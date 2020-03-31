Spice Grinding Reinvented with FinaMill

A cook's dream for easy and precise meal flavoring

BEAVERTON, Ore., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FinaMill, the world's first and only electric spice mill using interchangeable and refillable pods, was launched on Amazon.com. FinaMill is an easy way to elevate cooking with the bold flavor of freshly ground herbs and spices. With just one hand, different pods can be snapped on and off of the mill for precise flavoring. The individual grinding mechanisms of the pods help create a pure and fresh taste.

"A few things in life connect all of us like no other, and for me, that is food," stated Alex Liu, FinaMill creator. "Ten years ago, after having sold millions of spice grinders, I wanted to create a product that would bring food flavoring to the next level. After developing a list of ultimate features, it came to me. The use of interchangeable pods would be the game changer! I quickly dived into years of research and development, and the FinaMill was born."

The grinding mechanism of the pod is adjustable, going from fine to coarse with an easy twist. Cross-contamination of flavors, often a result of using other electric grinders, are eliminated with the use of individual pods that keep the herbs and spices fresh until they are ready to be used. Using whole unground herbs and spices also eliminates added flavors, colors and preservatives used in many pre-ground items. Every spice tastes exactly as it should with FinaMill.

FinaMill features durable, heat resistant construction that stands up to everyday use. The sleek, modern design is also compact, saving space in the kitchen. Customers can choose a FinaMill powered by three AA-batteries or a USB rechargeable battery coming later this year. FinaMill is certified to comply with most national and international regulations including LFGB, FDA, JFSL370, ROHS, CE-EMC, and PSE.

FinaMill has been for sale on the company's website, but now is also available on Amazon.com in three different colors, with more pods and accessories coming soon.

About FinaMill™

FinaMill is the world's first and only electric spice mill, using interchangeable and refillable pods. The innovative FinaMill pods keep whole herbs and spices fresh within pods until they are ready to be ground. With the use of individual pods and grinders, cross-contamination of flavors are eliminated, allowing for more precise flavoring of meals. FinaMill is certified to comply with most national and international regulations including LFGB, FDA, JFSL370, ROHS, CE-EMC, and PSE. For more information visit www.finamill.com

