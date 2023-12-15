Spider-Man: No Way Home's extended version is now on Netflix UK

Spider-Man: No Way Home's extended version is now available to watch on Netflix UK.

Tom Holland's third solo outing as the titular superhero swung into cinemas in 2021, tearing open the multiverse and reuniting fans with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's versions of Peter Parker, along with a roster of supervillains from their respective Spidey films.

While the post-credit scene for the film's original theatrical release served as a teaser for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, an extended version – which features a new post-credit scene that solves a major mystery left hanging by No Way Home's ending – was released in cinemas last year.

This version also includes an introduction from Holland, Maguire and Garfield, as well as new footage – so make sure to catch up on Netflix UK if you missed it in cinemas last year.

It was recently revealed that there were also plans to bring back Kirsten Dunst's Mary Jane, Emma Stone's Gwen Stacy and Sally Field's Aunt May for the record-breaking film, though those ideas were eventually scrapped.

In an excerpt from their new book MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios, Joanna Robinson, Dave Gonzales, and Gavin Edwards revealed that No Way Home writers Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna "cut all those women when they decided that the story was already overstuffed."

The excerpt continued: "The only female characters with significant screen time would be Marisa Tomei’s Aunt May and Zendaya’s MJ.

"Because the screenplay was constantly in flux, none of the actors could read a locked script, and they joined the project based on their faith in [Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige], [Producer Amy Pascal], and director Jon Watts."

Spider-Man: No Way Home is available to buy now on Prime Video, iTunes, Microsoft Store and other digital retailers.

