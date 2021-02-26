Spike in violence against Asian Americans has 'stoked fear and paranoia'
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The COVID-19 pandemic launched a wave of harassment and attacks on Asian Americans last year, but experts say it's escalating even further recently.
The New York Times reports "the number of hate crimes with Asian-American victims reported to the New York Police Department jumped to 28 in 2020, from just three the previous year, though activists and police officials say many additional incidents were not classified as hate crimes or went unreported." As Jo-Ann Yoo, executive director of the Asian American Federation, described, the attacks have "stoked a lot of fear and paranoia. People are not leaving their homes." On Thursday night, an Asian man was stabbed and taken to the hospital in critical condition. The case is being investigated as a possible hate crime.
Meanwhile, Xi’an Famous Foods, a group of popular Chinese restaurants in New York, tells the Times restaurant locations close early now to help employees get home safely.
This is just wow. Xi’an Famous Foods is closing locations in NYC early because its employees are worried about anti-Asian violence on the subway ride home. https://t.co/0jmW61kt2u pic.twitter.com/SX8opGynci
— Michael Li 李之樸 (@mcpli) February 26, 2021
Across the country in Orange County, California, The Washington Post reports a neighborhood has had to rally together to protect an Asian American family from repeated harassment. "There's been escalating harassment and rhetoric" for Asian families in recent months, Priscilla Huang, co-founder of Asian Americans in Action, tells the Post.
Many point to former President Donald Trump's insistent use of "the Chinese virus" as one thing that has fueled racist attacks. While President Biden has decried the phrase and denounced any attacks, critics say his executive action to bar federal use of "inflammatory and xenophobic" language doesn't go far enough, arguing federal hate crime tracking needs to be expanded. In a new statement on Friday, the Department of Justice said "hate crimes cannot be tolerated," and said it had in recent months "trained hundreds of federal prosecutors and law enforcement officers to identify, investigate, and prosecute hate crimes." Watch CBS News' report on the spike in violence below.
The dramatic increase in attacks against Asian Americans continues, with another last night in New York City's Chinatown.
Activists & lawmakers say they believe the attacks have not been getting enough attention.@Weijia spoke with some who have been impacted by the violence. pic.twitter.com/QKCT3qUNDh
— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 26, 2021
More stories from theweek.com
Journalist Tim O'Brien, who's seen Trump's taxes, thinks Trump's accountant will now flip in D.A. inquiry
Husband of Hitler-quoting GOP congresswoman parked his militia-stickered truck outside Capitol Jan. 6
Josh Hawley, Senator No