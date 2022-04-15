Spike strips disable trucker who refused to stop for law

Apr. 14—A Louisiana man was arrested after he refused to stop for troopers and sheriff's deputies while traveling on I-40 near the Crossville exit April 5. The deployment of spike strips brought the tractor-trailer rig to a stop.

Kevin Schirra Crum, 29, Wentling Ave., Baton Rouge, LA, is charged with driving under the influence, evading arrest and reckless driving by the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. It is not known if he faces charges in other jurisdictions.

The incident took place around 3:45 p.m. last Tuesday and began when multiple motorists reported a truck crossing from Roane County into Cumberland on I-40 running other drivers off the road.

Deputy Brent Griffin was one of the officers responding to the call and E-911 Dispatch Center transferred a phone call from the driver to the deputy's cell phone. Griffin wrote in his report the driver was "not making sense and wanted officers to follow him to his terminal."

The driver told Griffin, according to the report, that he was afraid to stop his truck because he thought people were trying to run him off the road and kill him.

Griffin got behind the vehicle in the area of the Peavine Rd. exit but the driver continued traveling west, ignoring blue lights and sirens from pursuing officers.

A trooper with the Tennessee Highway Patrol deployed spike strips at the 316/5 mile marker, bringing the truck to a stop. The driver was taken by ambulance to Cumberland Medical Center after he told deputies he had taken ecstasy, cocaine and Adderall that day.

Crum was later released from the emergency room when he allegedly tried to pull an IV out of his arm.

Crum was placed under $33,000 bond and is to make an appearance in General Sessions Court at a later date.

