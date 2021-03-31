The spiciest deals and freebies rolling out for National Burrito Day

The spiciest deals and freebies rolling out for National Burrito Day

Aly Walansky
2 min read

Is there anything better than a free lunch? Perhaps, yes, when that free lunch is a burrito!

Spring is here, and there are a lot of reasons to smile — from vaccines to warming temperatures to sunny skies — but there's another thing worth celebrating this week: National Burrito Day on April 1.

There’s no April Fool's Day joke with these deals though —restaurant chains nationwide are offering discounts and freebies on everyone’s favorite portable snack.

Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant

On April 1, Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant will offer 50% off the Durango Burrito all day via the app, online and in stores.

Baja Fresh

At Baja Fresh, there'll be incentive to dine with a friend on National Burrito Day. When you buy one burrito, get a second one at a discount of 50% off. Use code BajaBurrito21 online at checkout.

Chipotle

Chipotle is getting pretty techie with their National Burrito Day offer, which will involve $100,000 in free burritos and $100,000 in Bitcoin on April 1. The "Burritos or Bitcoin" game will give each player ten tries to guess the right six-digit passcode for a chance to win a free burrito or up to $25,000 in Bitcoin. Anyone who doesn’t win after ten attempts, will still score a special offer from Chipotle. Play “Burritos or Bitcoin” on April 1.

Del Taco

Burritos are great, but they're even better when they are free! Del Taco is offering a burrito BOGO offer on April 1. It may be a great time to give their new Epic Honey Chipotle BBQ Crispy Chicken & Bacon Burrito a try.

El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco will be offering a burrito BOGO deal on April 1, which is a perfect opportunity to invite a friend to lunch — for free. The promotion can be redeemed with this coupon in restaurants or within the El Pollo Loco mobile app. There’s also a second free burrito to be earned, good any time in April, by joining Loco Rewards prior to the National Burrito Day purchase and signing up.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Moe’s Southwest Grill will be offering $5 burritos and bowls all day, at all locations nationwide, on April 1. This deal is available both in-store or by delivery through the Moe Rewards app.

Tocaya Organica

This Modern Mexican chain with 17 locations across California and Arizona will be offering $2 off all burritos on April 1. Use code "BURRITODAY" when dining-in or picking-up or using delivery via Tocaya's app, Postmates or UberEats.

