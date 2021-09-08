Spiced Apple Cider

Eating Well

Whether you want a chunky, veggie and bean-focused chili or a creamy white chili with plenty of flavor, we have a comforting bowl of soup for you. Recipes like our Sweet Potato & Black Bean Chili and our Creamy White Chicken Chili with Cream Cheese make delicious dinners that will have you scraping the bottom of the pot. Make a double batch of this quick vegetarian chili, full of black beans and sweet potatoes, and eat it for lunch the next day or freeze the extras for another night.