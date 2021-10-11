Spies Accused of Leaking U.S. Navy Secrets in a Peanut Butter Sandwich

Jelisa Castrodale
·3 min read
Toast with peanut butter shot on rustic wooden table
Toast with peanut butter shot on rustic wooden table

Getty Images

Everyone knows that peanut butter sandwiches are an unassailable lunchbox staple, but apparently they're also an indispensable tool for would-be spies. According to the United States Department of Justice, an Annapolis, Maryland man who was allegedly willing to sell sensitive details about our nuclear-powered submarines to a foreign government hid that info inside half a peanut butter sandwich. And in another attempt to pass that information on, Jonathan Toebbe used a chewing gum package.

The Department of Justice said Toebbe was a Department of the Navy Employee who had been assigned to the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program. His work as a nuclear engineer allowed him to receive top secret security clearance through the U.S. Department of Defense, as well as "Q clearance" from the U.S. Department of Energy, which gave him access to "Secret Restricted Data."

According to a criminal complaint, on April 1, 2020, Toebbe sent a package filled with "a sample of Restricted Data" he could access to an unidentified foreign government, and allegedly wrote that he would allow this government to purchase additional information about nuclear submarines from him. "I apologize for this poor translation into your language," he allegedly wrote. "Please forward this letter to your military intelligence agency. I believe this information will be of great value to your nation. This is not a hoax."

Several months later, Toebbe started exchanging encrypted emails with someone he believed was from that foreign country, but in reality was an undercover FBI agent. In June of this year, the undercover agent sent Toebbe $10,000 in Monero cryptocurrency as a "good faith payment." A couple of weeks later, the complaint claims, Toebbe and his wife, Diana, went to a 'dead drop' location in Jefferson County, West Virginia where they left a peanut butter sandwich that contained a plastic-wrapped SD card filled with thousands of pages of "Restricted Data related to submarine nuclear reactors."

In a message that Toebbe allegedly sent to the person he believed to be a foreign agent, he wrote that he was "extremely careful to gather the files I possess slowly and naturally" so none of his coworkers would suspect what he was doing. "We received training on warning signs to spot insider threats," he explained.

After the agent received that SD card, they sent Toebbe an additional $20,000 in Monero cryptocurrency. In July, Toebbe allegedly made another drop, leaving another SD card that was tucked into a Band-Aid wrapper, and in August, a third SD card was concealed inside a package of chewing gum. The FBI agent sent Toebbe another $70,000 in exchange for the decryption key. On October 9, Jonathan and Diana Toebbe were both arrested at a second prearranged location in West Virginia.

"The complaint charges a plot to transmit information relating to the design of our nuclear submarines to a foreign nation," Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a statement. "The work of the FBI, Department of Justice prosecutors, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the Department of Energy was critical in thwarting the plot charged in the complaint and taking this first step in bringing the perpetrators to justice."

Diana Toebbe, who allegedly served as a lookout during the SD card drops, has been suspended indefinitely from Key School, the private Annapolis school where she has taught for the past 10 years. "Key School is in no way connected to the investigation nor any personal criminal activity involving the Toebbes," the school said in a statement sent to the Baltimore Sun.

The Toebbes have been charged with alleged violations of the Atomic Energy Act. They are scheduled to appear in federal court in Martinsburg, West Virginia, on Tuesday. The peanut butter sandwich has not been charged.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Scientists urge speedy switch to renewables in Middle East

    A climate change conference will underscore to policymakers in the Middle East and the east Mediterranean that the switch from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources is needed urgently because greenhouse gas emissions are helping to drive up regional temperatures faster than in many other inhabited parts of the world. George Zittis, a scientist at the Cyprus Institute's Climate and Atmosphere Research Center, said that although this “can't happen overnight" because of the region's heavy dependency on fossil fuels for energy production, governments have to make the switch within the next two decades to avert potentially “irreversible effects" such as desertification.

  • Navalny congratulates Nobel-winning Russian editor

    Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, whom many regarded as a top candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize, has congratulated countryman Dmitry Muratov for winning it. Muratov, editor of the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, was named prize co-laureate last week along with investigative journalist Maria Ressa of the Philippines. “Russia and the Philippines are such different countries, but the leaderships are similar, especially in their endless lies and hatred of those who expose the lies,” Navalny said in a Monday post on Facebook.

  • Donald Trump Actually Lost $70M on His D.C. Hotel While in Office, Congressional Investigators Say

    The newly revealed records also show that the former president's hotel was loaned more than $27 million from one of his holding companies between 2017 and 2020

  • 'Hellish situation': 3 arrested after shootout at Minnesota bar leaves 1 dead, at least 14 injured

    A shootout early Sunday at a Minnesota bar apparently involving several gunmen left one person dead and at least 14 injured, St. Paul police said.

  • Maryland husband and wife arrested in nuclear submarine spy case

    The couple are accused of selling nuclear secrets, including on a SD card concealed in a peanut butter sandwich.

  • U.S. Navy engineer charged with selling secrets

    A U.S. Navy nuclear engineer and his wife have been charged with selling secret information about the navy's submarine program, and were caught by an FBI operation.Jonathan Toebbe is said to have passed a package of restricted data to an unidentified foreign country last year, according to the Justice Department. Later he began selling information to an undercover FBI agent posing as a foreign operative for payments in cryptocurrency, totaling $100,000.Court documents say that at one point he hid a digital memory card containing sensitive information on nuclear submarine reactors in half a peanut butter sandwich. The sandwich was left at a "dead drop" in West Virginia, while his wife, Diana, acted as a lookout. Another was hidden in a pack of chewing gum.Authorities say the couple are from Annapolis, Maryland and were arrested during one of their drops in West Virginia.They're being charged with violating the Atomic Energy Act.

  • The Overlooked LGBTQ+ History of the Harlem Renaissance

    Acknowledging the queer culture of the Harlem Renaissance is essential in order to paint a full picture of the period

  • China FUD Over Bitcoin Mining Is ‘Now Moot,’ Luxor Report Says

    Bitcoin hashrate is expected to climb back near its all-time highs, potentially helping mining profitability, as China’s grip on the sector subsides.

  • Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain risked friendship to make new HBO hit 'Scenes from a Marriage'

    Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac reveal how new HBO drama series 'Scenes from a Marriage' was helped by their close friendship.

  • A Year After 'Defund,' Police Departments Get Their Money Back

    DALLAS — The demonstrators came at night, chanting and blowing whistles outside the home of Mayor Eric Johnson, protesting in occasionally personal terms his staunch refusal to cut funding to the Dallas Police Department. “Defund! Reclaim! Reinvest!” about two dozen people called out from the darkened Dallas street. A few weeks later, the police chief resigned over her handling of large-scale protests. Then the City Council voted to cut how much money the department could use on overtime and hir

  • Paul McCartney says John Lennon instigated breakup of The Beatles

    It's been more than 50 years since Paul McCartney announced The Beatles were going their separate ways and, in a new interview, the rock legend discussed who actually was responsible for initiating the breakup. The Guardian obtained an advanced copy of the special, which is scheduled to air Oct. 23. McCartney said ending The Beatles was a difficult pill to swallow that led to "the most difficult period" of his life.

  • Tom Bergeron Just Revealed Why He Was Fired From "Dancing With the Stars"

    Part of Dancing With the Stars is knowing that another celebrity will leave the ballroom floor for good each week. But in October 2020, fans were stunned when producers announced that original host Tom Bergeron would be leaving the show after 28 seasons at the helm, along with co-host Erin Andrews. But even as viewers continue to mourn his departure, Bergeron has opened up about the experience and revealed why he was fired from the popular show. Read on to see why he waltzed away from the longti

  • Annapolis-based Navy nuclear engineer and his wife charged with trying to pass secrets to a foreign government

    A Navy nuclear engineer and his wife, who live in Annapolis, have been arrested on charges of trying to pass secrets to a foreign government, according to a federal court document unsealed Sunday. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe were taken into custody Saturday in Jefferson County, West Virginia, on espionage charges, the Justice Department said in a news release. A federal court filing alleges the ...

  • We Finally Know How 43 Students on a Bus Vanished Into Thin Air

    Pedro Pardo/AFP via GettyTranscripts of newly released text messages between a crime boss and a deputy police chief have finally lifted the lid on the mystery of 43 students who went missing one night in southwestern Mexico.The messages indicate that the cops and the cartel worked together to capture, torture, and murder at least 38 of the 43 student teachers who went missing in September of 2014.The students had made the deadly mistake of commandeering several buses in order to drive to Mexico

  • Terrifying video shows an unwitting 16-year old being strangled from behind by a homeless person while outdoor dining in NYC

    The teen was eating at a sushi restaurant in Queens on Monday when the suspect put her in a chokehold, an NYPD spokesperson told Insider.

  • Ohio police probed after man screaming 'I'm paraplegic' dragged from car

    An investigation is launched into why Ohio officers pulled out the man as he called for help.

  • Brian Laundrie's parents' story has a lot of 'oddness' and things that 'didn't make sense,' police say as search for him continues

    The police said they were still working out how Brian Laundrie left undetected while under surveillance over Gabby Petito's disappearance.

  • 'Capital Gazette' victims were beloved parents, friends

    Remembering the five 'Capital Gazette' journalists murdered by gunman while working at their Annapolis, Maryland office.

  • Woman dies after being attacked by mugger in NYC, attacker now charged with murder

    A woman from New Jersey has died after being attacked in New York City by a mugger, who's now charged with murder.

  • Has The 1969 Murder Of Eileen Franklin's 8-Year-Old Best Friend Susan Nason Been Solved?

    Susan Nason’s murder was at the centerpiece of a national conversation about repressed memory, but has her killing ever been solved? Nason was only 8 years old when she was abducted while walking to her school in California’s Foster City in 1969. Her body was located three months later near the Crystal Springs Reservoir, located a few miles away from Foster City. For twenty years, her case remained unsolved. Then, in 1989, her childhood friend Eileen Franklin came forward with a remarkable story