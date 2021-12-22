From Spinach to Peas, These Are the Best Methods for Defrosting Frozen Vegetables
And if you don't have time to defrost? No problem! You can even cook many of these vegetables straight out of the freezer.
And if you don't have time to defrost? No problem! You can even cook many of these vegetables straight out of the freezer.
"When they could be a character in a 2005 RomCon, that's a red flag..."View Entire Post ›
"$41,000 a year for a social worker with a master's degree."View Entire Post ›
The parents of actor Alicia Witt were found dead inside their Massachusetts home by police after she hadn't heard from them in several days and asked a relative to check on them. The deaths of Robert Witt, 87, and Diane Witt, 75, who were found Monday night, are not considered suspicious, police in Worcester said.
ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/GettyMOSCOW—After months of bubbling tensions and threats of all-out war, Ukraine has made the shock decision to grant one of President Vladimir Putin’s greatest wishes.As far as overtures go, this was a grand gesture indeed.Ukraine has charged former President Petro Poroshenko—who is described in Moscow as “Washington’s puppet”—with state treason and financing terrorism. The longtime enemy of Putin faces as much as 15 years in prison if convicted.Even more delicious for Moscow,
Alicia Witt’s parents were found dead inside the Massachusetts home just days before the holidays. “The outcome was unimaginable,” she said.
The deaths of the couple, found inside their Sussex Lane home Monday night are not suspicious, but, police said, the cause of their demise is a mystery.
"Why can't we just let kids be kids while they still have a chance?"
Video of a boy's flashy basketball move on the court drew sharp criticism in a tweet from NBA star Kevin Durant. Others piled on.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced new state actions to confront rising omicron cases.
“Stephanie, have you ABANDONED Trump? Fix your reputation.
#Chiefs HC Andy Reid confirmed that four players returned to practice on Wednesday, two from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, one from injured reserve, and one from a personal absence.
Paris Jackson never disappoints when it comes to expressing her creative side. Sometimes it is new music, but sometimes it’s her primal calling to connect with nature — and she made sure to share her latest topless photo for Winter Solstice. The day gives the planet the shortest amount of daylight of the year and […]
Here's everything you need to know about Kate Middleton's engagement ring from Princess Diana, plus her wedding band, and the eternity ring push present.
Nicole Scherzinger, 43, shows off her toned abs and legs in a lime green bikini in new Instagram photo and video. The singer mixes up her workouts to stay fit.
"He was my absolute closest work friend," James Franco said of Seth Rogen, who earlier this year distanced himself from Franco after sexual misconduct allegations
On Tuesday, Jennifer Garner shared a snapshot of herself at the White House for the filming of a PBS holiday special. The “In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season” premieres tonight on PBS at 8pm Est.
"I wish I could go back a long time ago, and not try to adopt children or put them in our home," Stephanie Duncan said during her sentencing.
The superstar singer posed for pictures in the swimsuit while enjoying a countryside getaway with friends
Move from 13-inch tires to 18 is part of the wide-ranging technical changes being introduced for 2022.