A spilled drink at an east side Indianapolis bar led to an officer shooting

A drink knocked over at an east side Indianapolis bar prompted a heated argument, police said, that ended with three people being shot — one by an off-duty police officer, the city's 11th such law enforcement shooting this year.

It was 1:55 a.m. Oct. 14, near closing time at Bubbaz Bar & Grill, 10030 E. Washington Street, and staff had already turned off the music and directed the crowd toward the club's exit when an off-duty officer working security learned "two groups were getting ready to start shooting," according to court documents.

The officer attempted to diffuse the situation by getting in between both groups as they exited the club, according to a news release by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Seconds later, body camera footage worn by the officer captured people outside the club ducking and fleeing as gunfire rang out. Video footage showed the officer spinning around to see a man in a red shirt with a gold design holding what appeared to be a firearm, according to court documents.

The man in the red shirt allegedly raised his hand with the weapon, police said, and the officer shot him.

Wounded, the man disappeared back through the foyer doorway, documents state, and the officer ran to his vehicle to grab more ammunition after accidentally hitting his firearm's magazine release while activating his body-worn camera.

The man in the red shirt exited the club with two other men and attempted to walk away, police said, when the officer ordered him to drop his gun.

"I ain't have no gun," the man said, who was ordered to the ground and placed in handcuffs. Police later identified him as 31-year-old Mar-Kel Sampson.

Sampson told the officer he had been shot and was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition. He was intubated and unable to give a statement to police, according to a probable cause affidavit for his arrest.

Investigators soon learned there were two more people who had been shot that night at the club.

Officers were dispatched to Methodist Hospital after a woman arrived there with a bullet wound. She told detectives she was outside the club when she heard gunshots and was struck, but didn't see who was shooting, an affidavit said.

Detectives spoke to another man listed in critical condition from a gunshot wound at the same club. The man told investigators he was at the bar with his cousin and brother that night when an argument broke out with two other men there.

The argument, he told police, began when his brother's drink was knocked over. Leaving the bar, the man told police he heard gunshots and felt pain. He flagged down two women, saying he needed help and was taken to a hospital.

Sampson was initially charged with battery with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony, and pointing a firearm, a Level 6 felony or Class A misdemeanor, depending on if the weapon was loaded, according to a news release. He was listed in the hospital as of Thursday, according to online court records.

