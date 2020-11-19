SPI Energy Completes Sale of 1.015-Megawatt Solar Project in Maui, Hawaii

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2020 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd., (NASDAQ:SPI) (the "Company"), a global renewable energy company and provider of photovoltaic (PV) and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors, today announced that its wholly-owned SPI Solar, Inc. ("SPI Solar") subsidiary completed the sale of a 1.015 megawatt ("MW") solar project located on Hawaii's Maui island. The solar project actively sells the clean electricity it generates to the Hawaiian Electric Company.

"The successful development and sale of this solar project on Maui further showcases our commitment to the state of Hawaii as this is the fifth project completed on the island and thirteenth ground-mounted utility solar project completed in Hawaii by SPI," said Xiaofeng Peng, Chairman and CEO of SPI Energy. "We are delighted to contribute to the State of Hawaii's goals of reaching 100% renewable energy by 2045 and will look to continue to expand our developments in other regions of the US as well as globally."

Under the Hawaii Clean Energy Initiative, Hawaii is working to become the nation's first-ever 100% renewable energy portfolio. The Hawaii Clean Energy Initiative is a partnership between the State of Hawaii and the U.S. Department of Energy that launched in 2008. It brings together business leaders, policy makers, and concerned citizens committed to leading Hawaii to energy independence.

The global renewable energy market was valued at $928 billion in 2017 and is expected to surpass $1.5 trillion by 2025, according to data from Allied Market Research.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) is a global renewable energy company and provider of photovoltaic (PV) and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors. The Company provides a full spectrum of EPC services to third-party project developers, as well as develops, owns and operates solar projects that sell electricity to the grid in multiple countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Greece, Japan and Italy. The Company has its US headquarters in Santa Clara, California and maintains global operations in Asia, Europe, North America and Australia. SPI is also targeting strategic investment opportunities in green industries such as battery storage and charging stations, leveraging the Company's expertise and growing base of cash flow from solar projects and funding development of projects in agriculture and other markets with significant growth potential.

