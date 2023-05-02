Spies to track down text scammers in fraud crackdown

Suella Braverman says: 'We must bring more fraudsters to justice' - Andrew Wong/Conservative Campaign Headquarters

Spies are to be brought in to track down text scammers, the Home Secretary will announce.

As part of a crackdown on fraud, the three intelligence agencies will work with new regional squads of police officers to find and stop scammers targeting Britons from abroad.

The Government will also ban technology that allows criminals to bombard hundreds of people every minute with phishing text messages.

Writing in The Telegraph, Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, said: “We must bring more fraudsters to justice.”

Just 4,913 fraud offences - one in 1,000 - resulted in a charge or summons last year, out of 4.9 million scams reported by people in the Office for National Statistics (ONS) annual survey of crime.

Fraud is now the most common crime in the UK, with one in 15 people falling victim to it, costing nearly £7 billion a year.

Mrs Braverman said: “Our action needs to be bold and firm, but prevention is as important as any cure. That’s why there must be an increased effort to block fraud at source.”

The Home Office says 70 per cent of frauds originate abroad or are linked to overseas gangs.

Most common are push payment scams tricking victims into transferring cash, unauthorised payment card fraud and phishing.

The latest are “Hi mum” text scams, where fraudsters pretend to be distressed children to con cash out of parents.

The Prime Minister backed the new fraud strategy, which is set to be announced by Mrs Braverman in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

Rishi Sunak said: “We will take the fight to these fraudsters, wherever they try to hide.

“By blocking scams at the source, boosting protections for people and bolstering enforcement, we will stop more of these cold-hearted crimes from happening in the first place and make sure justice is done.”

GCHQ already works with banks to combat fraud and cyber attacks, but will now be given an expanded role alongside MI6 and MI5 to lead the attempt to “identify and disrupt” scammers overseas.

They will work with a new police National Fraud Squad (NFS) which will overhaul how scams are investigated by taking a proactive, intelligence-led approach, backed by 400 new specialist investigators, the Government said.

Story continues

In her article, Ms Braverman said the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), which brings together experts including GCHQ, had already taken down 120,000 scams - but she said ministers would go further by “naming and shaming” websites where the most fraud took place.

Errant technology firms and social media platforms that fail to prevent fraud on their sites will face fines of up to 10 per cent of their global turnover under the Online Safety Bill currently being considered by the House of Lords.

Action Fraud 'not fit for purpose'

Action Fraud, the police reporting centre, will be overhauled after being branded “not fit for purpose” by MPs. It will be replaced by a simpler website to report scams, a bigger call centre with 30 per cent more staff and an online portal for victims to get updates on the progress of their cases. Even its name could be changed.‌

As part of a £30 million government cash injection to revamp Action Fraud, a new artificial intelligence computer system is being built to act as a “super brain” to analyse and “join the dots” on all fraud in the UK and identify the criminals behind it. It is expected to be launched next year.

‌All fraud will be reported to the revamped Action Fraud, which will help to determine whether it is so big and serious that the investigation should be led by the National Crime Agency, new reinforced regional police teams or local forces.

Fraud has also been put on a par with serious and organised crime as a national threat, requiring police forces to devote more resources to investigations.

In 2021, just 1,753 officers and staff were focused on economic crimes - 0.8 per cent of the total police workforce, even though fraud accounts for 41 per cent of all crime.

Under legal changes, banks will be able to delay payments from being processed for longer than the current one working day plus 24 hours, to allow for suspect payments to be investigated.

‌Cold calls on financial products such as sham insurance or cryptocurrency schemes will be banned, as will “sim farms” - which are devices that can be loaded with hundreds of sim cards to send out thousands of scam texts simultaneously.

The Government will also review the use of mass texting services in an attempt to prevent the technology from helping criminals.

Anthony Browne MP, a former chief executive of the British Banking Association and member of Treasury select committee, has been appointed as a new anti-fraud champion.

Mr Browne said: “The tech sector, phone companies and financial services firms must take responsibility for protecting their users by stopping fraud happening in the first place, and work together to design out fraud.

“We can use the technologies fraudsters are exploiting against them to stop them in their tracks, and I will work with industry to make sure that happens.”

Helena Wood, co-head of Royal United Services Institute’s UK Economic Crime Programme, said the extra officers - while welcome - would still not lift current resources allocated to fraud above the current one per cent of the total policing workforce.

She said the Government should not have backed off imposing a levy on technology and social media firms given the “outsized role” they played in facilitating scams.

Yvette Cooper, shadow home secretary, said: “This plan is too little, too late and fails to match the scale of the problem.

“All the Home Secretary has delivered is a rebadging of existing national teams, and a reannouncement on the replacement of Action Fraud from almost two years ago."

Rocio Concha, Which? director of policy and advocacy, said: “The fight against fraud has progressed far too slowly in recent years and in particular more action is needed to guarantee that big tech platforms take serious action against fraud.

“The Government must ensure that the Online Safety Bill delivers meaningful protections for consumers against a flood of online fraud infiltrating the world's biggest search engines and social media sites.

“It's positive to see the Government at last producing a strategy that recognises a joined-up approach with the ambition that data is shared between industry and law enforcement is needed to tackle the UK's fraud epidemic, which has such a devastating financial and emotional toll on the lives of victims.”