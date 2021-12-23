Speeds in the chase did not exceed 40 mph.

The driver in a police chase in Denison and Sherman is in custody following the incidents of Thursday morning. In a news release issues Wednesday morning, the Denison Police Departments said officers responded to a call of an erratic driver near Spur 503 early Thursday morning.

Officers then located the vehicle near U.S. Highway 75 and FM 691.

"Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to yield," the release said. "The driver continued southbound along the service road into Sherman.

"The Sherman Police Department deployed spike strips and the vehicle stopped near the Houston & Lamar St. exit on U.S. 75."

Speeds in the chase did not exceed 40 mph.

"The driver was taken to a local hospital by ambulance for examination," the release said.

"Once released, he was arrested for Driving while Intoxicated and Evading Arrest with a Motor Vehicle and taken to the Grayson County Jail."

This article originally appeared on Herald Democrat: Spike strips deployed, suspect arrested following chase