World Bimini.

The Beach Club at Bimini is managed through a partnership between Virgin Voyages and Resorts World Bimini. Lori A. May

Also unlike the typical cruise private island I've experienced, the facilities at The Beach Club at Bimini are shared. It's managed in partnership between Virgin Voyages and Resorts World Bimini, a local hotel that is located a short distance away.

When a Virgin Voyages ship is docked in Bimini, Virgin Voyages guests have exclusive free access to use the beach club. Resorts World hotel guests may only access the club when the cruise port is empty. Resorts World is not attached or located on property either; hotel guests must take a shuttle to the club.

Additionally, when Virgin Voyages isn't in port, other cruise line passengers visiting for the day may book and pay for day passes to use the beach club alongside Resorts World guests. Cruise Radio reports that Carnival guests have been able to book a day pass for $39.99, or $99.99 for a day pass with open bar included.

I also found it interesting to learn that Resorts World hotel guests who visit on other days will not see the same Virgin Voyages branding, food, and decor, according to Cruise Critic.

Since Virgin Voyages has first dibs on the swanky beachside paradise, it felt sparsely populated and I never felt crowded by others.

The Beach Club at Bimini can accommodate up to 2,000 guests across 4.5 acres. Lori A. May

With only Virgin Voyages passengers having access the day I visited, the beach club felt like a remote island oasis, even if it technically wasn't one. Having this free, exclusive club quickly became one of my favorite perks of sailing on Virgin Voyages.

When we first arrived, I thought the beach club seemed massive, and I was delighted to see so many different areas to explore.

I learned that the club can accommodate up to 2,000 guests according to Resorts World Bimini. Yet it felt so manageable to navigate. I saw a map detailing all the different areas, which helped me feel situated, and I appreciated that it clearly identified the quickest routes to the water, which was where I wanted to go first.

I was immediately drawn to the beachfront section of the club.

The author enjoys the private beach at The Beach Club at Bimini. Lori A. May

My first stop was the sugar sand beach so I could dip my toes in the bright blue Caribbean water.

On my way, I noticed most people gravitated toward the stylish loungers and cabanas, whereas there weren't many people strolling along the shallow surf.

I dipped my toes in the water and loved the warm welcoming waves.

I saw more than enough loungers and beachfront seating for anyone who wanted a spot in the sun or shade.

Loungers and seating on the beach. Lori A. May

I loved that there were so many free lounging areas along the beach. On other cruise line private islands I've visited, I've seen limited seating, which made it feel more crowded, in my opinion.

But here, I thought anyone who wanted a cozy spot could easily find a spot in either sun or shade.

Most every daybed, lounger, and small cabana along the waterfront was free and first-come, first-served, and I never saw them used to capacity.

Premium cabanas were available to rent for the day, though they didn't seem necessary to me.

Cabana rentals near the pool came with a premium price tag. Lori A. May

Premium cabanas were also available to rent for the day, which Cruise Critic says cost around $350, regardless of how many guests use it.

These cabana rentals include shaded day beds and sun loungers, dedicated wait staff, and coolers to keep beverages chilled. The rate also includes $100 in alcohol according to the same source, which I thought was a good value for friends traveling together and splitting the bill.

However, with so many free lounging spaces available, I didn't see the need to rent one. I preferred the pool or beachside lounge chairs where I could easily keep my beach bag within reach while I dipped into the pool or ocean.

After the beach, I spent time in the pools. I thought they were so inviting and I had plenty of space to relax.

The author enjoying the pools at The Beach Club at Bimini. Lori A. May

The Beach Club at Bimini has two huge resort-style pools that appeared nearly identical to me. I thought the water was just the right temperature for enjoying a refreshing dip in the hot sun.

The two pools are located side by side, in the center of the club property. Their large, sprawling sizes meant I never felt crowded by other guests. I also liked that both pools were positioned just a few feet from the beach so I could easily hop back and forth.

I thought the pools had an upscale party vibe, with one featuring an all-day DJ. However, it still felt relaxing, and the DJ music, while audible from both pools, was never overpowering.

All around the pool deck and within the water, I noticed dozens of floaties for guests to use at no extra charge.

Virgin Voyages guests may use pool floaties for free at The Beach Club. Lori A. May

I really liked how many pool floats were available for guests to use.

In my experience at other cruise port stops, this was something guests would need to pack or purchase.

However, at the beach club, I saw dozens of floaties available for free on a first-come, first-served basis. I always saw some available, from tropical-themed circular floats to rainbow and unicorn-shaped floats, and larger options that could accommodate two people.

I typically enjoy the use of a lounger, but I found myself floating on a palm tree-shaped pool floatie just because I could.

Since all dining onboard a Virgin Voyages cruise is included within the fare, it was no surprise to see a free lunch served at the beach club.

The Beach Club at Bimini serves a free lunch for Virgin Voyages cruise guests. Lori A. May

One of the things I loved about my first sailing on Virgin Voyages was all the free specialty dining options included in the base cruise fare.

Virgin Voyages has a mostly all-inclusive approach to sailing, so I wasn't surprised to see a free lunch included at the beach club.

Just like on the ship, there was no buffet. Instead, I noticed a nice variety of food options ranging from from curry jerk chicken and roasted corn to fresh salads and vegetarian options. To order, guests walked up to a casual lunch counter and requested the items they'd like, which were then served to them on a plate by the crew. I liked my meal and thought it was consistent with what I experienced onboard.

And, just like on the ship, Virgin Voyages passengers could drink unlimited soda and water. I counted six bars where it was possible to purchase beer, wine, and cocktails, which could either be charged back to a room tab for solo drinks, or consumed as part of a pre-purchased drink package.

I didn't have a package, and am not a big drinker, so I stuck to the free options.

Even though it wasn't a private island, I loved the beach club. I thought it was one of the best perks of my Virgin Voyages cruise. I enjoyed it so much, I stayed on the ship for a back-to-back sailing just so I could go back.

The author enjoying a day at Virgin Voyages beach club in the Bahamas. Lori A. May

I loved my day at The Beach Club at Bimini.

In fact, I loved it so much, that it inspired me to take advantage of an onboard sales promotion to book a back-to-back sailing on Scarlet Lady so I could visit this beachy paradise twice in a row.

On my second visit, I went straight to my favorite spots at the pools and enjoyed another beautiful day in the sun.

As relaxing as my first visit was, I thought the second time at the beach club was even better because I already knew my way around. I felt like I could just kick back and enjoy my port day to the fullest.

Even after visiting twice, I can't wait to return to the Beach Club at Bimini.

The author can't wait to return for a third time to the beach club. Lori A. May

Since other cruise line guests have to pay to use this space, and hotel guests aren't allowed access when Virgin Voyages passengers are using it, I found the Beach Club at Bimini to be an exclusive and valuable perk.

While it's a massive space meant to accommodate up to 2,000 people, it never felt crowded. Rather, I felt like I had so much personal space at both the pool and beach and loved the relaxed vibe.

I cannot wait to visit again on my next Virgin Voyages cruise.

Read the original article on Insider