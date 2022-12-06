SPH REIT's (SGX:SK6U) top owners are individual investors with 33% stake, while 31% is held by private companies

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

A look at the shareholders of SPH REIT (SGX:SK6U) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 33% to be precise, is individual investors. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Private companies, on the other hand, account for 31% of the company's stockholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about SPH REIT.

View our latest analysis for SPH REIT

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About SPH REIT?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in SPH REIT. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see SPH REIT's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

SPH REIT is not owned by hedge funds. Cuscaden Peak Pte. Ltd. is currently the largest shareholder, with 31% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 26% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 4.3% by the third-largest shareholder.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 2 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 57% stake.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of SPH REIT

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of SPH REIT. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. It's a big company, so even a small proportional interest can create alignment between the board and shareholders. In this case insiders own S$20m worth of shares. It is always good to see at least some insider ownership, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 33% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 31%, of the SPH REIT stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 26% of SPH REIT. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Be aware that SPH REIT is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are potentially serious...

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Halifax: Pet rhea dies after 'horrific' dog attack

    Lucy Keegan says dogs pinned her pet rhea to the floor in a 10-minute attack near Halifax.

  • Nexgram Holdings Berhad Full Year 2022 Earnings: RM0.035 loss per share (vs RM0.019 loss in FY 2021)

    Nexgram Holdings Berhad ( KLSE:NEXGRAM ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: RM31.0m (down 58% from...

  • Defiance Provides Annual and Special Meeting Update

    Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2022) - Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) (OTCQX: DNCVF) (WKN: A1JQW5) ("Defiance" or the "Company") is pleased to provide further details regarding its upcoming Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"). As previously announced, the Meeting of the Company will be held by means of remote communication rather than in person, on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. (Pacific time). Registered Shareholders and duly appo

  • 4 Energy Stocks That Wall Street Analysts Love Don't Cost Much

    We are betting on four top-ranked stocks NEX, WTTR, KOS and WTI to capitalize on elevated oil prices. Apart from being inexpensive, these companies are also recommended by brokers.

  • Deal Alert: Google Nest Hub Is At Its Lowest Price Ever And Includes WiZ Smart Bulb

    Want to get into smart home technology but need help figuring out where to start? This Google Nest (2nd Gen) and WiZ Smart Light Bulb Combo deal is a great entry point. In fact, it’s the lowest price we’ve seen to date on this device that made our best smart displays list. Prior to this, […]

  • 'Never seen this many': rare seals wash up dead on Russian shore

    STORY: The local Ministry for Natural Resources said on Sunday (December 3) that the bodies of at least 2,500 endangered Caspian seals had washed ashore in Russia's Dagestan region in recent days. The ministry also said that forensic examinations were being carried out to establish the cause of death.According to a statement by the Caspian Nature Preserve Centre, the seals likely died about two weeks before being washed ashore and no external signs indicated a violent cause of death had been found.The seal species is among the world's smallest and is found exclusively in the brackish waters of the Caspian Sea. Caspian seals are vulnerable to being preyed on by other animals, such as wolves, but experts say heavy metals in the Caspian Sea and other pollutants are now a much bigger issue.A century ago, there were an estimated 1.5 million Caspian seals. That number had fallen to 70,000 by 2022, according to the Caspian Environmental Protection Centre.

  • Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin is partnering with Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp to pitch a lunar lander to NASA as the agency seeks to send humans to the moon again, the companies announced on Tuesday. The joint moon lander proposal, led by Blue Origin, marks the companies' second attempt to win a coveted moon lander contract as NASA seeks more options for getting astronauts to the lunar surface under its multibillion dollar Artemis program.

  • Israel dismantles unused Gaza crossing to extend barrier

    Bulldozers and cranes were seen Tuesday dismantling a commercial crossing point on the eastern side of Gaza City after Israel decided to extend a security barrier at the location of the long-defunct terminal. The Karni crossing had been the largest and main import-export terminal for the Palestinian enclave, equipped with scanners and conveyor belts.

  • Dallas Cowboys not sure when Odell Beckham can play, no longer confident in doing deal

    Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday there is no timetable for a decision with receiver Odell Beckham.

  • Zelenskyy on Russia: signing something with these terrorists will not bring peace

    Russia's latest massive missile attack on Ukraine on the anniversary of the signing of the Budapest Memorandum proves that no agreements with the terrorist state are possible. Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his evening video address to fellow Ukrainians on 5 December Details: Zelenskyy emphasised that when a terrorist destabilises everyone's lives, stopping the terror is a joint task.

  • Real ID enforcement delayed yet again — this time to 2025

    The Department of Homeland Security today pushed back the deadline for Real ID compliance to 2025.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 3 Stocks? J.P. Morgan Says ‘Buy’

    A strong jobs report these days runs counter to the Fed’s wishes. The line of thought is that if the job market is still too hot, the Fed won’t be keen on loosening its tight monetary policy in the ongoing efforts to tame inflation. And this is a scenario the market is keen to avoid after a series of 75 basis-point hikes this year. But J.P. Morgan Asset Management chief strategist David Kelly thinks the latest numbers flatter to deceive and believes the way the data is reported distorts the real

  • Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Could Become A Multi-Bagger

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One...

  • The former CEO of WarnerMedia predicts only 3 major entertainment companies will survive in the streaming space

    Jason Kilar, who led WarnerMedia until it merged with Discovery this year, doesn't think every entertainment company has what it takes.

  • Down 76% This Year, Is This Growth Stock Now a Screaming Buy?

    The company's strategy will take time to implement, but it'll make investors a lot richer if it works.

  • A Hedge Fund Hit by FTX Collapse Defaults on $36 Million of Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Contagion from the messy implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire is spilling into the world of decentralized finance, after a hedge fund was declared in default on almost $36 million of loans.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernWall Street Goes Risk Off as Bank CEOs Sound Alarm: Markets WrapEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineM

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

    One of my more painful investing lessons is that not all high-yielding dividends are sustainable. Several dividend stocks I've owned have slashed or suspended their once-attractive dividends at the first sign of trouble. Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE: CHCT) and Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE: BNL) are two big-time payouts that should endure an economic downturn.

  • ‘These Restaurant Stocks Look Tasty’: Jim Cramer Says Now Is the Time to Pull the Trigger

    It’s easy to get the appeal of restaurant stocks in a normalizing economy. So believes Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s Mad Money. Commenting following Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech last week, which indicated a willingness by the policy makers to take a less aggressive rate-hiking stance going forward, Cramer has selected several restaurant stocks as looking ripe for the picking. “Maybe the economy’s normalizing here, or at least the Fed chief thinks it could be soon to normalize,” C

  • The crypto billionaire who helped expose SBF’s insolvency calls him ‘one of the greatest fraudsters in history’ and accuses media and thought leaders of being manipulated

    Binance CEO CZ is speaking out against SBF after FTX’s collapse and arguing he had nothing to do with his rival’s downfall.

  • Why Isn't Warren Buffett Buying Amazon Stock Hand Over Fist Right Now?

    Amazon looks attractive right now. But the Oracle of Omaha hasn't even taken a nibble -- so far.