Spike Lee shares creative process in new exhibition

STORY: Take a look inside this exhibition celebrating the work of Spike Lee

Location: The Brooklyn Museum, New York

More than 450 of the director's personal items are on display

[Spike Lee/Filmmaker]

"I’m just watching people watching, so that's, that's the, that's what I love. You know, because unless you knew me, you're not getting to my office - it was open to the public. Now we’re taking them stuff out of my office so the whole public, the whole world can see it and not just Brooklyn.”

Lee made his name in the late 1980s with films such as 'She’s Gotta Have It' and 'Do the Right Thing'

He won his first Oscar in 2019 for 'BlacKkKlansman'

[Kimberli Gant/Curator/Modern contemporary art/Brooklyn Museum]

“I would describe this exhibition as an opportunity to see kind of inside the mind of Spike Lee, see a very different side of him, and one that is offering you a glimpse into the kind of process of how his creative inspiration for his films come about. So, these are objects that he lives and works with. And so, you see the echoes of the themes that come across these objects in which he presents onto the screen.”