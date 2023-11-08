'Spider Nazi' pleads guilty to Jan. 6 charge

WASHINGTON — A man who online sleuths dubbed "Spider Nazi" has pleaded guilty in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Brandon Dillard, who online "Sedition Hunters" nicknamed #SpiderNazi because, the feds said, he was "wearing a distinctive 'Supreme' spider web-patterned hooded sweatshirt" when he stormed the Capitol, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds on Tuesday.

In his statement of offense, Dillard admitted that he "repeatedly grabbed Officer B.M.'s helmet, making physical contact with Officer B.M. in an attempt to remove Officer B.M.'s helmet." If a judge imposes a sentencing enhancement for contact with an officer, his sentencing guidelines range would be eight to 14 months in federal prison, according to his plea agreement.

January 6, 2021 (FBI)

Dillard admitted that he confronted lines of officers on Jan. 5, 2021, the night before the riot, pointing at them and yelling "forward!" at the crowd, urging them to advance. Dillard also admitted that on Jan. 6 he "scaled down the Capitol's exterior wall from the Upper West Terrace area" and then climbed through a hollowed-out window as "one of the first individuals to enter Room ST-2M of the Capitol building, which was located next to the lower west tunnel.

About 1,200 people have been charged in connection with the Capitol attack, and another approximately 1,000 people have been identified but not yet arrested. The statute of limitations for most of the crimes committed on Jan. 6 expires in Jan. 2026.

