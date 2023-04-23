Spherion Staffing and Recruiting in Mid-Ohio presented Marketing Excellence Award

News In Brief

ASHLAND − Beth and Mark Delaney, owners of Spherion Staffing and Recruiting in Mid-Ohio, 1423 Mifflin Ave., were presented with the Marketing Excellence award during the Spherion 2023 National Meeting.

The Delaneys were the recipients of the first Marketing Excellence award, earning it due to their dedication to innovation and investment in marketing to raise brand awareness and build an audience to better connect job seekers with employment at local companies.

Their strategy led to an average rating of 4.9 on Google, according to a news release, which also stated one of the office’s biggest marketing achievements in 2022 was from a TikTok post that earned 45 million views and more than 80,000 new followers.

“We are thrilled to have earned the very first Marketing Excellence award,” said Beth Delaney in the release. “Our marketing team led by Jessica Hiser, creative marketing director, worked tirelessly developing our strategy to help bring more awareness to Spherion and our office, and we were over the moon to see how well it went. The TikTok was certainly one of the most surprising successes we’d seen, and while we were obviously hopeful it would go well, we weren’t expecting that huge of an impact.”

Spherion’s 2023 National Meeting was held in Fort Worth, Texas.

To learn more about Spherion Staffing Mid-Ohio, visit www.midohiojobs.net.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Spherion announces Marketing Excellence award