Spicer man accused of sexually assaulting teenager while parked in his vehicle

Aug. 6—WILLMAR — A Spicer man has been accused of sexually assaulting a teenager last year in a Spicer parking lot, according to court records.

Brian Michael Johnson, 19, of Spicer, is charged with felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

He appeared Wednesday before Eighth Judicial District Judge Stephen Wentzell in a Kandiyohi County District Court. Johnson was ordered to stay a reasonable distance away from the alleged victim's residence and have no contact with her.

He allegedly forced a 17-year-old girl to perform a sex act in the back seat of his vehicle after the two connected through Snapchat.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl saw Johnson at a hair salon Oct. 16, 2020, in Willmar and added him on Snapchat. The complaint states she knew Johnson and they agreed to meet.

While at his residence, the girl heard Johnson say over the phone to someone something similar to "I'm going to make this bitch do something," according to the complaint.

After leaving his residence and driving around the Spicer and New London area, Johnson refused to bring the girl home and then physically forced her to perform sex acts after she repeatedly told him she did not want to do anything.

The girl told law enforcement she was afraid of Johnson and did not know what he was capable of.

Ryan Patrick Garry, of Minneapolis, is Johnson's attorney.

Garry provided a statement to the West Central Tribune late Thursday after initial publication of this story, saying the allegations against his client are false.

"The government has charged a completely innocent man and I plan to prove that he's innocent, despite no burden to do so."

Johnson's next court date is scheduled for Oct. 26.

