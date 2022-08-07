My Spin: Why does it seem that the U.S. is talking itself into a recession

Tom Campbell
·4 min read
Campbell
Campbell

Why does it seem we are willing to talk ourselves into a recession? Opponents of President Biden seem almost gleeful about the prospects and the media has also been complicit in talking up the possibility. The John Locke Foundation’s latest Civitas poll revealed 52.1 percent of North Carolinians believe we are already in a recession, with 24.5 percent somewhat agreeing that we are.

More: As Wilmington area businesses eye possible recession, how tourism could ease concerns

88.4 percent in the poll say they worry about inflation, a problem not only in the United States but in many countries. During the pandemic people spent more money on goods and less on services, leading to shortages. The economy, exacerbated by the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, became overheated and inflation ensued. But things began “cooling off” in the first quarter of this year, as evidenced by a drop in the Gross Domestic Product. We recently learned the second quarter GDP also declined slightly.

Some authoritatively state that two consecutive quarters of negative growth is proof we are in recession. Not so fast. While the GDP is one indicator, there is no hard and fast formula. In fact, there are six indicators considered, including real personal income, nonfarm payroll, real personal consumption expenditures, manufacturing and trade sales, household employment, and industrial production, with the official determination made by the Business Cycle Dating Committee. Thus far, they haven’t declared us in recession.

In the past month gas prices dropped by 80 cents per gallon. Business surveys are indicating a significant drop in broader inflation and S&P Global reports that while private-sector companies are still raising prices, the rate of inflation is “now down to a 16-month low.”

Our Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates with the intent we have a “soft landing” from the overheating without creating a recession. Our economy is definitely slowing but we aren’t in recession yet. We cannot ignore or deny what is happening, but neither should we be fanning the flames.

And why does it seem so many are turning their backs on public education, one of our basic rights and the most important function of state government? Public education has problems, some of them large, but in recent years we’ve changed from trying to fix those deficiencies to funneling increasing sums money and attention into private schools and charters, neither of which have the strict regulations with which district schools must follow and both enjoy more freedom to decide which students to accept in their schools. It’s not a level playing field. Our schools have been a source of pride for our state, but we seem to have lost that pride. That can’t result in good for our students.

Further, why does it seem so many no longer believe in our election systems and those who work to ensure fair and free elections? Local election officials are being threatened, election results are being challenged and the system itself is under attack.

In the past three years 43 of the 100 election directors in North Carolina have resigned or retired. Some officials are asking that bulletproof glass be installed at public counters. Workers are being harassed and there are demands for reems of paperwork. In 2020 the state elections board faced a record 33 lawsuits at once.

Yet with the exception of the 2019 9th Congressional District’s ballot-harvesting scheme, which resulted in a new election, there has been no proven widespread corruption, no conspiracy to control the outcomes, results are demonstrated accurate and the people who work within the system have repeatedly shown their integrity. So why are seeds of distrust being sown? Why the harassment? More importantly if our systems are ultimately brought down how will we select public officials? What’s the end game for all these efforts?

It certainly isn’t for better, fairer and freer elections or for better public servants.

Finally, why does it seem we are no longer pulling for us? Our state and nation are in a funk and either can’t or won’t pull ourselves out of it. A Pew Research poll in January said that just 21 percent are satisfied with the way things are going; 78 percent are dissatisfied. An NPR/Ipsos poll showed 64 percent believed the country is in crisis and at risk of failing. And a UCal Davis poll revealed more than half believe there will be a civil war in coming years.

In times past when there was a threat to our democracy, we united and attacked those threats. We stood up for our community, state and nation. But we aren’t hearing cries to “rally round the flag” and support of our way of life.

We are far from perfect, deeply divided and still face great pockets of inequality, but ours is still the best system there is, and we need to cheer for each other…even those with whom we disagree. It is time to stop tearing apart and start re-uniting our pride and our belief.

But why does it seem we aren’t willing to do it?

Tom Campbell is a Hall of Fame North Carolina Broadcaster and columnist who has covered North Carolina public policy issues since 1965. He recently retired from writing, producing and moderating the statewide half-hour TV program NC SPIN that aired 22 ½ years. Contact him at tomcamp@carolinabroadcasting.com.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Tom Campbell: Is the U.S. talking itself into a recession?

Recommended Stories

  • How to Protect Yourself From Another Stock Market Plunge

    Here’s how to use an options strategy called a put-spread collar to insulate your investment portfolio from the stock market’s gyrations.

  • This Labor Market Looks Nothing Like Most Recessions

    Investors are betting on a downturn. Labor economists don’t see it, Julia Pollak writes in a commentary essay.

  • Taiwan's foreign minister defends House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit

    Taiwan's foreign minister is defending House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island, saying Taiwan would continue to welcome democratic politicians from around the world. In an exclusive interview with the BBC, Joseph Wu condemned China's large-scale military exercises around the island and warned that Beijing's territorial ambitions go far beyond Taiwan.

  • Investors pull $30 billion out of Pimco as inflation fears bite

    Assets under management at Pimco have shrunk from 1.510 trillion euros at the end of 2021 to 1.386 trillion by the end of June 2022

  • Buscan a tres personas por golpear a un hombre hasta dejarlo inconsciente en Florida

    La policía de Hollywood, Florida está buscando a dos hombres y una mujer que golpearon a un hombre hasta dejarlo tirado e inconsciente frente a un baño.

  • Billionaire Rob Citrone’s Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we examine billionaire Rob Citrone’s portfolio management strategy and approach to investing in stocks. We also review billionaire Rob Citrone’s top 10 stock picks. You can skip our detailed discussion about Rob Citrone’s investment philosophy and portfolio management strategies and jump directly to Billionaire Rob Citrone’s Top 5 Stock Picks. Hertz Global […]

  • US Chamber applauds Sinema, attacks stock buyback tax

    The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Friday cheered Sen. Kysten Sinema (D-Ariz.) for softening her party’s corporate minimum tax measure but criticized a new stock buyback tax proposal included in the Inflation Reduction Act. In a deal to appease Sinema, Senate Democrats on Thursday evening agreed to modify the 15 percent minimum corporate tax so…

  • US Secretary of State Blinken in South Africa on Africa tour

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken began his three-nation tour of Africa with his arrival in South Africa on Sunday. Blinken’s visit to Africa is seen as part of a competition between Russia and Western powers for support from African countries over the war in Ukraine. Blinken’s trip to Africa follows recent tours by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and French President Emmanuel Macron.

  • Give your overgrown lawn some much-needed TLC for up to 42% off

    Get your yard in top shape fast with these helpful tools that are on sale now on Amazon.

  • Russia is likely risking the safety and security of a nuclear power plant they appear to be using as a shield in Ukraine, UK intel says

    Russian forces captured southern Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant months ago, which led to international outrage and concern.

  • Connecticut sets up hotline, website with information about abortion rights, availability

    To quell “confusion and panic” about access to abortion rights in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, Connecticut has created a reproductive rights information line to provide information about access to care. The line — 1-866-CTCHOICE (1-866-282-4642) — and an accompanying website, portal.ct.gov/reproductiverights, were announced by Gov. Ned Lamont on Friday, the ...

  • Unusually large U.S. jobs number stokes case for 'unusually large' rate hike

    The U.S. Federal Reserve faces renewed pressure to deliver another 75 basis point interest rate hike at its upcoming meeting in September as fresh data showed job gains unexpectedly accelerating and overall employment at a record high despite soaring inflation and rising borrowing costs. The economy added 528,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said in its closely watched employment report on Friday, a far larger-than-expected number than expected. Data for June was revised higher to show 398,000 jobs created instead of the previously reported 372,000, while the unemployment rate fell to a pre-pandemic low of 3.5%.

  • Taiwanese 'not worried' as China drills end

    STORY: Nancy Pelosi's visit last week to the self-ruled island infuriated China, which responded with test launches of ballistic missiles over the island's capital for the first time and the cutting of communication links with the United States. However, twenty-four-year-old Hsinchu resident, Chen, who was at the Hsinchu Air Force Space to watch the military aircrafts, told Reuters that Taiwanese people are not worried.The Chinese exercises, centered on six locations around the island that China claims as its own, began on Thursday (August 4) and were scheduled to last until midday on Sunday, the official Xinhua News Agency reported last week.Taiwan's transport ministry said on Sunday afternoon it was gradually lifting restrictions on flights through its airspace, saying notifications for the drills were no longer in effect.

  • Election conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell holding Springfield 'summit': What to know

    The 48-hour event, called the "Moment of Truth Summit," will feature a presentation by Mike Lindell as well as "speakers from all 50 states."

  • Chinese and Taiwanese warships eye each other as drills due to end

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Chinese and Taiwanese warships played high-seas "cat and mouse" on Sunday ahead of the scheduled end of four days of unprecedented Chinese military exercises launched in reaction to a visit to Taiwan by the U.S. house speaker. Nancy Pelosi's visit last week to the self-ruled island infuriated China, which responded with test launches of ballistic missiles over the island's capital for the first time and the cutting of communication links with the United States. Some 10 warships each from China and Taiwan sailed at close quarters in the Taiwan Strait, with some Chinese vessels crossing the median line, an unofficial buffer separating the two sides, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

  • Blaze kills firefighter's 10 relatives, 3 of them children

    Fire tore quickly through a house in northeastern Pennsylvania early Friday morning, killing seven adults and three children and horrifying a volunteer firefighter who arrived to battle the blaze only to discover the victims were his own family, authorities said. The children who died were ages 5, 6 and 7, Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release, while the seven adults ranged from their late teens to a 79-year-old man. Harold Baker, a volunteer firefighter in the town of Nescopeck, said the 10 victims included his son, daughter, father-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, three grandchildren and two other relatives.

  • On a reservation where alcohol is banned, Oglala Sioux Tribe embraces recreational marijuana sales

    The Oglala Sioux Tribe voted to legalize marijuana in 2020. The Pine Ridge Indian Reservation continues to prohibit alcohol, a century-old ban.

  • Republican National Committee to Hold 2024 Convention in Milwaukee

    Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced on Friday that the party will hold its 2024 convention in Milwaukee, Wis.

  • Tax Bill Latest: Democrats Fend Off GOP Changes to Legislation

    (Bloomberg) -- The Senate has started voting on a lengthy series of amendments to the Democrats’ $437 billion climate, health and tax package leading up to expected passage of the legislation sometime this weekend.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripTurkish Banks Are Adopting Russian Payments System, Erdogan SaysYOL

  • Why the NFL had no choice but to appeal Deshaun Watson's 6-game suspension

    Mackenzie Salmon and Lorenzo Reyes reflect on the NFL's decision to appeal Deshaun Watson's 6-game suspension.