COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, Dec. 6, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19 in Québec show 1,691 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 151,599. The data also report 24 new deaths, for a total of 7,255. Among these 24 deaths, 10 have occurred in the last 24 hours, 12 have occurred between November 29 and December 4, 1 has occurred before November 29, and 1 has occurred at an unknown date. The number of hospitalizations increased by 24 compared to the previous day, for a cumulative total of 778. Among these, the number of people in intensive care increased by 6, for a total of 102. The samples conducted on December 4 amount to 31,917 for a total of 4,081,627.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date

Confirmed
cases

Deaths2

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations
in intensive care

Tests
performed

November 29

1,333

30

693 (+28)

94 (+2)

20,326

November 30

1,177

29

719 (+26)

98 (+4)

27,373

December 1

1,514

20

740 (+21)

99 (+1)

34,136

December 2

1,470

27

737 (-3)

99

35,111

December 3

1,345

30

761 (+24)

97 (-2)

35,391

December 4

2,031

20

754 (-7)

96 (-1)

31 917

December 5

1,691

10

778 (+24)

102 (+6)

NA

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

A reminder concerning public health instructions :

To limit to the utmost the virus' spread, it is important to:

  • frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, especially when you come in from outside;

  • use alcohol-based disinfectant on your hands if soap and water are unavailable;

  • respect the measures regarding private gatherings and activities in a public setting according to the alert level in effect in your region;

  • limit your travel as much as possible.

For people aged 10 and over, wearing a face covering is now mandatory in most enclosed and partially enclosed public places and on public transit.

Should symptoms appear:

  • self-isolate;

  • cough into your elbow;

  • immediately discard tissues after use and wash your hands;

  • consult one of the self-care guides or call 1 877 644-4545 to find out about procedures to be followed.

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

