Sphynx cat scam costs $24K

Jul. 20—TRAVERSE CITY — A Garfield Township woman lost $24,000 in a Facebook Marketplace scam.

She tried to purchase a Sphynx cat from a seller in a different state on Facebook, according to officials from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office.

The seller asked the woman, 38, to send over gift card access codes via text message and online instant messaging, according to police reports. Initially the cat was only supposed to cost a couple of thousand dollars, but the seller continually asked for more money, citing increased costs of shipping and quarantining for the animal, the reports said.

According to estimates from breeders, the average cost of a Sphynx cat can range from $1,500 to $6,000, depending on the pedigree of the animal.

Captain Randy Fewless from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office said the woman was advised to stop all communication with the seller. The seller has not been identified, and there are no suspects in custody.

In fraud cases like this, Fewless said it can be nearly impossible to recover the money and find the source of the scam. Fewless said if an online purchase requires gift cards of any kind, it can be safe to assume that it might be fraud and to not participate.

"A bank is not going to replenish your money when you voluntarily subjected yourself to a fraud," Fewless said.

Online scams occur somewhat frequently here in Traverse City, according to previous reports from the Sheriff's Office. Those who have experienced internet fraud in the past can make a report to the federal database IC3. This database tracks online scams throughout the country and reports similar patterns to federal officers.