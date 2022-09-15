Spice up your home with these cozy fall home decor finds from Walmart
September is here, which means fall is well on its way. Before you start planning your Thanksgiving feasts and Halloween costumes, you should first consider how to redecorate your home in time for the new season. There are several things you might need to get prepared for the cooler months like warm-scented candles, fall-inspired doormats and new blankets. You can incorporate fall colors like reds, oranges and yellows, or you can keep it simple with warm neutral tones. Whatever it is you’re looking for, Walmart has what you need to make your home extra warm and cozy this fall.
From fall fragrances to bedroom and living room decor and more, you’re sure to find the perfect pieces to spruce up your rooms. Don’t neglect your outdoor space, either—decorate it with fall wreaths, a new doormat, pumpkins, outdoor lighting and more. Take a look at our top picks below to help you redesign your space this fall.
Candles and fragrances
Get theMainstays Warm Apple Pie Scented 3-Wick Glass Jar Candle for $3.33
Get the Great Value Limited Edition Pumpkin Waffles Scented Candle for $4.97
Get the Better Homes & Gardens Fragrance Oil Diffuser for $7.93
Get the Allswell 15-ounce Scented 2-Wick Spa Candle for $12.87
Get the Better Homes & Gardens 13-ounce Wooden Wick Candle for $12.87
Get the ScentSationals Full Size Wide Fragrance Warmer for $15.88
Get the NEVAEHEART Wood Sage & Sea Salt Fragrance Diffuser for $16.99
Get the Better Homes & Gardens Maple Scented 13.9-ounce Candle for $19.97
Get the Better Homes & Gardens Metal Candle Holder Lantern for $21.95
Get the Better Homes & Gardens Cool Mist Ultrasonic Aroma Diffuser for $36.48
Get the 28-inch Yellow Sunflower and Red Leaves Fall Harvest Candle Holder for $42.69
Bedroom decor
Get the Mainstays Chenille Yellow Pillow 18-inchx18-inch for $14.96
Get the Better Homes & Gardens Decorative Throw Pillow for $15.87
Get the My Texas House Cameron Diamond Cotton Tufted Throw from $20.92
Get the Ivory All Season Alternative Down Solid Comforter for $24.88
Get the Silver One International Chunky Knitted Throw Blanket for $34.99
Get the Comtest Chunky Knit Throw Blanket Chenille from $45.95
Get the Collections Etc. Fall Leaf Branch Chenille Bedspread from $80.98\
Get the Neutype Full-Length Rectangular Standing Floor Mirror from $129.99
Get the Zinus Suzanne 72-inch Metal and Wood Canopy Platform Bed Frame from $240
Get the Better Homes & Gardens Modern Farmhouse 6-Drawer Dresser for $285
Living room decor
Get the Way to Celebrate Harvest Cream Pumpkin and Sunflower Tabletop Decoration for $10.88
Get the Mainstays Decorative Throw Pillow, Together for $11.97
Get the Mainstays Faux Aloe Vera Plant with White Rainbow Planter for $12.97
Get the Mainstays, Shaped Pumpkin Decorative Throw Pillow for $12.97
Get the Better Homes & Gardens Tufted Trellis Decorative Square Throw Pillow for $15.87
Get the Better Homes & Gardens Persian Border Indigo Area Rug from $18.47
Get the Better Homes & Gardens Rattan Open Weave Round Basket for $19.96
Get the ArtbyHannah 3 Pack 11x14-inch Modern Abstract Framed Wall Art Set for $29.99
Get the Mainstays Charcoal Metal Transitional Etagere Shelf Floor Lamp from $44.88
Get the Arch Floor Lamp with Rattan Shade by Drew Barrymore Flower Home for $128.62
Get the Noble House Camry Rustic Mango Wood Coffee Table for $216.71
Get the Woven Paths Sliding Farmhouse Barn Door TV Stand from $239.99
Outdoor decor
Get the Way to Celebrate Harvest Artificial Orange & Yellow Fall Leaves for $9.98
Get the Better Homes & Gardens 20-Count Outdoor String Lights for $13.78
Get the Calloway Mills Fall Colors Outdoor Doormat for $16.32
Get the Way to Celebrate Harvest Foam Pumpkin Stack for $16.88
Get the Way to Celebrate Harvest Pumpkin Maple Leaf Wreath for $17.48
Get the Better Homes & Gardens Home Harvest Pumpkin Outdoor Pillow for $19.86
Get the Way to Celebrate Harvest Cream Glittered Pumpkin Wreath for $24.54
Get the Better Homes & Gardens Apple Spice Scented Orange Mum with Decorative Planter for $28.84
Get the Better Homes & Gardens 23-inch x 7.7-inch Topiary Outdoor Spire Decor for $29.78
Get the Better Homes & Gardens Heirloom 5-feet x 7-feet Outdoor Rug for $78
Get the Better Homes & Gardens Harbor City Patio Fire Pit Dining Table for $175
Get the Better Homes & Gardens Brookbury Outdoor Porch Loveseat for $269
