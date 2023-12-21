Spike the egg nog! Falls bar serving up Tom & Jerry cocktails for the holidays

Dec. 21—Looking for a festive holiday cocktail to help get you into the Christmas mood?

Wilbur's bar in Niagara Falls might have just the drink for you.

Tonight, the bar will be serving a drink that's popular in the Midwest, generally from around Thanksgiving through New Year's Eve.

It's called a "Tom and Jerry" and the staff at Wilbur's learned how to make it recently from a real pro, Marie Esposito, who grew up enjoying the cocktail with family during holiday gatherings in her native Eveleth, a small city in Minnesota that is more popularly known as "Hockey Town."

"It's like a Midwest thing," said Marie's son, Mike Esposito, who teaches American history at Niagara Falls High School and is also the district's junior varsity basketball coach. "My mom has made them every Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's forever. It's a tradition in her family."

Websites offering Tom & Jerry cocktail recipes describe it as an "incredibly decadent" holiday cocktail made with eggs, butter, spices, milk and a hefty dose of sugar.

Allrecipes.com says the original Tom & Jerry was made as a publicity stunt by writer Pierce Egan who debuted the "spiked eggnog" drink in the early 1800s to promote a stage adaptation of his book, "Tom and Jerry, or Life in London."

Esposito said his mom's family version is served as an adult beverage that includes rum and brandy. While some bars in Buffalo have served Tom & Jerry cocktails at this time of year, Esposito said he doesn't know of any bars locally that make them.

"No place in Niagara County has ever served them before," he said.

Wilbur's employee Shannon Doyle was among a group of staff members who took part in a Tom & Jerry drink-making session with Marie Esposito last month. She said a batch takes about 20 minutes to make and each batch yields roughly 30 cocktails.

She said it was well worth the wait.

"It's a classic cocktail," she said. "It's like a spiced eggnog with brandy, rum and a homemade meringue on top."

Wilbur's is located at 504 Cayuga Drive in Niagara Falls. The bar will be serving Tom & Jerry cocktails from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. tonight and next Thursday.

For more information, call 716-236-7494 or visit the Wilbur's or The Soup Sisters' Facebook pages.