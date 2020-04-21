Spice Up Your Desktop With Classic Jaguar, Land Rover Backgrounds

Use these high-resolution images for Zoom meetings or just for your desktop background.

Now that virtual conferencing has become more popular in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, services such as Zoom allow you to use custom backgrounds so people don't have to see your messy home office. While some companies are creating coloring pages and other activities, Jaguar Land Rover is helping out by releasing a series of high-resolution images of iconic Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles, which you can use for conferences or to make your computer's desktop look a little more appealing.

Jaguar has produced some of the best-looking cars of all time, and that's apparent with these images. Here you'll find cars like the gorgeous Jaguar XKSS, a Series 1 E-Type, a Lightweight E-Type and the XJ220 supercar. For off-road enthusiasts and Land Rover lovers, there are plenty of images of these SUVs in action including the classic Range Rover and Defender.

We've collected just a sampling of the classic images JLR has offered up, but there are plenty others of newer cars and even racing vehicles available. These images are all easy to download through Jaguar and Land Rover. Regardless of whether you're trying to disguise your virtual conference background or you're just wanting to add a little more color to your home computer's desktop, check out this variety of incredible, high-res images.