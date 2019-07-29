The Spice Mobility (NSE:SPICEMOBI) Share Price Is Down 73% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset

Some stocks are best avoided. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. For example, we sympathize with anyone who was caught holding Spice Mobility Limited (NSE:SPICEMOBI) during the five years that saw its share price drop a whopping 73%. And we doubt long term believers are the only worried holders, since the stock price has declined 51% over the last twelve months. On top of that, the share price has dropped a further 16% in a month.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Spice Mobility moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

We note that the dividend has remained healthy, so that wouldn't really explain the share price drop. It could be that the revenue decline of 37% per year is viewed as evidence that Spice Mobility is shrinking. With revenue weak, and increased payouts of cash, the market might be taking the view that its best days are behind it.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

While the broader market lost about 6.4% in the twelve months, Spice Mobility shareholders did even worse, losing 51% (even including dividends). Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 23% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. Importantly, we haven't analysed Spice Mobility's dividend history. This free visual report on its dividends is a must-read if you're thinking of buying.

