'Spider-Man: No Way Home' hints at another superhero that fans have been waiting to see

Jamie Foxx returns as Electro in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Columbia Pictures

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

Late in the film, Electro (Jamie Foxx) says he's surprised to learn Spider-Man isn't Black.

It may be a small hint at Miles Morales, a half-Black, half-Puerto Rican version of Spidey.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" features a massive reunion and the return of a Marvel favorite, but it also teases the possible introduction of another hero down the line.

Late in the film, when discovering his Spider-Man's identity, Electro (Jamie Foxx) is surprised to learn that Spider-Man is white.

"I just thought you were gonna be Black," Electro tells Spider-Man, adding that his reasoning was because the web-slinger lived in Queens and helped poor people.

If you're a big Spidey fan, you probably smiled.

Miles Morales is the Spider-Man who Electro was hoping to meet.

Miles Morales in "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." Sony Picture Animation.

There is a half-Black, half-Puerto Rican version of the web-slinger. We just haven't met him in the live-action movies yet.

First introduced in the comics in 2011's "Ultimate Comics: Fallout," Miles Morales gets his powers at an even younger age than Peter Parker.

Eventually, Morales takes over the role of Spider-Man after Parker is killed.

Morales was introduced on the big screen in Sony's Oscar-winning animated feature "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" and instantly became a favorite. The character will return in a sequel next year. Morales also appears in his own 2020 video game, "Spider-Man: Miles Morales."

This isn't the first time Miles has been teased.

Spider-Man: Homecoming Aaron Davis, Donald Glover

Aaron Davis is the uncle of Miles Morales, another version of Spider-Man.Marvel Studios/Columbia Pictures

Morales was previously hinted at in 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming."

The film introduced Aaron Davis (Donald Glover) who's Miles' uncle in the comics. Though he doesn't mention him by name in "Homecoming," he acknowledges having a nephew who he wants to keep safe.

'Spidey 4' would be a great time to introduce a live-action Miles Morales to the mix.

Hopefully, the mention is more than just a nod to Morales' appearance in Sony's video game and animated feature. The latter is getting a sequel next year. Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures Animation

When asked about a live-action Miles Morales movie by Fandango in November, producer Amy Pascal didn't rule it out, but also didn't confirm it's happening.

"There's so many things that we're going to be able to explore, but what we always have to do before we decide who the villain is going to be and what Spidey goes up against is what is the story we're telling," Pascal said. "What's the Peter Parker story we're telling? What's the Miles Morales story that we're telling? But we always have to start with that."

If he doesn't get his own film, "Spider-Man 4," which has yet to be officially greenlit, could be a great time to introduce him. At the end of "No Way Home," Peter (Tom Holland) finds himself on his own and could probably use some new friends.

If the sequel doesn't bring Venom into the mix somehow, then hopefully it brings back Davis and his nephew in the form of Miles.

